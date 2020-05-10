La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, May 10

CITY OF LA CROSSE
Michaella Olson, 5320 Creekside Place, fence, $2,500.
Kelly Mather, 915 Fifth Ave. S., fence, $6,840.
City of La Crosse, 800 Main St., solar panel, $130,781.
Linda Sparks, 1913 16th St. S., fence, $1,500.
Alexandra Sanders, 925 Hood St., fence, $1,800.
La Crosse County Solid Waste, 127 Seventh St. S., fence, $5,500.
Scott Benusa, 1325 Denton St., fence, $700.
Barbara Smitherman, 1402 Hyde Ave., deck, $3,600.
Chris Sirianni, 1923 Weston St., fence, $4,000.
Linda Sparks, 1913 16th St. S., shed, $2,000.
Ronald Brown, 1712 Ferry St., fence, $350.
Steven Whitford, 423 20th St. S., fence, $5,800.
City of La Crosse, 2300 Seventh St. S., fence, $150,000.
Stephen Trussoni, 326 Avon St., fence, $500.
Jacob Roesler, 1331 Denton St., fence, $1,020.
Jay and Judith Hoeschler, 5324 Sandpiper Lane, deck, $2,000.
City of La Crosse, 300 Harborview Plaza, solar panel, $153,293.
Creekside Fence, 2132 Losey Blvd. S., fence, $2,283.
Tristan Hudson, 2215 31st St. S., fence, $900.
Sarah Frey, 433 St. N., deck, $3,000.
City of La Crosse, 2000 Marco Drive, commercial alteration, $151,472.
H&S Redi-Mix Inc., 1601 Ramsey Place, demolition.
Western Technical College, 319 Seventh St. N., foundation, $5,000.
William Strong, 1435 George St., roof, $8,402.
Jeffery Mueller, 2301 Green Bay St., roof, $2,301.
John Schleifer, 1822 Onalaska Ave., roof, $1,100.
Laurie Strand, 617 22nd St. N., roof, $10,367.
Larry Sleznikow Living Trust, 2203 Cass St., roof.
Robert Daugherty, 1227 Denton St., roof, $14,250.
Deborah Simonis, 1303 West Ave. S., roof, $6,500.
Propoint, 937 Denton St., roof, $17,750.
Nancy Gerrard, 100 Sixth St. N., sign, $4,500.
VSC Corporation, 4012 County Road B, sign, $5,000.
Kylle Miller, 4942 County Road B, new single-family home, $100,000.
Charles Vannatta, 2705 Longview Court, alteration, $1,500.
Joann Neve, 718 Division St., alteration, $19,657.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Christopher and Sara George, W7202 W. Olson Road, accessory building, $30,000.
Cody Sprain, W4610 Settlers Trail, accessory building, $1,000.
Jason Zarwell, W7411 Sylvester Road, accessory building, $30,000.
Matthew and Kelly McMahon, N7521 County Road W., deck, $1,500.
Jacob Scott, N2361 Briarwood Ave., deck, $12,000.
Frederick and Pamela Otto, N4971 Oakview Drive, solar panel, $31,219.
Paul and Brenda Mendell, N5805 Lake Park Drive, new single-family home, $420,000.
Beaver Propreties LLC, W7865 Prarie Clover Place, new single-family home, $350,000.
Douglas and Kimberly Luehmann, W8140 Holland Drive, covered porch, $1,050.
Daniel and Elizabeth Foor, N5241 Innsbruck Road N., deck, $15,000.
Brant Servais, W3470 State Road 33, garage and porch, $170,000.
Ken Ruda and Patricia Yanke, N1160 Mormon Drive, alteration, $4,500.
Lance and Tricia Aleckson, N3061 Crystal Lane, inground pool, $16,000.
Fong Vang and Yia Xiong, N7918 Hanson Road, accessory building, $19,432.
