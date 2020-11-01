La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Nov. 1

CITY OF ONALASKA
Daniel Roach, 308 Oak Forest Drive, accessory building, $2,200.
Taylor and Zach Mossman, 924 Eighth Ave. N., deck repair, $400.
Midwest Prairie Development, 2850 Midwest Drive, tenant build-out, $50,000.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Thomas and Hanni Cowley, W5538 Glens Place, addition, $5,000.
Danny Quint, W7740 County Road MH, porch, $80,000.
Alan and Vicki Sanwick, N1596 Lost Ridge Road, solar panel, $17,827.
Sheila and Harry Albers Jr., W6108 Anderson Road, accessory building, $28,000.
RWR Properties LLC, W7642 and W7644 Castle Mound Road, new condominium, $380,000.
RWR Properties LLC, W7664 and W7666 Castle Mound Road, new condominium, $380,000.
Michael and Lori Roach, N430 Gronemus Road, new single-family home, $310,000.
Ty and Dayna Cooper, N1132 Bloomer Mill Road, covered porch, $1,200.
Bryant and Geoffrey Klos, W3970 Scotch Coulee Road W., addition, $38,000.
Lucas and Samtha Fritsch, N7587 Skoy Coulee Road, new single-family home, $250,000.
James Schlichenmeyer, N5593 State Road 108, accessory building, $20,000.
Paul and Monica Kruse, N5434 Circle Drive W., solar panel, $15,573.
Brian and Kristi Thompson, N6926 Pedretti St., alteration, $1,980.
Peter and Jeannette Moe, W8206 Main St., accessory building, $750.
Barbara Hassler, W2589 County Road I, alteration, $900.
McKinley Farms LLC, N6108 McKinley Valley Road, new single-family home, $395,000.
Duane and Mary Schlender, N6035 Grayhawk Drive, new single-family home, $700,000.
Gary and Marles Overgard, N1475 Meadow Ridge Road, deck, $33,436.
Todd Guentner and Rene Jacobs-Guentner, W2805 Kammel Coulee Road, accessory building, $100,000.
Dennis and Sharon Krumenauer, W6244 Valley Place, solar panel, $16,707.
Patricia O’Neil, 1709 Lakeshore Drive, deck, $7,000.
La Crosse Interstate Fair Association, 1490 City Highway 16 W. and W4002 County Road MW, antenna upgrade, $125,000.
Sprout new ideas
With our home & garden newsletter!