You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, May 24
0 comments
editor's pick
BUILDING PERMITS

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, May 24

{{featured_button_text}}

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Thomas Pyrek, 221 22nd St. N., fence, $100.

City of La Crosse, 600 Losey Blvd. N., fence, $8,992.

Laura Vose, 2365, Sablewood Road, fence, $17,000.

Kathryn Sims, 1324 Ferry St., garage, $34,020.

Jason Cobb Revocable Trust, 1705 Ohlsun Court, deck, $12,400.

Molly Haugen, 1511 Jackson St., fence, $2,000.

Antony Hayes, 1423 Madison St., fence, $3,000.

Richard Kujak, 751 24th St. N., fence, $14,000.

Nicholas Charles, 1918 Wood St., garage, $17,000.

Pickle Revocable Living Trust, 2122 29th St. S., fence, $3,276.

Judith Arentz, 618 Island St., fence, $1,000.

Patty Dilley, 1405 Caledonia St., fence, $1,800.

Kwik Trip, 1808 Kramer St., solar panel, $298,200.

Christopher Knott, 1136 Losey Blvd. S., fence, $800.

Alexandra Sanders, 925 Hood St., fence, $5,000.

Jared Purney, 2012 15th St. S., fence, $1,200.

Gretchen Pangier, 2950 Baier Lane, deck, $40,000.

John Abraham, 2431 Robinsdale Ave., roof, $4,950.

Aaron Bauer, 1531 29th St. S., roof, $2,100.

Paisley LLC, 415 Market St., roof, $3,200.

James Ringstrom Revocable Trust, 2545 Edgewood Place, roof, $14,850.

Michael Birnbaum, 785 22nd St. N., roof, $5,000.

Dennis Terpstra, 2726 Diagonal Road, roof, $1,500.

Robert Roth, 350 20th St. S., roof, $12,000.

Gary Marshell, 2221 Wood St., roof, $6,700.

James O. Heinecke Joint Revocable Trust, 1715 Barnabee Road, roof, $9,980.

Steven Eide, 1327 Green Bay St., roof, $4,000.

O’Reilly Automotive Stores Inc., 710 George St., sign, $1,100.

Kwik Trip, 1813 Kramer St., sign, $36,000.

JJA Real Estate 2 LLC, 215 Milwaukee St., sign, $2,800.

VSC Corporation, 1521 Losey Blvd. S., sign, $2,400.

Jesus Arreguin, 1402 George St., alteration, $700.

Nicholas Mier, 1616 Loomis St., addition, $2,000.

Kevin Carstens, 1618 Wood St., addition, $2,000.

Toryn Patros, 1226 25th St. S., alteration, $1,000.

CITY OF ONALASKA

Corey Harris, 1004 Oak Timber Drive, pool, $15,000.

Garrick and Debbie Brown, 954 11th Ave. S., remodel and addition, $220,000.

Jerry and Kathy Runice, 421 R. Stephan Place, roof, $12,000.

Todd and Shelby Buchanan, 1306 Ridgeway Ave., roof, $7,500.

CAG3 LLC, 1613 Main St. Suite 207, tenant build-out, $141,855.

City of Onalaska, 1301 Well St., open-air shelter, $16,000.

City of Onalaska, 954 Rolling Oaks Drive, open-air shelter, $16,000.

David Ludington, 2819 National Drive, roof, $44,185.

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Dave Herlitzke, W8288 County Road Z., new commercial building, $20,000.

Dave Herlitzke, W8288 County Road Z., new commercial building, $20,000.

Dave Herlitzke, W8288 County Road Z., new commercial building, $20,000.

Dave Herlitzke, W8288 County Road Z., new commercial building, $20,000.

Dave Herlitzke, W8288 County Road Z., new commercial building, $20,000.

Dave Herlitzke, W8288 County Road Z., new commercial building, $20,000.

Dave Herlitzke, W8288 County Road Z., new commercial building, $20,000.

Dave Rudrud, N5986 County Road OT, garage, $26,000.

Nicholas and Autumn Kletzien, N6502 Forest Court, accessory building, $30,000.

Pao Xiong and Cheng Her, W7201 Heram Road, accessory building.

James Mancuso, W3993 State Road 33, additions, $156,000.

Adam and Amy Kratochvill, N5853 Rivendell Court, new single-family home, $225,000.

Joseph and Christa Weber, N5385 Innsbruck Road N., new single-family home, $700,000.

Justin and Jamie Tranberg, N5144 Green Coulee Road, agricultural building, $25,000.

Joshua Swanson and Emily Aliesch, W6344 Maplewood Lane, new single-family home, $450,000.

Jason and Lynn Kay, N2072 Valley Road, egress window, $3,000.

Ronnie Marshall, W4768 Kinney Coulee Road N., antenna upgrade, $20,000.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sprout new ideas

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Chemical-free ways to unclog your shower drain
Home & Garden

Chemical-free ways to unclog your shower drain

When your shower drain becomes clogged, your first instinct might be to reach for a chemical clog remover—until you read the safety warnings on the back of the bottle. Chemical clog removers don’t just pose a threat to your safety, but can also eat away at your pipes over time. Here are two simple ways to unclog your shower drain naturally.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News