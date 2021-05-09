 Skip to main content
La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, May 9
BUILDING PERMITS

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Arie Bachmann, 2132 Main St., fence, $200.

Katherine Smalley, 1309 31st Place S., fence, $5,584.

Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity Alumni Control Board of Epsilon Iota Chapter, 1429 Main St., deck, $5,000.

Jack Felsheim, 527 Ninth St. S., fence, $500.

Alicia Macaulay, 2504 Madison Place, fence, $9,196.

Vincent Loera, 1507 Weston ST., fence, $800.

Paul Czerwonka, 713 West Ave. S., fence, $10,674.

Andrew Kiel, 2137 Winnebago St., fence, $350.

Kimberly Nissalke, 1608 Prospect St., fence, $3,000.

Erin Avila, 1227 Johnson St., fence, $1,000.

Andrew Nichols, 1727 Avon St., fence, $3,800.

Gregory Grob, 1024 Cass St., garage, $60,000.

Joel Whited, 733 George St., fence, $1,200.

Coffee Holdings LLC, 4111 Mormon Coulee Road, build-out, $100,000.

Gregory Grob, 1024 Cass St., demolition.

Gunderson Lutheran Administration Service, 201 Third St. N., demolition.

Scott Esher, 136 22nd St. N., roof, $10,000.

Heather Linville, 225 15th St. S., roof, $14,100.

Taviare Hawkins, 2311 State St., roof, $7,110.

WS Investments LLC, 525 Kane St., window, $500.

HPW Properties LLC, 710 Ninth St. N., roof, $11,600.

Margaret Thompson, 3219 Lauderdale Court, roof, $16,200.

Fortney, Fortney & Fortney, 300 Third St. S., sign, $7,920.

SJSC LLC, 2915 East Ave. S., sign, $17,720.

Eric Check, 424 23rd St. N., addition, $90,000.

CITY OF ONALASKA

South Oak Street Properties, 990 12th Ave. S., building improvement.

Ashley and Ed Rodenkirch, 916 Tahoe Drive, roof, $29,702.

Coldwell Banker, 1808 Main St. E., building improvement.

Coulee Region Humane Society, 911 Critter Court, commercial building, $13,364.

Edward Jones, 831 Critter Court, interior remodel, $35,000.

Nicholas Bakken, 923 Orchid Place, deck, $5,400.

David Johnson, 2332 Sandside Court, roof, $16,000.

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Jeffrey and Gale Bagstad, N3512 County Road M, accessory building, $130,000.

Todd and Dawn Breitung, N6810 Sand Prairie Court, accessory building, $5,000.

Chad and Carla Long, N4368 Rudy Lane, accessory building, $40,000.

Diane and Gregory Egan III, 3725 Ebner Coulee Road, $15,000.

Joshua and Nichole Abramczak, N8073 Amsterdam Prairie Road, accessory building, $30,000.

TN Thompson Enterprises, N4652 and N4654 Maple Lane, duplex, $360,000.

Chad and Tamara Dutton, N5308 Kylawn Court, garage, $60,000.

Ethan Holak, W6613 County Road V, new single-family home, $350,000.

Brian and Leigh Hass, N1967 Hillview Drive, agricultural building, $30,000.

