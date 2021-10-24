La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Oct. 24

CITY OF ONALASKA
Art Melby, 501 20th Ave. S., roof, $13,715.
Steve & Lynne Graw, 4026 Pineview St., additions, $40,000.
Deborah Sedevie, 1023 Kristy Lane, roof, $8,385.
Jerry and Sharlene Goehner, 438 Sixth Ave. N., roof.
Enrique Joel Valera, 1401 County Road SS, roof, $2,100.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Lavern and Jonnie Berg, W7121 County Road Z, driveway, $350.
Javern and Jonnie Berg, W7107 County Road Z, driveway, $350.
Mary Kaufmann, 212 Sixth St. N., shoreland structure, $5,000.
SHT Development Corp., 2607 Coulee Ave., antenna upgrade, $18,500.
Jenna and Brian Hanson, W3342 County Road T, new single-family home and garage, $440,000.
Darren and Holly Hutschenreuter, W2352 County Road A, garage, $20,000.
Travis Rae, W8017 August Ave., new single-family home, $716,300.
Town of Campbell and USA, 3600 Lakeshore Drive, sign, $1,495.
Erica Protsman, W6631 Raptor Drive, new single-family home, $300,000.
James and Jilayne Karr, N2947 Country Road II, accessory building, $26,000.