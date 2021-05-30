La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, May 30

CITY OF ONALASKA
Ryan Rochester, 114 Ninth Ave. S., home improvement, $5,928.
James and Erin Bodah, 617 Bay Court, deck, $20,000.
Michael Morris, 605 Gilster St., accessory building, $200.
Chris Crandall, 413 Fifth Ave. N., home re-build, $227,000.
Dianne Bott, 118 Eighth Ave. N., roof, $18,000.
Todd Nedegaard, 910 Second Ave. N., exterior repair, $5,000.
Timothy Greene, 848 Olympic Drive, home improvement, $5,000.
Ernie Tourville, 1577 Young Drive E., garage/patio, $48,000.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Lauren and John Burchill III, N7308 Ol’ Olson Road, new single-family home, $250,000.
Harley and Miriah Hague, N6865 Sand Prairie Court, solar panel, $22,500.
Lee and Jamie Lohrentz, N8466 Ducke Drive, new single-family home, $530,000.
Scott and Sara Pastryk, N8550 Hanson Drive, solar panel, $26,900.
Jason and Sherry Beames, N1375 Red Oaks Drive, accessory building, $1,000.
Anthony Hilton, W5378 Olson Road, new single-family home, $400,000.
Jacob Schweitzer and Leslie Smith, N1545 Hagen Road, deck, $10,000.
Vicki Arndt and Kevin Torgerson, W3144 and W3146 County Road B, antenna, $20,000.
Robert Larson and Carmen Staub, N2411 Briarwood Ave., deck, $20,680.
Eric and Sara Flack, N6675 State Road 108, solar panel, $33,000.
Chiara Antony, W8273 Woodview Drive, solar panel, $28,927.
Derek and Erin Hebrink, W3908 Hickory Terrace, accessory garage, $45,000.
Mark Fugina, W7747 Devon Place, addition, $58,900.