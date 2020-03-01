You are the owner of this article.
La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, March 1
BUILDING PERMITS

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, March 1

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Jill Abing, 361 21st St. S., solar panel, $13,245.

Kwik Trip, 2025 Kwik Trip Way, detached garage, $30,000.

South Avenue Self Storage LLC, 2310 South Ave., antenna, $50,000.

Gerrard Corporation, 100 Sixth St. N., alteration, $36,000.

LCN UHS La Crosse LLC, 332 Front St. S., alteration, $10,000.

La Crosse VA LLC, 4000 State Road 16, demolition.

Kellogg Investments LLC, 332 Jay St., roof, $46,000.

Andrew Morine, 1818 Liberty St., roof, $9,966.

Withrow Properties LLC, 3149 31st St. S., alteration, $1,185.

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Benjamin and Jami Ballantine, N6017 Grayhawk Drive, new single-family home, $527,900.

AB and F LLC, N5560 County road ZM, solar panel, $62,260.

Reuben Miller, N5854 Big Creek Road, shoreland structure, $5,500.

