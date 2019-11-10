CITY OF LA CROSSE
Anthony Rubasch, 1329 26th St. S., fence, $4,486.
Paul Block, 1100 26th St. S., fence, $15,000.
School House Properties LLC, 320 14th St. N., fence, $3,600.
Scott Schumacher, 814 Liberty St., fence, $600.
Viterbo University Inc., 929 Jackson St., antenna, $50,000.
City of La Crosse, 400 La Crosse St., antenna, $50,000.
JJC CDP LLC, 306 Fourth St. S., commercial alteration, $150,000.
Gundersen City of La Crosse Neighborhood Development, 1305 Seventh St. S., new commercial building, $6,774,437.
A&L McCormick LLC, 125 Second St. S., commercial alteration, $140,000.
Cary Specialized Services Inc., 3400 Losey Blvd S., commercial addition, $300,000.
Erickson Oil Products Inc., 823 Fourth St. S., demolition.
Kwik Trip, 2200 Palace St., foundation, $1,500,000.
Cynthia Dahl, 2326 Jackson St., roof, $2,400.
Randy Jarvis, 2008 Liberty St., roof, $6,850.
Edward Mattie, 215 23rd St. S., roof, $1,200.
Laura Borshoff, 141 22nd St. S., roof, $2,200.
Warm and Cozy LLC, 2326 State St., roof, $12,000.
Kay Mazza, 2321 Ferry St., roof, $7,500.
Larissa Oberly, 1715 Liberty St., roof, $13,000.
Betsy Holland, 1805 Madison St., roof, $12,500.
Bros Warner LLC, 1121 Jackson St., sign, $1,950.
Plaza 16 of La Crosse LTD, 1423 State Road 16, sign, $4,500.
Great River Homes LLC, 6026 River Run Road, new single-family home, $170,000.
Karen Keil Trust, 1222 Cass St., alteration, $6,134.
Great River Homes LLC, 6028 River Run Road, new single-family home, $170,000.
Maureen Addis, 1642 Loomis St., alteration, $4,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Joan Burge, 1273 CTH PH, roof, $1,500.
Great River Residences Onalaska LLC, 300 Court St. S., new commercial apartment building, $2,604,400.
Christine Kloss, 291 Carter Place, deck, $850.
Kwik Trip Inc., 2800 Abbey Road, commercial addition, $750,000.
Marvin and AJ Leisso, 620 Herman Court, roof, $9,800.
Cathleen Jostad, 216 Elm St., roof, $5,500.
Kraus Anderson, 1220 Crossing Meadow Drive, commercial demolition.
Tom Spaeth, 741 Stonebridge Ave., roof, $22,000.
Bob Lee, 1124 and 1126 Well St., roof, $5,000.
Joe Linzmeyer, 2273 Evenson Drive, deck, $8,600.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Todd Olson Revocable Trust and Christine Olson Revocable Trust, W6676 Schilling Road, solar panel, $44,320.
Lorraine Helmers, W6869 Hidden Valley Road, accessory building, $2,400
Steven and Gina Olson, N4670 Timber Crest Drive E., new single-family home, $600,000.
Charles and Eileen Young, N8736 Garfield Road, additions, $30,000.
Clinton and Amy Rasmussen, N2289 Huntington Court, accessory building, $12,000.
