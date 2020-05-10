You are the owner of this article.
La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, May 10
BUILDING PERMITS

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, May 10

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Michaella Olson, 5320 Creekside Place, fence, $2,500.

Kelly Mather, 915 Fifth Ave. S., fence, $6,840.

City of La Crosse, 800 Main St., solar panel, $130,781.

Linda Sparks, 1913 16th St. S., fence, $1,500.

Alexandra Sanders, 925 Hood St., fence, $1,800.

La Crosse County Solid Waste, 127 Seventh St. S., fence, $5,500.

Scott Benusa, 1325 Denton St., fence, $700.

Barbara Smitherman, 1402 Hyde Ave., deck, $3,600.

Chris Sirianni, 1923 Weston St., fence, $4,000.

Linda Sparks, 1913 16th St. S., shed, $2,000.

Ronald Brown, 1712 Ferry St., fence, $350.

Steven Whitford, 423 20th St. S., fence, $5,800.

City of La Crosse, 2300 Seventh St. S., fence, $150,000.

Stephen Trussoni, 326 Avon St., fence, $500.

Jacob Roesler, 1331 Denton St., fence, $1,020.

Jay and Judith Hoeschler, 5324 Sandpiper Lane, deck, $2,000.

City of La Crosse, 300 Harborview Plaza, solar panel, $153,293.

Creekside Fence, 2132 Losey Blvd. S., fence, $2,283.

Tristan Hudson, 2215 31st St. S., fence, $900.

Sarah Frey, 433 St. N., deck, $3,000.

City of La Crosse, 2000 Marco Drive, commercial alteration, $151,472.

H&S Redi-Mix Inc., 1601 Ramsey Place, demolition.

Western Technical College, 319 Seventh St. N., foundation, $5,000.

William Strong, 1435 George St., roof, $8,402.

Jeffery Mueller, 2301 Green Bay St., roof, $2,301.

John Schleifer, 1822 Onalaska Ave., roof, $1,100.

Laurie Strand, 617 22nd St. N., roof, $10,367.

Larry Sleznikow Living Trust, 2203 Cass St., roof.

Robert Daugherty, 1227 Denton St., roof, $14,250.

Deborah Simonis, 1303 West Ave. S., roof, $6,500.

Propoint, 937 Denton St., roof, $17,750.

Nancy Gerrard, 100 Sixth St. N., sign, $4,500.

VSC Corporation, 4012 County Road B, sign, $5,000.

Kylle Miller, 4942 County Road B, new single-family home, $100,000.

Charles Vannatta, 2705 Longview Court, alteration, $1,500.

Joann Neve, 718 Division St., alteration, $19,657.

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Christopher and Sara George, W7202 W. Olson Road, accessory building, $30,000.

Cody Sprain, W4610 Settlers Trail, accessory building, $1,000.

Jason Zarwell, W7411 Sylvester Road, accessory building, $30,000.

Matthew and Kelly McMahon, N7521 County Road W., deck, $1,500.

Jacob Scott, N2361 Briarwood Ave., deck, $12,000.

Frederick and Pamela Otto, N4971 Oakview Drive, solar panel, $31,219.

Paul and Brenda Mendell, N5805 Lake Park Drive, new single-family home, $420,000.

Beaver Propreties LLC, W7865 Prarie Clover Place, new single-family home, $350,000.

Douglas and Kimberly Luehmann, W8140 Holland Drive, covered porch, $1,050.

Daniel and Elizabeth Foor, N5241 Innsbruck Road N., deck, $15,000.

Brant Servais, W3470 State Road 33, garage and porch, $170,000.

Ken Ruda and Patricia Yanke, N1160 Mormon Drive, alteration, $4,500.

Lance and Tricia Aleckson, N3061 Crystal Lane, inground pool, $16,000.

Fong Vang and Yia Xiong, N7918 Hanson Road, accessory building, $19,432.

