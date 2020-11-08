La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Nov. 8

CITY OF LA CROSSE
Dorothy Jeffery, 2819 Brook Court, fence, $5,133.
Jeffrey Robinson, 4525 Brickyard Lane, deck, $15,000.
Renee Horton, 2230 Loomis St., fence, $2,000.
Kwik Trip, 1735 Kramer St., parking lot, $1,000,000.
Clare Rasmussen, 2817 31st St. S., fence, $6,938.
Tanya Weis, 1802 Gillette Place, fence, $200.
Heather Linville, 225 15th St. S., fence, $3,527.
AB&F LLC, 1526 Rose St. #101, alteration, $10,500.
Kristie Moyer, 1916 14th St. S., roof, $6,360.
Kim Linhart, 1105 28th St. S., roof, $8,580.
Andrea Chick, 2721 Glendale Ave., roof, $6,550.
JP Rental Properties LLC, 1730 Ferry St., roof, $700.
Bethany Riverside Lutheran, 2575 Seventh St. S., sign, $12,000.
The Fenigor Group, 1407 St. Andrew St., sign, $11,500.
James Zill, 1028 Sixth St. S., alteration.
Gerald Miller, N3289 Hidden Springs Road, new single-family home, $340,000.
David J. Petranek Revocable Trust, W5002 Keil Coulee Road, new single-family home, $600,000.
Rodney Hall, 2522 13th Place S., fence, $12,096.
Mary Lecher, 1205 28th St. S., fence, $10,664.
Baltic Avenue Investments of La Crosse LLC, 1217 Barlow St., fence, $4,521.
Cynthia Lark, 2145 Cass St., solar panel, $8,091.
Ronald Green, 100 Sixth St. N. #404, addition, $25,000.
School District of La Crosse, 1111 Seventh St. S., demolition.
School House Properties LLC, 417 West Ave. N., demolition.
Mayo Clinic Tax Unit, 615 10th St. S., alteration, $250,000.
Troy Limberg, 1320 Market St., roof, $1,950.
Charles Mach, 1806 Loomis St., roof, $1,000.
Lance Sierzant, 1920 Farnam St., roof, $7,600.
Park Bank, 705 State St., sign, $650.
Kristyn Taggart, 1504 31st St. S., alteration, $1,181.
Ryan Monroe, 3167 31st St. S., alteration, $1,500.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Ryan Wessel, 932 West Ave., deck, $5,000.
David and Donna Hawthorne, 3382 Emerald Valley Drive, new single-family home with garage, $700,000.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Keith and Jane Butler, W4727 Green St., porch and deck, $44,923.
Derek Frederixon and Natalie Ammerman, W7979 Country Ave., new single-family home, $820,000.
John and Cynthia Ryan, N6280 Bergum Coulee Road, new single-family home, $102,000.
Jim Webb, N3287 County Road OA, patio, $35,000.
Sharon and Gayle Monicken, W3179 J. Bryhn Road, accessory building, $9,000.
Stephen and Susan Ahles, W3897 Wolter Road, solar panel, $23,794.
Dave Steiger, W2637, W3641, W2633, W2635 and W2631 State Road 33, commercial change in use, $36,400.
Nathan and Susan Brooks, 2819 Bayshore Drive, additions, $217,840.
