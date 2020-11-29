La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Nov. 29

CITY OF LA CROSSE
Gordon Temp Joint Revocable Trust Amended Restated, 2236 State Road, alteration, $10,000.
Coulee Region Ecoscapes LLC, 1522 Green Bay St., new commercial building, $465,000.
The Fenigor Group, 1501 St. Andrew ST., alteration, $70,000.
Higher House Properties LLC, 924 Caledonia St., demolition.
City of La Crosse, 1512 Liberty St., demolition.
City of La Crosse, 1508 Liberty St., demolition.
O’Reilly Automotive Stores Inc., 710 George St., demolition.
Academy of Orthopaedic Physical Therapy Apta Inc., 2920 East Ave. S., demolition.
School District of La Crosse, 1111 Seventh St. S., addition, $4,829,833.
VSC Corporation, 2415 Cass St., roof, $39,700.
Susan Hofer, 1007 Rose St., roof, $2,675.
Cathy Vanmaren, 2815 Highland St., roof, $1,500.
Kehl Arnson, 226 23rd St. N., roof, $8,000.
Gary Walleser, 2202 Jackson St., roof, $6,100.
Paul Fuchsel, 660 Breezy Point Road, roof, $152,000.
North Side Development of La Crosse LLC, 40 Copeland Ave., sign, $3,227.
Buchner Properties #5 LLC, 2546 Seventh St. S., addition, $5,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Angela Berkley, 305 Poplar St., additions, $4,500.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Darin and Teri Everson, N8346 Ducke Drive, accessory building, $38,000.
Joseph and Sandra Kawatski, W7495 Council Bay Road, addition, $10,500.
James Malin, N2197 County Road OA, garage, $55,000.
Pamela Ruetten, W7671 County Road ZB, retaining wall, $3,500.
Marilyn Magnuson Living Trust, Acorn St., accessory building, $10,000.
Chad and Nicole Vidden, W4651 County Road MM, accessory building, $43,000.
