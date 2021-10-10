La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Oct. 10

CITY OF LA CROSSE
Higher House Properties LLC, 1002 Eighth St. S., rood, $7,800.
1213 Caledonia LLC, 1213 Caledonia St., roof, $22,568.
Brian Lucey, 322 28th St. S., fence, $3,248.
Timothy Collins, 328 28th St. S., fence, $9,390.
Badger Corrugating Company, 1800 West Ave. S., sign, $2,695.
LMG 509 10th LLC, 509 10th St. N., roof, $12,500.
Graham Investments LLC, 3005 Losey Blvd. S., fence, $500.
SJSC LLC, 2915 East Ave. S., sign, $15,870.
Budget Furniture Inc., 1600 George St., sign, $6,000.
Michael Deyoe, 317 22nd St. N., solar panel, $19,879.
John Kreinbring, 912 Hood St., alteration, $30,000.
Aaron Borbister, 1033 19th St. S., roof, $9,400.
Lauren Scott, 114 15th St. S., alteration, $153,000.
Freebird Rentals LLC, 3001 Green Bay St., alteration, $20,000.
John Barteck, 1816 22nd St. S., garage, $53,000.
David Rach, 1603 East Ave. S., demolition.
Fleming Commercial Investments LLC, 1219 Adams St., fence, $1,913.
Peter Hansen, 1111 Livingston St., roof, $18,543.
Dean McHugh, 1417 Moorings Drive, alteration, $70,000.
Jennifer Buckner, 1519 Wood St., deck, $70,000.
Kathleen Davis, 2311 Jackson St., deck, $5,000.
Lisa Pitot, 1635 King St., roof, $12,895.
Karen Briggs, 515 Adams St., deck, $3,500.
Fleming Commercial Investments LLC, 1219 Adams ST., deck, $2,004.
Christine and Sheldon Lee, 1815 21st Place S., solar panel, $18,258.
La Course Property Management LLC, 118 Fifth Ave. N., alteration, $1,000.
Dennis Herricks, 611 23rd St. N., alteration, $18,000.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Steven Hertz, 4125 Kammel Road, solar panel, $13,841.
Danielle and Richard Johnson, N6793 Sand Prairie Court, new single-family home and garage, $575,000.
Kristina Puent, W4925 Puent Road, solar panel, $26,178.
Gordon and Tammie Reedy, W5167 Knobloch Road, new single-family home and garage, $280,000.
David Schmidt Joint Revocable Trust and Tracey Pretasky-Schmidt Joint Revocable Trust, N1455 Timber Valley Road, deck, $11,221.
Thomas and Cindy Olson, W6275 Pinewood Drive, new single-family home, $500,000.
Kevin and Sheri Barnes, W8011 Vermeer St., solar panel, $23,432.
Amanda and Brady Christianson, N2112 Clements Road, solar panel, $23,970.
Larry Jostad, N9273 County Road, accessory building, $5,000.