BUILDING PERMITS

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, May 3

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Michael Scott, 1518 Madison St., fence, $12,845.

Anita Hanson, 1245 22nd Drive S., fence, $400.

James Olson, 613 Fifth Ave. S., garage, $3,000.

Jason Gilman, 316 24th St. N., fence, $10,300.

Sally Newman, 830 St. James St., fence, $12,234.

John Rausch, 227 22nd St. N., fence, $400.

Kathleen Hogden, 2116 Coulee Drive, fence, $3,300.

Daniel Kaminski, 1239 22nd Drive S., fence, $6,008.

Benjamin Parsons, 1524 Madison St., fence, $16,000.

Dorina Lukins, 434 23rd St. N., fence, $3,175.

Viterbo University Inc., N3175 State Road 16, fence, $19,299.

Berg Dale, 123 Fourth St. S., commercial tenant build-out, $2,000,000.

Woodson Hill LLC, 1732 George St., commercial alteration, $161,311.

Berg Dale, 123 Fourth St. S., commercial tenant build-out, $4,000.

Jacob Honaker, 2146 23rd St. S., demolition.

Steven Bina, 103 17th Place S., roof, $10,000.

Robert Lydon, 1501 Hyde Ave., roof, $6,000.

Malon Earley Trust, 414 Rose St., roof, $15,815.

Rose Hotels LLC, 1830 Rose St., sign, $1,939.

VSC Corporation, 4008 Mormon Coulee Road, sing, $4,200.

Rose Hotels LLC, 1830 Rose St., sign, $4,326.

VSC Corporation, 1908 Campbell Road, sing, $750.

Kelly Daily, 733 Caledonia St., alteration, $800.

Spies Construction LLC, 3042, 27th St. S., new single-family home, $235,000.

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Kevin Aleckson, N6648 Scotch Coulee Road, structural alterations, $72,000.

Nicholas Oldenburg, N7871 Amstel Court, pool and deck, $1,800.

Adam and Tori Weissenberger, N2216 Clements Road, new single-family home, $180,000.

Maria and Jesse Ellis Jr., W6923 Heram Road, accessory building, $1,000.

Kevin and Angela Hornberg, W7839 Amsterdam Prairie Road, screen room and deck, $6,300.

