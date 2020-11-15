La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Nov. 15

CITY OF LA CROSSE
Jeffrey Krause, 1550 Barlow St., fence, $4,096.
Clara Gelatt, 450 Losey Court Lane, solar panel, $11,010.
Tracy Caravella, 2313 13th St. S., fence, $5,000.
Terry Wright, 4200 Cliffside Drive, fence, $11,319.
Jeffrey Hoeth, 2619 Prospect St., fence, $1,600.
Thomas Pyrek, 221 22nd St. N., solar panel, $9,148.
Jacob Wagner, 1532 Adams St., fence, $3,300.
James Bagniewski, 2820 Floral Lane, solar panel, $11,521.
Nathaniel Jones, 517 Winnebago St., fence, $400.
City of La Crosse, 400 La Crosse St., alteration, $30,000.
First Bank La Crosse Building Corp., 201 Main St., alteration, $208,000.
Coulee Auto Properties LLC, 1411 Rose St., alteration, $3,000.
E&S La Crosse LLC, 2505 State Road, alteration, $60,000.
City of La Crosse, 2930 South Ave., demolition.
4Nicks Investments LLC, 212 Zephyr Circle, demolition.
Brian Selberg, 4115 Meadowlark Lane, roof, $7,000.
Gregory Markos, 307 Pearl St., roof, $34,000.
Joseph Pietrek, 518 Car St., roof, $7,500.
Badger Corrugating Company, 1800 West Ave. S., roof, $24,895.
Matthew Anderson, 1233 Caledonia St., sign, $600.
Coulee Auto Properties LLC, 1411 Rose St., sign, $5,000.
Maxin LLC, 2950 Darling Court, sign, $4,000.
AFN Inc., 3910 Mormon Coulee Road, sign, $6,600.
Kallie McGettigan, 5225 Creekside Place, new single-family home, $225,000.
Great River Homes LLC, 6015 River Run Road, new single-family home, $170,000.
Brian Selberg, 4115 Meadowlark Lane, addition, $30,000.
Joseph Northwood, 3114 Scarlett Drive, alteration, $31,000.
Great River Homes LLC, 6017 River Run Road, new single-family home, $170,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Dan Schreier, 524 Willow St., addition, $10,000.
Ryan Klich, 501 12th Ave. S., roof, $5,500.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Faith Pranno, N2566 Tyson Road, solar panel, $21,014.
Laurence and Debra Shove, N7457 County Road XX, new single-family home, $185,000.
Scott and Angela Koelbl, N8467 O. Thompson Road, additions, $30,000.
Town of Holland, W7951 County Road MH and N6836 County Road XX, antenna upgrade, $15,000.
Daniel and Ann Marie Thill, W4065 Birchview Circle, additions, $125,000.
Christopher and Carrie O'Hern, W7889 Prairie Lane, accessory building, $2,500.
