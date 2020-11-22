 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Nov. 22
0 comments
editor's pick
BUILDING PERMITS

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Nov. 22

{{featured_button_text}}

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Steven Hole, 903 Steven Place, airport height.

Paul Kruse, N5434 Circle Drive W., airport height.

Great River Homes LLc, 3812 Sunnyside Drive W., fence, $700.

Andrew Loomis, 2437 Loomis St., fence, $13,426.

Gregg Attleson, 1003 Fifth Ave. S., fence.

Kish Properties, 3000 33rd St. S., fence, $1,200.

Ryan Richardson, W5028 Keil Coulee Road, solar panel, $32,341.

Claire Vanwormer, 1474 Redfield St., fence, $2,527.

Jillian McGrath, 2128 29th St. S., fence, $4,396.

Dairyland Power Cooperative, 3150 East Ave. S., alteration, $130,000.

First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 420 West Ave. S., alteration, $509,000.

Shea Ealey Rentals LLc, 1306 Charles St., demolition.

Dalstar Partners LLP, 3132 Berlin Drive, foundation, $1,600,000.

Ironside Properties LLC, 2303 Hauser St., new industrial building, $1,000,000.

Victor Towne, 1313 Avon St., alteration, $5,000.

Cora Fietzer, 1926 Market St., roof, $13,000.

Benjamin Gerlin, 2040 31st St. S., roof, $32,200.

Sylvia Moser Revocable Trust, 210 24th St. N., roof, 24,546.

Cyntia Lark, 2145 Cass St., roof, $13,785.

Steven Schick, 2314 Wood St., roof, $7,887.

Anthony Krenzke, 2617 Hoeschler Drive, roof, $2,200.

Chee Vang, 2966 Airport Road, sign, $1,500.

Curran Properties LLC, 2325 Enterprise Ave., $900.

Reinhart Real Estate Group Inc., 1207 Mulberry Lane, sign, $1,500.

CITY OF ONALASKA

Elite Electric, 1008 Oak Ave. S., detached garage, $60,000.

Sarah Meza, 1314 Main St., basement, $24,000.

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Darin and Teri Everson, N8346 Ducke Drive, accessory building, $38,000.

Joseph and Sandra Kawatski, W7495 Council Bay Road, addition, $10,500.

James Malin, N2197 County Road OA, garage, $55,000.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Make your house a home

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cities investing the most in high-density housing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News