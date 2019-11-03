CITY OF LA CROSSE
Scott Ziolkowski, 2041 30th St. S., deck, $300.
Tes Kirschbaum, 1720 Liberty St., fence, $1,189.
Luanne Kratt, 401 22nd St. N., fence, $3,668.
Carley and Jacob Buisman, 2135 30th St. S., deck, $775.
Kyla Lee, 3322 Bayside Court, fence, $2,000.
First Bank La Crosse Building Corp, 201 Main St., alteration, $340,000.
Belle Square LLC, 232 third St. N., alteration, $100,000.
Sixth Street Financial Building, 124 Sixth St. N., alteration, $4,480.
Great River Homes LLC, 3808 Sunnyside Drive W., new commercial building, $440,000.
Industrial Ventures LLC, 310 Kertzman Place, alteration, $5,000.
School District of La Crosse, 228 Fifth Ave. S., commercial alteration, $1,483,060.
City of La Crosse, 800 East Ave. N., new commercial building, $963,000.
Great Lakes Cheese of La Crosse, 2200 Enterprise Ave., alteration, $90,000.
Atlantis Trust, 4200 Mormon Coulee Road, roof, $29,500.
Todd Shaw, 2152 Jackson St., roof, $6,000.
Dawn Manske, 1916 13th Place S., roof, $8,650.
David Potaracke, 2802 31st St. S., roof, $13,500.
Jacqueline Komperud, 1327 West Ave. S., roof, $9,500.
David Oswald, 1008 Fifth Ave. S., roof, $2,500.
Paul McConaughey, 1219 20th St. S., roof, $8,336.
Inland Development Limited, 2231 Enterprise Ave., roof, $54,000.
City of La Crosse, 2840 Airport Road, sign, $3,000.
Aquinas Catholic Schools Inc., 1319 Ferry St., sign, $3,700.
Edward Boraz, 1715 Adams St., alteration, $12,000.
Karen WAlker, 1202 Ninth St. S., addition, $34,000.
Gary Fossum, Lot 6 Cunningham St., land disturbance.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Ryan and Casey Lorenz, W2673 State Road 33, detached accessory building, $20,000.
Jason Prinz, W7671 County Road ZB, retaining wall, $7,000.
Robert and Michelle Miller, N6519 Eggens Coulee Road, deck, $75,000.
Marvin and Carol Colbenson, W6263 Pinewood Drive, new single-family home, $220,000.
