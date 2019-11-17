CITY OF LA CROSSE
Cynthia Arauz, 905 Fifth Ave. S., fence, $3,000.
PM 2 LLC, 2615 East Ave. S., parking lot, $75,000.
City of La Crosse, 2840 Airport Road, fence, $12,053.
Jennifer Hanson, 1818 Charles St., fence, $2,700.
Aquinas Catholic Schools Inc., 1319 Ferry St., fence, $5,733.
Carmen Herzog, 1710 Avon St., fence, $200.
Marine Credit Union, 328 Second St. N., commercial alteration, $4,000.
Edward Jones, 2162 Redfield St., roof, $19,200.
Kimberly Zachman, 1231 20th St. S., roof, $11,000.
Steven Eide, 711 Winnebago St., roof, $2,500.
Richard Rady Joint Trust of 2006, 2530 13th Place S., roof, $9,000.
Steven Cleveland, 628 Kane St., roof, $1,700.
You have free articles remaining.
Chad Barth, 816 Island St., roof, $4,475.
Andrew Pesta, 716 Caledonia St., roof, $18,000.
La Crosse County Solid Waste, 317 Kertzman Place, sign, $520.
Jordan Kemppainen, 455 19th St. S., alteration, $9,000.
Scenic Bluffs Rentals LLC, 1451 Avon St., alteration, $7,000.
Joseph Lomen, 1017 Seventh St. S., alteration, $14,000.
John Mansour Testamentary Trust for Nancy Mansour, 2605 South Ave., alteration, $21,000.
Corey Rindner, 4205 Elm Drive, addition, $75,000.
Jeffrey Boyle, 2222 Main St., alteration, $17,789.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Tonia Wright, W8328 County Road Z, commercial building, $210,000.
Michael White, W1390 County Road AE, solar panel, $47,419.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.