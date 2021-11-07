 Skip to main content
BUILDING PERMITS

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Nov. 7

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Brown Building Rental LLC, 330 Sixth St. S., fence, $2,700.

Julie Silha, 813 16th St. S., addition, $1,000.

Andrew Goehner, 700 Third St. N., sign, $9,990.

Kelly Daily, 733 Caledonia St., addition, $1,000.

Terry Craig, 147 Caledonia St., roof, $5,600.

Daniel Schneider, 1010 Cass St., foundation, $18,000.

Amber Trujillo, 2723 Hamilton St., alteration, $2,000.

Jacob Sciammas, 320 24th St. N., addition, $60,000.

David Silker, 2218 Hyde Ave., fence, $8,834.

Karen Corrigan, 2215 Hyde Ave., fence, $2,095.

Vincent Wrobel, 1546 Charles St., fence, $5,000.

Garrett Zimmerman, 1923 21st St. S., deck, $3,266.

Ronald Walker, 2701 26th St. S., roof, $17,267.

Elle Skaaren, 1358 Hyde Ave., fence, $3,800.

Walter Verdon, 4445 El Camino Real Drive, fence, $4,230.

Nancy Schermerhorn, 1604 West Ave. S., fence, $7,400.

Lautz Lassig Custom Builders Inc., 3157 25th St. S., deck, $2,100.

Stizo Development LLC, 1325 St. Andrew St., foundation, $8,800,000.

Curtis Shattuck, 721 24th St. N., fence, $2,500.

Sloopy’s LLC, 205 Copeland Ave., roof, $15,000.

Ashley Joseph, 2006 George St., roof, $12,000.

Patricia Edmunds, 3075 23rd St. S., roof, $8,965.

Anne Galbraith, 2103 State St., addition, $25,000.

Amber Trujillo, 2723 Hamilton St., solar panel, $35,865.

Bob Desmond, 318 Seventh St. S., demolition.

Michael Koglin, 527 15th St. S., roof, $6,000.

Brad Skaer, 1026 28th St. S., fence, $2,700.

JPV Properties LLC, 221 Pearl St., sign, $1,000.

CITY OF ONALASKA

William Sheppard, 2043 Maplewood Drive, roof, $15,300.

Rolland Rogers, 541 20th Ave. S., roof, $18,368.

Jillian Hugo, 625 Sand Lake Road, roof, $6,600.

Ryan Root, 2011 Sandalwood Drive, roof, $10,625.

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Luke and Darcy Ploessl, W7110 Heram Road, pool, $7,500.

William Bassett Foundation, N9410 Cox Hill Road, antenna, $50,000.

Andrea Auna, Stephanie Lueck and Teresa Lueck-Sieben, W4820 County Road B, deck, $15,000.

D&G Servais Joint Revocable Trust, W4976 Knobloch Road, antenna, $50,000.

Robin and Douglas Johnson, N7035 Bice Ave., garage, $35,000.

Nathan Janney, W6188 Pinewood Drive, new single-family home, $500,000.

Mark Bearwald, 1739 La Fond Ave., carport, $1,200.

