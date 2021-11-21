 Skip to main content
BUILDING PERMITS

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Nov. 21

CITY OF LA CROSSE

James Amundson, 122 Jackson St., roof, $11,000.

Leanne Humm 2315 Market St., alteration, $15,000.

Henderson Construction, 1519 Ninth St. S., new single-family home, $100,000.

Craig & Wolf LLC, 143 Causeway Blvd, fence, $26,638.

Great River Homes LLC, 6215 River Run Road, new single-family home, $165,000.

City of La Crosse, 1710 Losey Blvd. S., solar panel, $47,093.

Great River Homes LLC, 6217 River Run Road, new single-family home, $165,000.

Kwik Trip, 1626 Oak St., commercial addition, $25,000.

Gundersen Clinic LTD, 710 Denton St., commercial alteration, $1,750,000.

City of La Crosse, 400 Clinton St., solar panel, $82,652.

La Crosse County Solid Waste, 333 Vine St., roof, $74,000.

Hy-Vee Inc, 4200 State Road 16, demolition.

Stizo Development LLC, 1325 St. Andrew St., foundation, $1,263,000.

Reinhart Real Estate Group Inc., 1812 St. James St., garage, $20,360.

Donald Gilles, 3424 28th St. S., roof, $8,970.

Daniel Fitzsimmons, 514 Johnson St., demolition.

Steve Schlicht, 624 Jackson St., foundation, $320,000.

JJAWC LLC, 401 Second St. N., sign, $4,000.

Barbara Wettstein, 737 24th St. N., fence, $4,800.

Adams Street Properties LLC, 2206 Adams St., alteration, $11,249.

Piece of Nine Properties LLC, 800 Monitor St. sign, $3,110.

MOAB Enterprises LLC, 500 Fourth St. S., demolition.

Ashley Santolin, 2110 Park Drive, roof, $9,600.

MOAB Enterprises LLC, 500 Fourth St. S., foundation, $1,256,163.

218 West Avenue LLC, 218 West Ave. N., roof, $18,072.

Paul Halter, 3013 Cliffside Drive, solar panel, $32,922.

Diane Gregory, 3003 25th St. S., fence, $5,759.

James Mannion, 2002 Cass St., alteration, $20,000.

Daniel Fitzsimmons, 514 Johnson St., new single-family home, $200,000.

Judith Schabert, 2133 Sunrise Drive, roof, $17,000.

Stephanie Frogel, 2315 Main St., roof, $8,125.

David Karl, 4535 El Camino Real new single-family home, $300,000.

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Patrick Cannon, W5839 County Road S, solar panel, $54,363.

Abraham and Christina Wengel, W7661 Fieldstone Court, alterations, $7,677.

Jason Shepard and Danielle Peeso-Shepard, W8065 Prairie Wood St., addition, $125,000.

Andrew and Margaret Minneker, W8056 Vermeer St., solar panel, $48,647.

Eric and Virginia Wheeler, W5251 Knobloch Road, deck, $10,000.

Jeffrey Durham and Kar Vongroven-Durham, W6903 Walden Place, alteration, $3,960.

Antal Family Revocable Trust, W4260 County Road Q, ag. structure, $25,000.

Kael and Jennifer Clemmerson, 2510 Shelby Road, deck, $7,500.

Benjamin Jarman Joint Revocable Trust and Annette Jarman Joint Revocable Trust, 3105 Ebner Coulee Road, garage, $180,000.

Laura and Daniel Dymond, N9110 Council Bay Road, new single-family home, $525,000.

US Cellular Operating Company of La Crosse Inc., W6639 Raptor Drive, antenna, $18,500.

