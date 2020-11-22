La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Nov. 22

CITY OF LA CROSSE
Steven Hole, 903 Steven Place, airport height.
Paul Kruse, N5434 Circle Drive W., airport height.
Great River Homes LLc, 3812 Sunnyside Drive W., fence, $700.
Andrew Loomis, 2437 Loomis St., fence, $13,426.
Gregg Attleson, 1003 Fifth Ave. S., fence.
Kish Properties, 3000 33rd St. S., fence, $1,200.
Ryan Richardson, W5028 Keil Coulee Road, solar panel, $32,341.
Claire Vanwormer, 1474 Redfield St., fence, $2,527.
Jillian McGrath, 2128 29th St. S., fence, $4,396.
Dairyland Power Cooperative, 3150 East Ave. S., alteration, $130,000.
First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 420 West Ave. S., alteration, $509,000.
Shea Ealey Rentals LLc, 1306 Charles St., demolition.
Dalstar Partners LLP, 3132 Berlin Drive, foundation, $1,600,000.
Ironside Properties LLC, 2303 Hauser St., new industrial building, $1,000,000.
Victor Towne, 1313 Avon St., alteration, $5,000.
Cora Fietzer, 1926 Market St., roof, $13,000.
Benjamin Gerlin, 2040 31st St. S., roof, $32,200.
Sylvia Moser Revocable Trust, 210 24th St. N., roof, 24,546.
Cyntia Lark, 2145 Cass St., roof, $13,785.
Steven Schick, 2314 Wood St., roof, $7,887.
Anthony Krenzke, 2617 Hoeschler Drive, roof, $2,200.
Chee Vang, 2966 Airport Road, sign, $1,500.
Curran Properties LLC, 2325 Enterprise Ave., $900.
Reinhart Real Estate Group Inc., 1207 Mulberry Lane, sign, $1,500.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Elite Electric, 1008 Oak Ave. S., detached garage, $60,000.
Sarah Meza, 1314 Main St., basement, $24,000.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Darin and Teri Everson, N8346 Ducke Drive, accessory building, $38,000.
Joseph and Sandra Kawatski, W7495 Council Bay Road, addition, $10,500.
James Malin, N2197 County Road OA, garage, $55,000.
