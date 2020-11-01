 Skip to main content
La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Nov. 1
editor's pick
BUILDING PERMITS

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Nov. 1

CITY OF ONALASKA

Daniel Roach, 308 Oak Forest Drive, accessory building, $2,200.

Taylor and Zach Mossman, 924 Eighth Ave. N., deck repair, $400.

Midwest Prairie Development, 2850 Midwest Drive, tenant build-out, $50,000.

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Thomas and Hanni Cowley, W5538 Glens Place, addition, $5,000.

Danny Quint, W7740 County Road MH, porch, $80,000.

Alan and Vicki Sanwick, N1596 Lost Ridge Road, solar panel, $17,827.

Sheila and Harry Albers Jr., W6108 Anderson Road, accessory building, $28,000.

RWR Properties LLC, W7642 and W7644 Castle Mound Road, new condominium, $380,000.

RWR Properties LLC, W7664 and W7666 Castle Mound Road, new condominium, $380,000.

Michael and Lori Roach, N430 Gronemus Road, new single-family home, $310,000.

Ty and Dayna Cooper, N1132 Bloomer Mill Road, covered porch, $1,200.

Bryant and Geoffrey Klos, W3970 Scotch Coulee Road W., addition, $38,000.

Lucas and Samtha Fritsch, N7587 Skoy Coulee Road, new single-family home, $250,000.

James Schlichenmeyer, N5593 State Road 108, accessory building, $20,000.

Paul and Monica Kruse, N5434 Circle Drive W., solar panel, $15,573.

Brian and Kristi Thompson, N6926 Pedretti St., alteration, $1,980.

Peter and Jeannette Moe, W8206 Main St., accessory building, $750.

Barbara Hassler, W2589 County Road I, alteration, $900.

McKinley Farms LLC, N6108 McKinley Valley Road, new single-family home, $395,000.

Duane and Mary Schlender, N6035 Grayhawk Drive, new single-family home, $700,000.

Gary and Marles Overgard, N1475 Meadow Ridge Road, deck, $33,436.

Todd Guentner and Rene Jacobs-Guentner, W2805 Kammel Coulee Road, accessory building, $100,000.

Dennis and Sharon Krumenauer, W6244 Valley Place, solar panel, $16,707.

Patricia O’Neil, 1709 Lakeshore Drive, deck, $7,000.

La Crosse Interstate Fair Association, 1490 City Highway 16 W. and W4002 County Road MW, antenna upgrade, $125,000.

