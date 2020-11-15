 Skip to main content
La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Nov. 15
BUILDING PERMITS

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Nov. 15

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Jeffrey Krause, 1550 Barlow St., fence, $4,096.

Clara Gelatt, 450 Losey Court Lane, solar panel, $11,010.

Tracy Caravella, 2313 13th St. S., fence, $5,000.

Terry Wright, 4200 Cliffside Drive, fence, $11,319.

Jeffrey Hoeth, 2619 Prospect St., fence, $1,600.

Thomas Pyrek, 221 22nd St. N., solar panel, $9,148.

Jacob Wagner, 1532 Adams St., fence, $3,300.

James Bagniewski, 2820 Floral Lane, solar panel, $11,521.

Nathaniel Jones, 517 Winnebago St., fence, $400.

City of La Crosse, 400 La Crosse St., alteration, $30,000.

First Bank La Crosse Building Corp., 201 Main St., alteration, $208,000.

Coulee Auto Properties LLC, 1411 Rose St., alteration, $3,000.

E&S La Crosse LLC, 2505 State Road, alteration, $60,000.

City of La Crosse, 2930 South Ave., demolition.

4Nicks Investments LLC, 212 Zephyr Circle, demolition.

Brian Selberg, 4115 Meadowlark Lane, roof, $7,000.

Gregory Markos, 307 Pearl St., roof, $34,000.

Joseph Pietrek, 518 Car St., roof, $7,500.

Badger Corrugating Company, 1800 West Ave. S., roof, $24,895.

Matthew Anderson, 1233 Caledonia St., sign, $600.

Coulee Auto Properties LLC, 1411 Rose St., sign, $5,000.

Maxin LLC, 2950 Darling Court, sign, $4,000.

AFN Inc., 3910 Mormon Coulee Road, sign, $6,600.

Kallie McGettigan, 5225 Creekside Place, new single-family home, $225,000.

Great River Homes LLC, 6015 River Run Road, new single-family home, $170,000.

Brian Selberg, 4115 Meadowlark Lane, addition, $30,000.

Joseph Northwood, 3114 Scarlett Drive, alteration, $31,000.

Great River Homes LLC, 6017 River Run Road, new single-family home, $170,000.

CITY OF ONALASKA

Dan Schreier, 524 Willow St., addition, $10,000.

Ryan Klich, 501 12th Ave. S., roof, $5,500.

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Faith Pranno, N2566 Tyson Road, solar panel, $21,014.

Laurence and Debra Shove, N7457 County Road XX, new single-family home, $185,000.

Scott and Angela Koelbl, N8467 O. Thompson Road, additions, $30,000.

Town of Holland, W7951 County Road MH and N6836 County Road XX, antenna upgrade, $15,000.

Daniel and Ann Marie Thill, W4065 Birchview Circle, additions, $125,000.

Christopher and Carrie O'Hern, W7889 Prairie Lane, accessory building, $2,500.

