La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Oct. 11

CITY OF LA CROSSE
Abby Ryan, 2021 Prospect St., fence, $1,500.
Rebecca Veenstra, 2202 15th Place S., fence, $1,800.
Chris Hofland Living Trust, 241 17th St. S., $16,743.
CMM2 Properties LLc, 336 24th St. S., fence, $3,550.
Ruby A. Biering Survivors Trust, 4230 Cliffside Drive, fence, $900.
William Bosch, 2915 Baier Lane, fence, $14,399.
Nathan Hundt, 827 17th St. S., garage, $30,000.
City of La Crosse, 2526 East Ave. S., garage, $10,000.
Jeffrey Taylor, 2431 Hoeschler Drive, garage, $60,000.
Deanna Peschman, 130 13th St. S., fence, $5,000.
Kenneth Ortery, 1205 Cliffwood Lane, gazebo, $11,177.
Pao Lee, 4926 33rd St. S., shed, $1,800.
Zachary Blenka, 2045 31st St. S., fence, $4,000.
Deborah Dobrunz, 2208 Sunrise Drive, deck, $6,500.
Trane US Inc., 2200 21st St. S., alteration, $161,000.
Kevin Nguyen, 924 Johnson St., demolition.
Jeffrey Taylor, 2431 Hoeschler Drive, demolition.
Nathan Hundt, 827 17th St. S., demolition.
Duane Genz, 612 Kane St., demolition.
Great River Homes LLC, 6017 River Run Road, foundation, $15,000.
Great River Homes LLC, 6015 River Run Road, foundation, $15,000.
Kallie McGettigan, 5225 Creekside Place, foundation, $30,000.
Trueblood Properties LLC, 612 Second St. S., addition, $500,000.
Trueblood Properties LLC, 612 Second St. S., alteration, $500,000.
Jennifer Warren, 415 Johnson St., roof, $10,000.
Daren Peper, 419 23rd St. N., roof, $15,700.
203 LLc, 202 16th St. S., roof, $46,000.
AMW Holdings LLC, 318 Eighth St. S., roof, $9,000.
St. Joseph Rental Properties LLc, 1017 Adams St., roof, $7,250.
City of La crosse, 701 Main St., sign, $250.
VSC Corporation, 4000 Mormon Coulee Road, sign, $12,000.
Harry J. Dahl Revocable Trust, 1 Copeland Ave., sign, $3,500.
Eric Olson, 2232 Sunrise Drive, alteration, $5,396.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Bob Hayter, 1600 Cliffview Ave., roof, $15,135.
Dennis Smith, 613 Fourth Ave. N., basement, $4,000.
James Wilde, 211 Second Ave. S., roof, $7,100.
Chia-Chen Yu, 606 Gail Ave., roof, $19,788.
Tammy Chafer, 911 Fourth Ave. N., roof, $8,000.
Jacob Siegert, 831 Critter Court, roof, $79,150.
Sprout new ideas
With our home & garden newsletter!