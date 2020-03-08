You are the owner of this article.
La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, March 8
BUILDING PERMITS

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, March 8

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Arnold Lefebre, 1305 Avon St., accessory building, $300.

University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents, 1306 Badger St., antenna, $50,000.

KT Real estate holdings LLC, 3130 State Road, alteration, $50,000.

Menard Inc., 423 Charles Court, demolition.

Margo Goeke, 1928 Miller St., demolition.

Chris Kahlow, 233 Ninth St. S., alteration, $12,500.

Ted Mannstedt & Son Inc., 1722 Miller St., new industrial building, $184,510.

320 Pearl LLC, 320 Pearl St., roof, $74,000.

Richard Rady Joint Trust of 2006, 2530 13th Place S., roof, $3,075.

Wal-Mart, 4622 Mormon Coulee Road, sign, $1,296.

BJJ Properties II LLC, 4127 Mormon Coulee Court, sign, $4,953.

BJJ Properties II LLC, 4127 Mormon Coulee Court, sign, $908.

BJJ Properties II LLC, 4127 Mormon Coulee Court, sign, $2,162.

BJJ Properties II LLC, 4127 Mormon Coulee Court, sign, $1,518.

Brandon Jacobson, 2541 Edgewood Place, alteration, $5,000.

CITY OF ONALASKA

Martha Furlano, 122 11th Ave. N., remodel, $23,000.

VSC Corporation, 306 Sand Lake Road, commercial updates, $1,000.

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Cottage Grove Nursery & Gift Shop Inc., W3293 County Road B, commercial cell tower, $150,000.

John Ward Trust Agreement and Kelly Ward Trust Agreement, W7781 County Road ZB, stairway and shoreline structure, $5,900.

Adam Etrheim, 2100 Dawson Ave., shoreland structure, $1,000.

James Wolf Revocable Trust and Shelly Wolf Revocable Trust, N4214 Wolf Road, new single-family home, $295,000.

