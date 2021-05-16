 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, May 16
0 comments
editor's pick
BUILDING PERMITS

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, May 16

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Nathan Erickson, 2106 15th St. S., fence, $6,000.

Mark Roth, 1230 Park Ave., solar panel, $20,604.

Jay and Judith Hoeschler, 5401 Quail Drive, deck, $500.

Matthew Vanriper, 2214 West Ave. S., fence, $3,000.

Jordan Koblitz, 2025 Loomis St. Fence, $3,000.

Virginia Cress, 2022 State St., solar panel, $35,904.

Gundersen Health, 2101 Sims Place, solar panel, $119,674.

Cody Weadge, 1621 Redfield St., deck, $500.

River Valley Ventures LLC, 2829 Hamilton St., garage, $30,000.

Timothy Olson, 5550 Orion Court, deck, $16,811.

Justin Hein, 3031 Losey Blvd S., deck, $3,000.

Timothy Lyman, 632 23rd St. N., fence, $8,337.

Touch of Tile Limited Liability Company, 621 Rose St., alteration, $250,000.

Robert Voves, 1127 Liberty St., demolition.

Mayo Clinic Tax Unit, 615 10th St. S., alteration, $386,000.

Ronald Larson, 2612 15th St. S., roof, $6,000.

NRE Properties LLC, 1403 Charles St., roof, $6,500.

NRE Properties LLC, 1804 Wood St., roof, $6,500.

Michael Smith, 1522 Avon St., roof, $2,500.

Susan C. Milisch Trust of 2017, 2523 Hewitt St., roof, $2,500.

North Central Trust Company, 230 Front St. N., sign, $2,050.

Stratus Investments LLC, 1800 State Road 116, sign, $2,500.

707 La Crosse Street Apartment, 707 La Crosse St., sign, $800.

Dean Wozney, 2323 Palace St., sign, $2,798.

Charles Kulas, 435 19th St. S., alteration, $30,000.

Mark Roth, 1230 Park Ave., alteration, $4,000.

CITY OF ONALASKA

Scott Butler and Rachel Karpinsky, 2535 Spring Hill Way, new single-family home, $894,029.

Peter Mueller, 561 Court Road, improvement, $8,500.

Kyle Visker, 701 Stonebridge Ave., roof, $30,980.

Tim and Rachel Scriver, 707 14th Ave. N., accessory building, $1,350.

Kwik Trip, 1802 Main St. E., canopy remodel.

David Reay’s, 214 Main St., patio, $240,000.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Preventing injuries during workouts

Make your house a home

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ask the Builder: Brick pavers can fade, so should i use clay?
Home & Garden

Ask the Builder: Brick pavers can fade, so should i use clay?

Q: Tim, I have a big decision to make and need your help. I love the look of colored brick for paving, including my driveway, sidewalks and patio. The issue is I’ve started to pay attention to older installations of colored concrete paving brick and many look faded. Why is that happening? Some look horrible, especially at a restaurant I patronize. I don’t want my investment to look faded in a few years. Do I have alternatives, and is there a way to restore the color of faded concrete brick pavers? —Mary Chris F., Tampa, Fla.

+2
Homeowner interested in preserving scenic view by buying a portion of neighbor’s property
Home & Garden

Homeowner interested in preserving scenic view by buying a portion of neighbor’s property

Q: We live in a subdivision that was built in 1962. The houses are situated on irregularly shaped lots to form an open area that is landscaped with vistas of mature trees and a leafy, verdant backdrop. Property lines are marked with very low, split-rail fences. We have an open airy feeling in our subdivision. Our picture window looks out over a portion of a neighbor’s lot that makes a pleasant view.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News