La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Nov. 7

CITY OF LA CROSSE
Brown Building Rental LLC, 330 Sixth St. S., fence, $2,700.
Julie Silha, 813 16th St. S., addition, $1,000.
Andrew Goehner, 700 Third St. N., sign, $9,990.
Kelly Daily, 733 Caledonia St., addition, $1,000.
Terry Craig, 147 Caledonia St., roof, $5,600.
Daniel Schneider, 1010 Cass St., foundation, $18,000.
Amber Trujillo, 2723 Hamilton St., alteration, $2,000.
Jacob Sciammas, 320 24th St. N., addition, $60,000.
David Silker, 2218 Hyde Ave., fence, $8,834.
Karen Corrigan, 2215 Hyde Ave., fence, $2,095.
Vincent Wrobel, 1546 Charles St., fence, $5,000.
Garrett Zimmerman, 1923 21st St. S., deck, $3,266.
Ronald Walker, 2701 26th St. S., roof, $17,267.
Elle Skaaren, 1358 Hyde Ave., fence, $3,800.
Walter Verdon, 4445 El Camino Real Drive, fence, $4,230.
Nancy Schermerhorn, 1604 West Ave. S., fence, $7,400.
Lautz Lassig Custom Builders Inc., 3157 25th St. S., deck, $2,100.
Stizo Development LLC, 1325 St. Andrew St., foundation, $8,800,000.
Curtis Shattuck, 721 24th St. N., fence, $2,500.
Sloopy’s LLC, 205 Copeland Ave., roof, $15,000.
Ashley Joseph, 2006 George St., roof, $12,000.
Patricia Edmunds, 3075 23rd St. S., roof, $8,965.
Anne Galbraith, 2103 State St., addition, $25,000.
Amber Trujillo, 2723 Hamilton St., solar panel, $35,865.
Bob Desmond, 318 Seventh St. S., demolition.
Michael Koglin, 527 15th St. S., roof, $6,000.
Brad Skaer, 1026 28th St. S., fence, $2,700.
JPV Properties LLC, 221 Pearl St., sign, $1,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
William Sheppard, 2043 Maplewood Drive, roof, $15,300.
Rolland Rogers, 541 20th Ave. S., roof, $18,368.
Jillian Hugo, 625 Sand Lake Road, roof, $6,600.
Ryan Root, 2011 Sandalwood Drive, roof, $10,625.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Luke and Darcy Ploessl, W7110 Heram Road, pool, $7,500.
William Bassett Foundation, N9410 Cox Hill Road, antenna, $50,000.
Andrea Auna, Stephanie Lueck and Teresa Lueck-Sieben, W4820 County Road B, deck, $15,000.
D&G Servais Joint Revocable Trust, W4976 Knobloch Road, antenna, $50,000.
Robin and Douglas Johnson, N7035 Bice Ave., garage, $35,000.
Nathan Janney, W6188 Pinewood Drive, new single-family home, $500,000.
Mark Bearwald, 1739 La Fond Ave., carport, $1,200.