La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, March 8

CITY OF LA CROSSE
Arnold Lefebre, 1305 Avon St., accessory building, $300.
University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents, 1306 Badger St., antenna, $50,000.
KT Real estate holdings LLC, 3130 State Road, alteration, $50,000.
Menard Inc., 423 Charles Court, demolition.
Margo Goeke, 1928 Miller St., demolition.
Chris Kahlow, 233 Ninth St. S., alteration, $12,500.
Ted Mannstedt & Son Inc., 1722 Miller St., new industrial building, $184,510.
320 Pearl LLC, 320 Pearl St., roof, $74,000.
Richard Rady Joint Trust of 2006, 2530 13th Place S., roof, $3,075.
Wal-Mart, 4622 Mormon Coulee Road, sign, $1,296.
BJJ Properties II LLC, 4127 Mormon Coulee Court, sign, $4,953.
BJJ Properties II LLC, 4127 Mormon Coulee Court, sign, $908.
BJJ Properties II LLC, 4127 Mormon Coulee Court, sign, $2,162.
BJJ Properties II LLC, 4127 Mormon Coulee Court, sign, $1,518.
Brandon Jacobson, 2541 Edgewood Place, alteration, $5,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Martha Furlano, 122 11th Ave. N., remodel, $23,000.
VSC Corporation, 306 Sand Lake Road, commercial updates, $1,000.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Cottage Grove Nursery & Gift Shop Inc., W3293 County Road B, commercial cell tower, $150,000.
John Ward Trust Agreement and Kelly Ward Trust Agreement, W7781 County Road ZB, stairway and shoreline structure, $5,900.
Adam Etrheim, 2100 Dawson Ave., shoreland structure, $1,000.
James Wolf Revocable Trust and Shelly Wolf Revocable Trust, N4214 Wolf Road, new single-family home, $295,000.