La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Nov. 8
BUILDING PERMITS

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Nov. 8

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Dorothy Jeffery, 2819 Brook Court, fence, $5,133.

Jeffrey Robinson, 4525 Brickyard Lane, deck, $15,000.

Renee Horton, 2230 Loomis St., fence, $2,000.

Kwik Trip, 1735 Kramer St., parking lot, $1,000,000.

Clare Rasmussen, 2817 31st St. S., fence, $6,938.

Tanya Weis, 1802 Gillette Place, fence, $200.

Heather Linville, 225 15th St. S., fence, $3,527.

AB&F LLC, 1526 Rose St. #101, alteration, $10,500.

Kristie Moyer, 1916 14th St. S., roof, $6,360.

Kim Linhart, 1105 28th St. S., roof, $8,580.

Andrea Chick, 2721 Glendale Ave., roof, $6,550.

JP Rental Properties LLC, 1730 Ferry St., roof, $700.

Bethany Riverside Lutheran, 2575 Seventh St. S., sign, $12,000.

The Fenigor Group, 1407 St. Andrew St., sign, $11,500.

James Zill, 1028 Sixth St. S., alteration.

Gerald Miller, N3289 Hidden Springs Road, new single-family home, $340,000.

David J. Petranek Revocable Trust, W5002 Keil Coulee Road, new single-family home, $600,000.

Rodney Hall, 2522 13th Place S., fence, $12,096.

Mary Lecher, 1205 28th St. S., fence, $10,664.

Baltic Avenue Investments of La Crosse LLC, 1217 Barlow St., fence, $4,521.

Cynthia Lark, 2145 Cass St., solar panel, $8,091.

Ronald Green, 100 Sixth St. N. #404, addition, $25,000.

School District of La Crosse, 1111 Seventh St. S., demolition.

School House Properties LLC, 417 West Ave. N., demolition.

Mayo Clinic Tax Unit, 615 10th St. S., alteration, $250,000.

Troy Limberg, 1320 Market St., roof, $1,950.

Charles Mach, 1806 Loomis St., roof, $1,000.

Lance Sierzant, 1920 Farnam St., roof, $7,600.

Park Bank, 705 State St., sign, $650.

Kristyn Taggart, 1504 31st St. S., alteration, $1,181.

Ryan Monroe, 3167 31st St. S., alteration, $1,500.

CITY OF ONALASKA

Ryan Wessel, 932 West Ave., deck, $5,000.

David and Donna Hawthorne, 3382 Emerald Valley Drive, new single-family home with garage, $700,000.

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Keith and Jane Butler, W4727 Green St., porch and deck, $44,923.

Derek Frederixon and Natalie Ammerman, W7979 Country Ave., new single-family home, $820,000.

John and Cynthia Ryan, N6280 Bergum Coulee Road, new single-family home, $102,000.

Jim Webb, N3287 County Road OA, patio, $35,000.

Sharon and Gayle Monicken, W3179 J. Bryhn Road, accessory building, $9,000.

Stephen and Susan Ahles, W3897 Wolter Road, solar panel, $23,794.

Dave Steiger, W2637, W3641, W2633, W2635 and W2631 State Road 33, commercial change in use, $36,400.

Nathan and Susan Brooks, 2819 Bayshore Drive, additions, $217,840.

