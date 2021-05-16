La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, May 16

CITY OF LA CROSSE
Nathan Erickson, 2106 15th St. S., fence, $6,000.
Mark Roth, 1230 Park Ave., solar panel, $20,604.
Jay and Judith Hoeschler, 5401 Quail Drive, deck, $500.
Matthew Vanriper, 2214 West Ave. S., fence, $3,000.
Jordan Koblitz, 2025 Loomis St. Fence, $3,000.
Virginia Cress, 2022 State St., solar panel, $35,904.
Gundersen Health, 2101 Sims Place, solar panel, $119,674.
Cody Weadge, 1621 Redfield St., deck, $500.
River Valley Ventures LLC, 2829 Hamilton St., garage, $30,000.
Timothy Olson, 5550 Orion Court, deck, $16,811.
Justin Hein, 3031 Losey Blvd S., deck, $3,000.
Timothy Lyman, 632 23rd St. N., fence, $8,337.
Touch of Tile Limited Liability Company, 621 Rose St., alteration, $250,000.
Robert Voves, 1127 Liberty St., demolition.
Mayo Clinic Tax Unit, 615 10th St. S., alteration, $386,000.
Ronald Larson, 2612 15th St. S., roof, $6,000.
NRE Properties LLC, 1403 Charles St., roof, $6,500.
NRE Properties LLC, 1804 Wood St., roof, $6,500.
Michael Smith, 1522 Avon St., roof, $2,500.
Susan C. Milisch Trust of 2017, 2523 Hewitt St., roof, $2,500.
North Central Trust Company, 230 Front St. N., sign, $2,050.
Stratus Investments LLC, 1800 State Road 116, sign, $2,500.
707 La Crosse Street Apartment, 707 La Crosse St., sign, $800.
Dean Wozney, 2323 Palace St., sign, $2,798.
Charles Kulas, 435 19th St. S., alteration, $30,000.
Mark Roth, 1230 Park Ave., alteration, $4,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Scott Butler and Rachel Karpinsky, 2535 Spring Hill Way, new single-family home, $894,029.
Peter Mueller, 561 Court Road, improvement, $8,500.
Kyle Visker, 701 Stonebridge Ave., roof, $30,980.
Tim and Rachel Scriver, 707 14th Ave. N., accessory building, $1,350.
Kwik Trip, 1802 Main St. E., canopy remodel.
David Reay’s, 214 Main St., patio, $240,000.