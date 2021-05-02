 Skip to main content
La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, May 2
BUILDING PERMITS

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, May 2

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Kim Springer, 607 24th St. N., fence, $8,421.

William Beardsley, 1240 Denton St., fence, $1,850.

Jeffery Meinertz, 3318 Greenhills Place, deck, $10,996.

Eric Johnson, 3385 Peace St., deck, $13,870.

Dayton Holen, 3048 23rd ST. S., fence, $3,500.

City of La Crosse, 3020 Grandad Bluff Road, fence, $10,425.

Kari Neuenkirk, 3112 29th St. S., fence, $670.

Marjorie Bazluki, 2222 14th St. S., fence, $5,000.

Randy Kemp, 730 Caledonia St., fence, $500.

Valerie Driscoll, 1012 Avon St., fence, $400.

Weston Willette, 1824 Sunset Lane, deck, $500.

Diocese of La Crosse, 3710 East Ave S., $46,075.

JAE Mini Storage LLC, 1003 Fourth St. S., new commercial building, $43,000.

JAE Mini Storage LLC, 1003 Fourth St. S., demolition.

Marvin Jacobson, 1728 Kane St., demolition.

River REgion Rentals, 217 Seventh St. S., alteration, $4,000.

Lee Burge, 2129 Redfield St., foundation, $6,000.

Marcia Schmidt, 1522 Adams St., roof, $5,900.

Christina Hilyard, 1222 Madison St., roof, $2,400.

Jeffery Heser, 2549 17th St. S., roof, $2,400.

Mara Keyes, 1925 Losey Blvd S., roof, $8,800.

Geoffrey STegen, 237 Avon St., roof, $4,450.

JJA Real-Estate 2 LLC, 215 Milwaukee St., sign, $6,000.

Roger McDowell, 47 Copeland Ave., sign, $1,555.

Ambrea Marcou, 1903 West Ave. S., sign, $565.

Roger McDowell, 47 Copeland Ave., sign, $950.

Roger McDowell, 47 Copeland Ave., sign, $355.

Joseph Sampson, 1537 Liberty St., alteration, $25,000.

Cory Andre, 215 23rd St. S., alteration, $5,000.

Anthony Arbanas, 1308 27th St. S., alteration, $500.

Amy Gabay, 719 19th St. S., alteration, $8,000.

Kimberly Bloyer, 4342 Cliffside Drive, alteration, $5,366.

Kelly Nowicki-Vanrooyen, 1025 Main St., addition, $5,000.

CITY OF ONALASKA

Jane and Erin Comeau, 1949 Esther Drive, roof, $12,855.

Joe and Pat Childsen, 500 10th Ave. N., accessory building, $2,800.

Garrick and Debbie Brown, 954 11th Ave. S., accessory building, $8,000.

Vijayaprakash Jeyaprakash, 1069 Aspen Valley Drive, improvement, $110,000.

Henry and Lynn Maher, 2605 Cedar Creek Lane, improvement, $35,000.

Target, 9400 State Road 16, commercial remodel, $120,000.

Brian Yang, 2435 Krause Road, roof, $15,000.

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Maria and Daniel Hoffman, N7369 Hidden Prairie Drive, new single-family home, $398,000.

Connor and Kasey Kaiser, N3340 County Road J, deck, $9,000.

Brett and Denise Lewis, N6651 Forest Court, alteration, $10,000.

Shaun and Tara Whitacre, N4956 Briarcliffe Court, $600.

John Patterson, W5749 Heatherwood Place, accessory building, $15,000.

Michael and Jamie Niedfeldt, N5870 new single-family home, $440,000.

Jerry and Patricia Schmidt, W3418 County Road M, deck, $27,934.

Justin and Stacy Waldner, W7306 Sylvester Road, new single-family home, $390,000.

Lerrie Olson and Joleen Drinkwine, 1009 La Crescent St., accessory building, $30,000.

Andrew and Lauren Stoffel, N3239 Holmgren Drive, new single-family home, $450,000.

Amy and Gary Masche, N286 Cedar Hills Lane, new single-family home, $550,000.

Beaver Properties, N6811 SAnd Prairie Court, new single-family home, $400,000.

Andrew and Jenna Matz, N2126 Brecken Ridge, new single-family home, $395,000.

Clara Nagle, W7016 Ann St., detached garage, $27,000.

