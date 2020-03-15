La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, March 15

CITY OF LA CROSSE
City of La Crosse, 600 Losey Blvd. N., fence, $15,000.
Kellogg Investments LLC, 126 Fifth Ave. S., demolition.
Kellogg Investments LLC, 326 Jay St., demolition.
Mayo Clinic Tax Unit, 930 11th St. S., demolition.
Matthew Christen, 919 Avon St., demolition.
Mayo Clinic Tax Unit, 1001 Jackson St., demolition.
RTLJ Enterprises LLC, 213 Rose St., demolition.
You have free articles remaining.
Steven Eide, 604 Rose St., roof, $2,500.
Olympic Properties LLC, 725 Sixth ST. S., roof, $3,650.
Gateway Real Estate LLC, 1010 19th St. S., roof, $615,600.
620 Ash Street LLC Weiss Commercial Real Estate LLC, 3089 Airport Road, $2,500.
Gary Sherwood, 3214 Cliffside Drive, alteration, $27,400.
Adam Mueller, 325 19th St. S., alteration, $3,500.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Kwik Trip Inc., 408 Sand Lake Road, commercial updates, $80,000.
Tim and Mary Anderson, 1400 Cedar Place, alteration, $57,000.
Best Buy Stores LP, 9420 Hwy 16, commercial updates, $10,000.