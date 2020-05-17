La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, May 17

CITY OF LA CROSSE
Justin Pretasky, 1942 Nakomis Ave., airport height.
Dustin Barton, 2223 La Crosse St., fence, $750.
BF of La Crosse LP, W5585 County Road MM, deck, $2,763.
Ricky Honeman, 4836 County Road B, fence, $2,200.
Kory Stuempges, 2119 Travis St., fence, $500.
Ted Roberts, 2520 George St., fence, $1,000.
Laura Warzyn, 1921 Farnam St., fence, $7,600.
May Yang, 3322 29th St. S., fence, $1,900.
Kenji Hanamoto, 3165 26th St. S., fence, $2,300.
Kou Vang, 1027 Caledonia St., garage, $20,000.
David Jirsa, 2133 Farnam St., garage, $1,000.
Bernadette Taylor, 331 24th St. N., fence, $11,302.
Belle Square LLC, 321 State St., fence, $20,000.
Deanna Cina, 1428 Adams St., fence, $600.
Megan Fortun, 2121 Loomis St., fence, $1,400.
Mayo Clinic Tax Unit, 930 11th St. S., parking lot, $750,000.
Milan E. Folkers Revocable Trust, 4940 Silver Morning Lane, solar panel, $28,665.
Christopher Mayer, 1237 Market St., garage, $30,000.
Jason Krautkramer, 1616 Loomis St., garage, $21,000.
Gary Wiste, 2101 Kane St., fence, $2,500.
City of La Crosse, 400 La Crosse St., solar panel, $144,482.
South Avenue Self Storage LLC, 2310 South Ave., antenna, $15,000.
Park Bank, 713 State St., commercial alteration, $5,000.
320 Pearl LLC, 320 Pearl St., alteration, $985,000.
LCN UHS La Crosse LLC, 328 Front St. S., commercial alteration, $2,766,000.
Jason Krautkramer, 1616 Loomis St., demolition.
Herbert F. Gust Joint Revocable Trust, 1633 Avon St., demolition.
James Buchner, 2522 Seventh St. S., demolition.
Western Technical College, 2860 21st Place S., institutional alteration, $2,563,300.
Altra Federal Credit Union, 2715 Losey Blvd. S., roof, $74,400.
Collins Rentals, 1740 Madison St., roof, $6,000.
Collins Rentals, 1742 Madison St., roof, $6,500.
Jeffery Miller, 1933 28th St. S., roof, $6,800.
Daniel Thill, 2115 Johnson St., roof, $1,500.
Danny McDonald, 716 22nd St. N., roof, $5,925.
Mouth Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1614 Park Ave., roof, 91,043.
Richard Hall, 1633 Adams St., roof, $7,000.
Kathleen Charles, 1010 Cass St., roof, $17,750.
O’Reilly Automotive Stores Inc., 710 George St., sign, $4,430.
Gundersen Health, 622 Bennora Lee Court, sign, $1,642.
Bethany Riverside Lutheran, 1315 Cass St., sign, $6,000.
Dean Bodensteiner, 759 23rd St. N., alteration, $1,500.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Robert Penfield, 1025 Schafer Drive, accessory building, $3,400.
DBP Investments, 135 Marcou Road, deck, $55,000.
Michelle Grim, 116 Oak Forest Drive, roof, $12,400.
Tyler Mattie, 429 Grove St., accessory building, $1,100.
Joel Reinhart, 4076 Mary Drive, deck, $3,500.
Thomas and Ashley Wenger, 143 E. Larkspur Lane, deck and porch, $25,000.
Matt Walter, 703-705 13th Ave. S., roof, $4,500.
Amy Lloyd, 108 Ridgewood Drive, accessory building, $5,000.
Luke Anderson, 424 12th Ave. S., build-out, $3,900.
Coulee Rentals LLC, 623 13th Ave. S., new duplex, $330,000.
Darin Olson, 1070 Hickory St., roof, $3,900.
Mike Zimmer, 4111 Beverly Drive, deck railing, $9,296.
Dynamic Performance & Therapy, 1430 Main St., commercial remodel, $35,000.
Gregory Northrop, 1225 Rosewood Trail, accessory building, $3,900.
First Lutheran Church, 410 Main St., roof, $275,000.
2GJF LLP, 1033 Second Ave. S., commercial building, $1,145,000.
Douglas Billings, 228 E. Larkspur Lane, accessory building, $2,400.
Alex and Chris Bushnell, 928 Sunset Place, roof, $16,500.
Joel and Beth Miller, 533 13th Ave. N., accessory building, $700.
Susan Wise, 806 Second Ave. N., roof, $10,455.
Toni Peters, 405 13th Ave. S., roof, $4,000.
Carol Langer, 532 Willow St., roof, $5,500.
Chris Meyer, 1129 Riders Club Road, alteration, $1,800.
Ed Kondracki, 1308 Wilson St., roof, $5,980.
Ed Kondracki, 1312 Wilson St., roof, $5,680.
Tom Schmidts, 1304 Kingswood Lane, roof, $3,100.
Amy Lloyd, 108 Ridgewood Drive, roof, $19,250.
Ron and Dayna Schultz, 1407 William Drive, accessory building, $1,900.
Katrina Allen, 1516 Hoffman Place, alteration, $38,700.
Gundersen Health Center, 3111 Gundersen Drive, commercial remodel, $35,000.
Derek and Kristin Stanley, 2159 Maplewood Drive, deck, $24,948.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Justin and Lindsey Pretasky, 1942 Nakomis Ave., new single-family home, $500,000.
Keevin and Alana Speckman, N6052 Summerglow Trail, solar panel, $20,602.
Herbert and Rita Roberts, N2054 Sigel Court, new single-family home, $490,000.
Duane and Ana Schaper, W4896 County Road B, new single-family and accessory building, $103,000.
Michelle Leisso and Andrew, Mark, Richard and Louise Wiedl, accessory building addition, $9,000.
State of Wisconsin DNR, N3137 County Road II, addition, $3,000.
David and Sonja Neubauer, N5920 Park Drive, pool and deck, $10,000.
Danielle and Erich Rathke, new single-family home, $300,000.
Richard and Mary Patridge, 1618 and 1620 Bainbridge St., fence, $8,000.
SHT Development Corp., 2607 Coulee Ave., commercial antenna upgrade, $30,000.
Krysta Millis and Joshua Bever, W7847 Park Ave., accessory building, $3,500.
Gary Larson and Carla Drugan, W7753 Richwood St., accessory building, $25,000.
Ronald and Patti Parker, N5028 Green Coulee Road, alterations, $3,500.
US Cellular Operating Company of La Crosse Inc. and Duff & Phelps LLC, W6639 Raptor Drive, antenna, $20,000.
Matthew McLaughlin, N5810 Cottage Lane, garage and addition, $225,000.
Kenneth and Denise Martin, N937 Lauterbach Road, accessory building, $3,000.
Bethanne Krueger and Jason Vrbsky, N8365 Bringe Court, accessory building, $4,500.
Keith and Charlene Purnell, W7755 Van Dunk Place, deck, $10,000.
Sprout new ideas
With our home & garden newsletter!