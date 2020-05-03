La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, May 3

CITY OF LA CROSSE
Michael Scott, 1518 Madison St., fence, $12,845.
Anita Hanson, 1245 22nd Drive S., fence, $400.
James Olson, 613 Fifth Ave. S., garage, $3,000.
Jason Gilman, 316 24th St. N., fence, $10,300.
Sally Newman, 830 St. James St., fence, $12,234.
John Rausch, 227 22nd St. N., fence, $400.
Kathleen Hogden, 2116 Coulee Drive, fence, $3,300.
Daniel Kaminski, 1239 22nd Drive S., fence, $6,008.
Benjamin Parsons, 1524 Madison St., fence, $16,000.
Dorina Lukins, 434 23rd St. N., fence, $3,175.
Viterbo University Inc., N3175 State Road 16, fence, $19,299.
Berg Dale, 123 Fourth St. S., commercial tenant build-out, $2,000,000.
Woodson Hill LLC, 1732 George St., commercial alteration, $161,311.
Berg Dale, 123 Fourth St. S., commercial tenant build-out, $4,000.
Jacob Honaker, 2146 23rd St. S., demolition.
Steven Bina, 103 17th Place S., roof, $10,000.
Robert Lydon, 1501 Hyde Ave., roof, $6,000.
Malon Earley Trust, 414 Rose St., roof, $15,815.
Rose Hotels LLC, 1830 Rose St., sign, $1,939.
VSC Corporation, 4008 Mormon Coulee Road, sing, $4,200.
Rose Hotels LLC, 1830 Rose St., sign, $4,326.
VSC Corporation, 1908 Campbell Road, sing, $750.
Kelly Daily, 733 Caledonia St., alteration, $800.
Spies Construction LLC, 3042, 27th St. S., new single-family home, $235,000.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Kevin Aleckson, N6648 Scotch Coulee Road, structural alterations, $72,000.
Nicholas Oldenburg, N7871 Amstel Court, pool and deck, $1,800.
Adam and Tori Weissenberger, N2216 Clements Road, new single-family home, $180,000.
Maria and Jesse Ellis Jr., W6923 Heram Road, accessory building, $1,000.
Kevin and Angela Hornberg, W7839 Amsterdam Prairie Road, screen room and deck, $6,300.
