CITY OF LA CROSSE

Cynthia Arauz, 905 Fifth Ave. S., fence, $3,000.

PM 2 LLC, 2615 East Ave. S., parking lot, $75,000.

City of La Crosse, 2840 Airport Road, fence, $12,053.

Jennifer Hanson, 1818 Charles St., fence, $2,700.

Aquinas Catholic Schools Inc., 1319 Ferry St., fence, $5,733.

Carmen Herzog, 1710 Avon St., fence, $200.

Marine Credit Union, 328 Second St. N., commercial alteration, $4,000.

Edward Jones, 2162 Redfield St., roof, $19,200.

Kimberly Zachman, 1231 20th St. S., roof, $11,000.

Steven Eide, 711 Winnebago St., roof, $2,500.

Richard Rady Joint Trust of 2006, 2530 13th Place S., roof, $9,000.

Steven Cleveland, 628 Kane St., roof, $1,700.

Chad Barth, 816 Island St., roof, $4,475.

Andrew Pesta, 716 Caledonia St., roof, $18,000.

La Crosse County Solid Waste, 317 Kertzman Place, sign, $520.

Jordan Kemppainen, 455 19th St. S., alteration, $9,000.

Scenic Bluffs Rentals LLC, 1451 Avon St., alteration, $7,000.

Joseph Lomen, 1017 Seventh St. S., alteration, $14,000.

John Mansour Testamentary Trust for Nancy Mansour, 2605 South Ave., alteration, $21,000.

Corey Rindner, 4205 Elm Drive, addition, $75,000.

Jeffrey Boyle, 2222 Main St., alteration, $17,789.

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Tonia Wright, W8328 County Road Z, commercial building, $210,000.

Michael White, W1390 County Road AE, solar panel, $47,419.

