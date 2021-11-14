 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
BUILDING PERMITS

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Nov. 14

  • 0

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Carson Real Estate LLC, 1002 Jackson St., shed, $2,000.

Kylle Miller, 4942 County Road B, garage, $20,000.

Eagle Bay Properties LLC, 2526 Rose St., addition, $20,000.

Helfrich Enterprises, 607 Copeland Ave., foundation, $13,900.

Mai Xiong, 615 Seventh St. S., demolition.

Seth Martin, 1225 25th St. S., roof, $8,200.

Mayo Clinic Tax Unit, 815 10th St. S., alteration, $550,000.

Benson Properties 1 LLC, 1004 Cameron Ave., roof, $20,000.

Gundersen Clinic LTD, 1836 South Ave., alteration, $240,000.

Brox Inc., 4101 Mormon Coulee Court, fence, $3,900.

Scott B. Blanke Revocable Trust, 525 28th St. S., addition, $40,656.

LCN UHS La Crosse LLC, 328 Front St. S., alteration, $1,420,000.

Larry Stone, 2015 Mississippi St., demolition.

Vercruysse Ventures LLC, 513 Mississippi St., deck, $500.

CITY OF ONALASKA

People are also reading…

Tong Vang, 937 Park Ave. W., $3,000.

Tom Sinclair, 2903 Cheyenne Drive, gazebo, $50,000.

Hartman Properties LLC, 414 Second Ave. N., additions, $45,000.

Barb and Steve Helgeson, 409 Larkspur Lane E., roof, $20,922.

DeLaney Gilster, 1259 County Road PH, roof, $12,000.

Scott Gage, 787 St. Paul St., roof, $5,000.

Nathaniel Berndt, 2209 Greenview Lane, roof, $17,759.

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Patrick Cannon, W5839 County Road S, solar panel, $54,363.

Abraham and Christina Wengel, W7661 Fieldstone Court, egress window, $7,677.

Jason Shepard and Danielle Peeso-Shepard, W8065 Prairie Woods St., addition, $125,000.

Andrew and Margaret Minneker, W8056 Vermeer St., solar panel, $48,647.

D. Eric and Virginia Wheeler, W5251 Knobloch Road, deck, $10,000.

Jeffrey Durham and Kari Vongroven-Durham, W6903 Walden Place, alteration, $3,960.

Antal Family Revocable Trust, W4260 County Road Q, agricultural structures, $25,000.

Kael and Jennifer Clemmerson, 2510 Shelby Road, deck, $7,500.

Benjamin Jarman Joint Revocable Trust and Annette Jarman Joint Revocable Trust, 3105 Ebner Coulee Road, garage, $180,000.

Laura and Daniel Dymond, N9110 Council Bay Road, new single-family home, $525,000.

US Cellular Operating Company of La Crosse Inc., W6639 Raptor Drive, antenna, $18,500.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Make your house a home

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Install a parquet floor

Install a parquet floor

Parquet has always been a popular wood flooring choice due to its intricate inlaid and herringbone pattern. The 12-inch square tiles, which come in a selection of light to dark finishes, are sold at flooring and home centers. They are designed to be installed as interlocking tiles or with a peel and stick backing, so installing them is a good choice and doable project for a budding do-it-yourselfer.

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 37: Managing your debt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News