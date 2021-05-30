 Skip to main content
La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, May 30
BUILDING PERMITS

CITY OF ONALASKA

Ryan Rochester, 114 Ninth Ave. S., home improvement, $5,928.

James and Erin Bodah, 617 Bay Court, deck, $20,000.

Michael Morris, 605 Gilster St., accessory building, $200.

Chris Crandall, 413 Fifth Ave. N., home re-build, $227,000.

Dianne Bott, 118 Eighth Ave. N., roof, $18,000.

Todd Nedegaard, 910 Second Ave. N., exterior repair, $5,000.

Timothy Greene, 848 Olympic Drive, home improvement, $5,000.

Ernie Tourville, 1577 Young Drive E., garage/patio, $48,000.

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Lauren and John Burchill III, N7308 Ol’ Olson Road, new single-family home, $250,000.

Harley and Miriah Hague, N6865 Sand Prairie Court, solar panel, $22,500.

Lee and Jamie Lohrentz, N8466 Ducke Drive, new single-family home, $530,000.

Scott and Sara Pastryk, N8550 Hanson Drive, solar panel, $26,900.

Jason and Sherry Beames, N1375 Red Oaks Drive, accessory building, $1,000.

Anthony Hilton, W5378 Olson Road, new single-family home, $400,000.

Jacob Schweitzer and Leslie Smith, N1545 Hagen Road, deck, $10,000.

Vicki Arndt and Kevin Torgerson, W3144 and W3146 County Road B, antenna, $20,000.

Robert Larson and Carmen Staub, N2411 Briarwood Ave., deck, $20,680.

Eric and Sara Flack, N6675 State Road 108, solar panel, $33,000.

Chiara Antony, W8273 Woodview Drive, solar panel, $28,927.

Derek and Erin Hebrink, W3908 Hickory Terrace, accessory garage, $45,000.

Mark Fugina, W7747 Devon Place, addition, $58,900.

