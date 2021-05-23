 Skip to main content
La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, May 23
BUILDING PERMITS

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, May 23

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Linda Rauterkus, W5974 Schultz Lane, airport height.

Ryan Carter, 2605 26th St. S., fence, $8,979.

Core Communities 1 LLC, W5585 County Road MM, garage, $1,500.

Matthew Diehl, 1244 Denton St., fence, $1,000.

Christopher Yarolimek, W4917 Wolf Ridge Court, garage, $33,000.

Jeannie Lesky, 5000 33rd St. S., fence, $978.

Victoria Kabat, 4542 El Camino Real Drive, fence, $400.

Amanda Mitton, 3148 26th St. S., fence, $4,050.

Gundersen Health, 1910 South Ave., commercial alteration, $195,000.

Gundersen Health, 1910 South Ave., commercial alteration, $291,000.

VSC Corporation, 1501 Losey Blvd S., tenant build-out, $265,000.

Housing Authority of La Crosse, 1415 St. James St., addition, $50,000.

Pepsi Cola Bottling Co. of La Crosse, 1900 West Ave. S., demolition.

TN Thompson Enterprises, N4652 Maple Lane, new duplex, $275,000.

Kwik Trip, 1626 Oak St., foundation, $50,000.

Zink Property Management LLC, 1009 Livingston St., roof, $5,500.

Zink Property Management LLC, 1220 Moore St., roof, $3,675.

Richard W. Brown LLC, 2106 Campbell Road, roof, $10,820.

Jacob Sciammas, 320 24th St. N., roof, $5,938.

Mirella Huss, 1227 Winnebago St., roof, $28,001.

Zink Property Management LLC, 1342 George St., roof, $7,750.

Richard W. Brown LLC, 2115 Pine St., roof, $13,372.

Zink Property Management LLC, 825 George St., roof, $3,250.

Aquinas Catholic Schools Inc., 315 11th St. S., roof, $148,210.

Vercruysse Ventures LLC, 1310 Fifth Ave. S., roof, $3,500.

Infinity Property Management, 605 Fourth St. S., sign, $2,722.

Fortney, Fortney & Fortney, 309 Pearl St., sign, $1,695.

Marvin Jacobson, 1728 Kane St., alteration, $5,000.

Ryan Nelson, 829 21st St. S., addition, $3,850.

Bluffview Development Group, 921 Fifth Ave. S., addition.

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Matthew and Rebecca Schumacher, W5037 County Road B, accessory building, $28,000.

Jeffrey Wiedman, N2388 Briarwood Ave., gazebo, $10,000.

Moonstone Meadow LLC, W2666 Schams Ave., new single-family home, $300,000.

Kleinsasser Brothers Construction LLC, W4936 Battlestone Station Road, new condominium, $290,000.

Kleinsasser Brothers Construction LLC, W4938 Battlestone Station Road, new condominium, $290,000.

Kleinsasser Brothers Construction LLC, W4942 Battlestone Station Road, new condominium, $290,000.

Kleinsasser Brothers Construction LLC, W4944 Battlestone Station Road, new condominium, $290,000.

Daniel and Linda Mills, W7485 County Road Z, deck, $10,000.

Scott and Sara Pastryk, N8550 Hanson Road, pool and deck, $20,000.

Leo Judd-Miller and Taylor Rieck, 1505 La Crescent St., fence, $11,000.

Craig O’Beaty, N6923 Pine Lane, alteration, $12,000.

Blake and Christan Miller, N7354 County Road DE, shoreland structure, $15,487.

Alison Grajkowski and Kyle Sullivan, W5461 Boma Road, retaining wall, $125,000.

Red Oak IV LLC, N2436 Larson Road, new single-family home and garage, $599,218.

Matthew and Nicole Barbour, W4817 Sweden Coulee Road, new single-family home, $599,218.

Cordells Properties LLC, N7544 County Road XX, garage, $20,000.

Matthew Shefelbine, W4315 W. Miller Road, new single-family home and garage, $250,000.

