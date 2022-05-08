La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, May 8

LA CROSSE COUNTY
Town of Holland, W7951 County Road MH and N6836 County Road XX, antenna upgrades, $15,000.
Michael Moeller, W8127 Beaver Road, garage, $40,000.
Kyle and Tracey Helgeson, N5229 First Ave., additions, $6,800.
Heath Weissenberger, N7771 County Road D, new single-family home, $350,000.
Keith and Sue Lee, N2284 Huntington Court, solar panel, $21,982.
2013 Miles and Sarah Harter Revocable Trust, N2851 Smith Valley Road, new single-family home, $700,000.
La Crosse County, W3249 State Road 33, sign, $6,295.
Roger and Kimberly Lee, N5750 County Road OT, alterations, $2,500.
Bart and Lisa Woyczik, N2440 Terry Court, deck, $5,500.
Richard and Maureen Boenigk, W7799 County Road ZB, accessory building, $70,000.