CITY OF LA CROSSE
Tyler Dahl Revocable Trust Amend and Restatement, 2920 Baier Lane, fence, $20,000.
Moonstone Meadow LLC, 1931 Wood St., fence, $1,200.
Nicholas Martin, 1527 Adams St., detached garage, $8,500.
Viterbo University Inc., 723 Eighth St. S., fence, $2,497.
Robert Midland, 4322 Cliffside Drive, patio, $4,000.
Jonathan Heinz, 1352 Charles St., detached garage, $15,000.
Cheri Starch, 447 20th St. S., fence $500.
Viterbo University Inc., 621 9th St. S., $20,650.
Nathan Knapp, 1319 Logan St. shed, $539.
David Markos, 1717 Weston St., patio, $6,300.
Nicole Brissette, 2008 Kane St., fence, $4,813.
Midwest Industrial Asphalt Inc., 310 St. Andrew St., fence, $10,900.
Pickle Revocable Living Trust, 2122 29th St. S., fence, $6,964.
William Huiss, 1024 Avon St., patio, $4,000.
South Avenue Self Storage, 2310 South Ave., antenna, $15,000.
Status Investments Inc., 1804 State Road 16, alteration, $90,000.
La Crosse County Solid Waste, 212 Sixth St. N., alteration, $11,000.
JJC CDP LLC, 306 Fourth St. S., alteration, $525,000.
722 Rose Street LLC, 613 Hagar St., demolition.
City of La Crosse, 2833 Hamilton St., demolition.
Western Technical College, 314 Eighth St. N., demolition.
City of La Crosse, 1612 10th St. S., demolition.
Mark Jacob, 1009 Division, demolition.
City of La Crosse, 1720 Taylor St., demolition.
Chun Yang Zhang, 1629 Main St., demolition.
Johnathan Heinz (contractor), 1352 Charles St., demolition.
City of La Crosse, 2130 Kane St., foundation, $20,000.
Chun Yan Zhang, 1629 Main St., roof, $4,000.
Wayne Young, 1909 Kane St., roof, $2,175.
Oldenburg Investments LLC, 2316 32nd St. S., roof, $7,000.
Property Logic LLC, 6104 State Road 35, roof, $5,000.
Despina Kozidis, 3029 22nd St. S., roof, $5,000.
Hawkeye LLC, 919 Gould St., roof, $3,500.
Mary Shaw, 813 King St., roof, $9,000.
Guitarland Properties LLC, 1227 Third St. S., sign, $10,335.
Kraus-Anderson Inc., 4338 Mormon Coulee Road, sign, $1,500.
Sharon Radtke, 1113 25th St. S., alteration, $3,000.
Elizabeth Plascencia, 614 Fifth Ave. S., alteration, $70,000.
Anson Ogle, 2209 Hyde Ave., $3,500.
Pointe West Investments LLC, 821 State St. alteration, $300.
David Semple, 5265 Brackenwood Court, alteration, $9,800.
City of La Crosse, 3745 Elm Drive, land disturbance.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Anne and Richard Ochsner, 784 Stonebridge Ave., build-out, $8,500.
Phillips Fencing Inc., 3206 Emerald Valley Drive, deck, $62,000.
Eric Dahl, 204 Fourth Ave. S., detached garage, $15,000.
Brea Veldboom, 615 Monica Court, roof, $2,000.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Shannon and Greg Carey, N6860 Sand Prairie Court, Holmen, single family home, $370,000.
Dale and Threasa Schaub, N3888 Hwy. J, Rockland, porch, $8,500.
Gavaghan LLC, W6411 and W6413 Oakwood Circle, Holmen, duplex, $400,000.
Chad Becker, 2004 Lakeshore Drive, detached garage, $20,000.
Kevin Krueger, N8505 Hwy. C, Mindoro, cell tower, $170,000.
Ronald Moore, Marjean Christy and Edris Storandt, W3610 Larson Road, Mindoro, cell tower, $170,000.
Harry and Ellen Caulum, W2032 Herman Coulee Road, Bangor, cell tower, $170,000.
Jesse and Maria Ellis, W6923 Heram Road, Holmen, single family home, $450,000.
Paul Thieman, 3315 Lakeshore Drive, La Crosse, accessory building, $10,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.