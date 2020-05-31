La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, May 31

CITY OF LA CROSSE
Matred Taylor Revocable Trust, 125 16th St. S., fence, $6,774.
Laura Miltenberger, 2337 Ferry St., fence, $3,231.
City of La Crosse, 701 Main St., gazebo, $260,874.
Nathaniel Jackson, 2341 Winnebago St., fence, $2,100.
Karel LLC, 3111 26th St. S., fence, $4,862.
Jamie Jones, 3500 Cliffside Drive, fence, $800.
David Montel, 1324 Rose St., fence, $3,565.
Catherine Fox, 1302 Mississippi St., fence, $300.
Barbara Kaufmann, 2514 30th St. S., wooden deck, $5,200.
Westby Housing Associates Inc., 800 St. James St., fence, $4,911.
Bian Monk, 2012 Redfield St., fence, $4,000.
Rox Fox Family Trust, 2321 Hoeschler Drive, fence, $7,532.
Christopher Mayer, 1237 Market St., fence, $4,682.
Fank Mauss, 1832 22nd St. S., wooden deck, $4,500.
Maxin LLC, 2830 Darling Court, commercial building, $1,600,000.
The Fenigor Group, 1407 St. Andrew St., commercial alteration, $195,000.
Reuben Nicolai, 5401 Quail Drive, demolition.
Skemp Moran Properties LLC, 1221 Caledonia St., demolition.
Reuben Nicolai, 5712 Pheasant Lane, demolition.
Ronald Johnson, 2020 21st Terrace S., roof, $9,800.
Cynthia Fuchsteiner, 2219 14th St. S., roof, $5,500.
Scott Gibson, 606 Liberty St., roof, $6,200.
Pine Street Properties LLC, 1113 Pine St., roof, $8,900.
Todd Miller, 1747 Rose St., roof, $1,200.
Masrud McGuire LLC, 326 Seventh St. S., roof, $59,000.
Joshua Wagner, 1321 Jackson St., roof, $8,600.
Annette Apfel, 2327 Market St., addition, $26,000.
Lori Heintz, 2321 23rd St. S., alteration, $800.
Gregory Schams, 2110 Redfield St., alteration, $7,131.
John Satory, 201 Pearl St., alteration, $100,000.
Jane Radloff, 3663 Bentwood Place, alteration, $13,400.
Carlin Richmond, 2726 Onalaska Ave., alteration, $6,963.
James Buchner, 2522 Seventh St. S., land disturbance.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Robert and April Rossman, 1265 Red Cedar Court, single-family home, $250,000.
Schlifer Development LLC, N8115 Badger Lane, single-family home, $185,000.
Anne Heilman, N5518 State Road 108, accessory building, $8,345.
Thomas and Sharon Bahr, W1952 Kammel Coulee Road, solar panel, $51,754.
NEL Investments LLC, N7621 and N7259 Meyer Court, condominium, $260,000.
Patricia and Robert Manke, W698 Mankehesselberg Road, antenna upgrade, $20,000.
