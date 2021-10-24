 Skip to main content
BUILDING PERMITS

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Oct. 24

CITY OF ONALASKA

Art Melby, 501 20th Ave. S., roof, $13,715.

Steve & Lynne Graw, 4026 Pineview St., additions, $40,000.

Deborah Sedevie, 1023 Kristy Lane, roof, $8,385.

Jerry and Sharlene Goehner, 438 Sixth Ave. N., roof.

Enrique Joel Valera, 1401 County Road SS, roof, $2,100.

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Lavern and Jonnie Berg, W7121 County Road Z, driveway, $350.

Javern and Jonnie Berg, W7107 County Road Z, driveway, $350.

Mary Kaufmann, 212 Sixth St. N., shoreland structure, $5,000.

SHT Development Corp., 2607 Coulee Ave., antenna upgrade, $18,500.

Jenna and Brian Hanson, W3342 County Road T, new single-family home and garage, $440,000.

Darren and Holly Hutschenreuter, W2352 County Road A, garage, $20,000.

Travis Rae, W8017 August Ave., new single-family home, $716,300.

Town of Campbell and USA, 3600 Lakeshore Drive, sign, $1,495.

Erica Protsman, W6631 Raptor Drive, new single-family home, $300,000.

James and Jilayne Karr, N2947 Country Road II, accessory building, $26,000.

