La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Oct. 25

CITY OF LA CROSSE
Jared Leis, 2516 Hoeschler Drive, fence, $4,200.
The Campus Inn Inc., 404 Prospect St., deck, $3,500.
Barbara Janssen, 762 22nd St. N., garage, $25,000.
Collin Driscoll, 1512 Madison St., solar panel, $49,438.
Linda Tooke, 3308 33rd St. S., fence, $500.
Julie Schroeder Joint Revocable Trust, W6190 Bluff Pass, solar panel, $16,678.
Barbara Hanssen, 762 22nd St. N., demolition.
Great River Homes LLC, 6205 River Run Road, foundation, $12,000.
Great River Homes LLC, 6207 River Run Road, foundation, $12,000.
La Crosse LLC, 1637 St. James St., alteration, $5,000.
Kenneth Knutson, 1324 20th St. S., roof, $32,000.
Sandra McNeill, 1216 21st St. S., roof, $6,500.
Jessica Pfennig, 1301 20th St. S., roof, $6,960.
John Larson, 2323 Loomis St., roof, $5,000.
Milton McMillen Revocable Trust, 221 10th St. S., roof, $52,303.
Jonathan Perrote, 3102 29th St. S., roof, $6,300.
Tracy Miller Jr., 1612 Liberty St., roof, $4,000.
Cedar Hill Multi-Family Property, 509 Main St., sign, $3,110.
Luke Swan, 1910 22nd St. S., $800.
Eric Conrad, 2204 Barlow St., alteration, $3,500.
Arvind Garg, 5245 Grandwood Place E., $60,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Windy Ridge LLC, 9417 State Road 16, commercial build-out, $450,000.
Massimo-Musa, 9362 State Road 16, tenant build-out, $125,000.
William Flaherty, 524 14th Ave. N., accessory building, $18,000.
Massimo-Musa, 9362 State Road 16, tenant build-out, $275,000.
Matthew Rude, 1230 Red Cedar Court, $6,000.
Angela Davis, 320 Sixth Ave. N., egress window, $3,000.
Sprout new ideas
With our home & garden newsletter!