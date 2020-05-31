You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, May 31
0 comments
editor's pick
BUILDING PERMITS

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, May 31

{{featured_button_text}}

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Matred Taylor Revocable Trust, 125 16th St. S., fence, $6,774.

Laura Miltenberger, 2337 Ferry St., fence, $3,231.

City of La Crosse, 701 Main St., gazebo, $260,874.

Nathaniel Jackson, 2341 Winnebago St., fence, $2,100.

Karel LLC, 3111 26th St. S., fence, $4,862.

Jamie Jones, 3500 Cliffside Drive, fence, $800.

David Montel, 1324 Rose St., fence, $3,565.

Catherine Fox, 1302 Mississippi St., fence, $300.

Barbara Kaufmann, 2514 30th St. S., wooden deck, $5,200.

Westby Housing Associates Inc., 800 St. James St., fence, $4,911.

Bian Monk, 2012 Redfield St., fence, $4,000.

Rox Fox Family Trust, 2321 Hoeschler Drive, fence, $7,532.

Christopher Mayer, 1237 Market St., fence, $4,682.

Fank Mauss, 1832 22nd St. S., wooden deck, $4,500.

Maxin LLC, 2830 Darling Court, commercial building, $1,600,000.

The Fenigor Group, 1407 St. Andrew St., commercial alteration, $195,000.

Reuben Nicolai, 5401 Quail Drive, demolition.

Skemp Moran Properties LLC, 1221 Caledonia St., demolition.

Reuben Nicolai, 5712 Pheasant Lane, demolition.

Ronald Johnson, 2020 21st Terrace S., roof, $9,800.

Cynthia Fuchsteiner, 2219 14th St. S., roof, $5,500.

Scott Gibson, 606 Liberty St., roof, $6,200.

Pine Street Properties LLC, 1113 Pine St., roof, $8,900.

Todd Miller, 1747 Rose St., roof, $1,200.

Masrud McGuire LLC, 326 Seventh St. S., roof, $59,000.

Joshua Wagner, 1321 Jackson St., roof, $8,600.

Annette Apfel, 2327 Market St., addition, $26,000.

Lori Heintz, 2321 23rd St. S., alteration, $800.

Gregory Schams, 2110 Redfield St., alteration, $7,131.

John Satory, 201 Pearl St., alteration, $100,000.

Jane Radloff, 3663 Bentwood Place, alteration, $13,400.

Carlin Richmond, 2726 Onalaska Ave., alteration, $6,963.

James Buchner, 2522 Seventh St. S., land disturbance.

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Robert and April Rossman, 1265 Red Cedar Court, single-family home, $250,000.

Schlifer Development LLC, N8115 Badger Lane, single-family home, $185,000.

Anne Heilman, N5518 State Road 108, accessory building, $8,345.

Thomas and Sharon Bahr, W1952 Kammel Coulee Road, solar panel, $51,754.

NEL Investments LLC, N7621 and N7259 Meyer Court, condominium, $260,000.

Patricia and Robert Manke, W698 Mankehesselberg Road, antenna upgrade, $20,000.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sprout new ideas

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 moveable islands for small kitchens
Home & Garden

3 moveable islands for small kitchens

A spacious kitchen may be on everyone’s wish list, but small kitchens are the reality in many older homes, condos, and apartments. If you feel short on storage space, don’t have enough counter space to prep large meals, or need an extra dining surface, these movable kitchen islands are the perfect solution. When you’re done using them, you can simply move them to the side for a more open kitchen.

Should you get an electric lawn mower?
Home & Garden

Should you get an electric lawn mower?

When you’re choosing a lawn mower, you have more options than ever, but how do you decide which model is right for you? Electric mowers have benefits and limitations, but they could be the perfect fit for your lawn.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News