La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Nov. 14

CITY OF LA CROSSE
Carson Real Estate LLC, 1002 Jackson St., shed, $2,000.
Kylle Miller, 4942 County Road B, garage, $20,000.
Eagle Bay Properties LLC, 2526 Rose St., addition, $20,000.
Helfrich Enterprises, 607 Copeland Ave., foundation, $13,900.
Mai Xiong, 615 Seventh St. S., demolition.
Seth Martin, 1225 25th St. S., roof, $8,200.
Mayo Clinic Tax Unit, 815 10th St. S., alteration, $550,000.
Benson Properties 1 LLC, 1004 Cameron Ave., roof, $20,000.
Gundersen Clinic LTD, 1836 South Ave., alteration, $240,000.
Brox Inc., 4101 Mormon Coulee Court, fence, $3,900.
Scott B. Blanke Revocable Trust, 525 28th St. S., addition, $40,656.
LCN UHS La Crosse LLC, 328 Front St. S., alteration, $1,420,000.
Larry Stone, 2015 Mississippi St., demolition.
Vercruysse Ventures LLC, 513 Mississippi St., deck, $500.
CITY OF ONALASKA
People are also reading…
Tong Vang, 937 Park Ave. W., $3,000.
Tom Sinclair, 2903 Cheyenne Drive, gazebo, $50,000.
Hartman Properties LLC, 414 Second Ave. N., additions, $45,000.
Barb and Steve Helgeson, 409 Larkspur Lane E., roof, $20,922.
DeLaney Gilster, 1259 County Road PH, roof, $12,000.
Scott Gage, 787 St. Paul St., roof, $5,000.
Nathaniel Berndt, 2209 Greenview Lane, roof, $17,759.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Patrick Cannon, W5839 County Road S, solar panel, $54,363.
Abraham and Christina Wengel, W7661 Fieldstone Court, egress window, $7,677.
Jason Shepard and Danielle Peeso-Shepard, W8065 Prairie Woods St., addition, $125,000.
Andrew and Margaret Minneker, W8056 Vermeer St., solar panel, $48,647.
D. Eric and Virginia Wheeler, W5251 Knobloch Road, deck, $10,000.
Jeffrey Durham and Kari Vongroven-Durham, W6903 Walden Place, alteration, $3,960.
Antal Family Revocable Trust, W4260 County Road Q, agricultural structures, $25,000.
Kael and Jennifer Clemmerson, 2510 Shelby Road, deck, $7,500.
Benjamin Jarman Joint Revocable Trust and Annette Jarman Joint Revocable Trust, 3105 Ebner Coulee Road, garage, $180,000.
Laura and Daniel Dymond, N9110 Council Bay Road, new single-family home, $525,000.
US Cellular Operating Company of La Crosse Inc., W6639 Raptor Drive, antenna, $18,500.