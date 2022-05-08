 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
BUILDING PERMITS

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, May 8

  • 0

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Town of Holland, W7951 County Road MH and N6836 County Road XX, antenna upgrades, $15,000.

Michael Moeller, W8127 Beaver Road, garage, $40,000.

Kyle and Tracey Helgeson, N5229 First Ave., additions, $6,800.

Heath Weissenberger, N7771 County Road D, new single-family home, $350,000.

Keith and Sue Lee, N2284 Huntington Court, solar panel, $21,982.

2013 Miles and Sarah Harter Revocable Trust, N2851 Smith Valley Road, new single-family home, $700,000.

La Crosse County, W3249 State Road 33, sign, $6,295.

Roger and Kimberly Lee, N5750 County Road OT, alterations, $2,500.

Bart and Lisa Woyczik, N2440 Terry Court, deck, $5,500.

Richard and Maureen Boenigk, W7799 County Road ZB, accessory building, $70,000.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Make your house a home

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How to find a part-time job once you have retired

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News