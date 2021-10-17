La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Oct. 17

CITY OF LA CROSSE
Amy Bantle, 914 13th St. S., fence, $9,700.
Kehl Arnson, 226 23rd St. N., foundation, $9,396.
Rachel McKenney, 100 Sixth St. N., alteration, $115,000.
Kathleen Davis, 2311 Jackson St., alteration, $5,000.
Glenn Moser, 355 21st St. S., fence, $4,971.
Eleanor Barr, 1308 Jackson St., roof, $6,261.
Mike Rosenau, 4102 Old Town Hall Road, fence, $3,300.
Buchner LLC, 517 Car St., roof, $3,400.
School District of La Crosse, 1500 Ranger Drive, garage, $15,000.
Sam Chen, 215 13th St. N., roof, $5,400.
Pepper Weber, 2518 Harvey St., roof, $5,500.
Spies Construction LLC, 1332 Caledonia St., garage, $25,000.
Thomas & Mari Friemel, 2512 13th Place S., fence, $1,100.
Mary Noelke, 1412 15th St. S., fence, $3,517.
Carole Weibel, 1212 13th St. S., roof, $8,300.
Spies Construction LLC, 1332 Caledonia St., foundation, $16,000.
Faith Baptist Church, 3615 28th St. S., sign, $1,000.
Kathleen Hanson, 117 19th St. S., fence, $12,500.
Faith Lutheran Church, 1407 Main St., roof, $111,300.
Geo St. Properties LLC, 2412 George St., fence, $1,500.
City of La Crosse, 1532 Liberty St., fence, $8,000.
Kevin and Lisa Colburn, 3312 Levy Lane, fence, $3,000.
Corey and Morgan Jansen, 1601 Green Bay St., fence, $2,200.
Chicago Towel Co., 1920 Oak St., alteration, $10,000.
Kehl Arnson, 226 23rd St. N., alteration, $4,200.
Lindsey Hanson, 130 13th St. S., solar panel, $21,507.
Jay and Judith Hoeschler, 5712 Pheasant Lane, deck, $3,000.
Cynthia Reiland, 345 19th St. S., roof, $11,500.
James Deboer, 2946 Luoyang Ave., foundation, $846,387.
Lacro Products Inc., 1636 Liberty St., demolition.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Gary Skogen, 1015 Whispering Winds Place, basement, $5,000.
Katherine Grodevant, 122 Hazelwood Lane, roof, $7,619.
Yee Vang, 2316 East Ave. N., roof, $10,434.
Mary Groene, 2212 Evenson Drive, roof, $16,628.
Ed Rydell, 1262 Oriole Lane, roof, $23,000.
Nick Balduzzi, 857 Summers Day Lane, new single-family home, $573,590.