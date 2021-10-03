La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Oct. 3

CITY OF LA CROSSE
Stroeh Properties LLC, 2311 State Road, sign, $2,700.
ZRH, 921 Losey Blvd. S., sign, $11,000.
Kathleen Hanson, 117 19th St. S., deck, $21,400.
Michael Chelf, 2516 Seventh St. S., solar panel, $20,000.
Richard Brown, 1804 State St., demolition.
Torrance Casting Inc., 3131 Commerce St., industrial addition, $1,750,000.
Gregory Stevens, 1437 27th St. S., roof, $10,600.
Rory Cleveland, 1608 Johnson St., garage, $20,000.
La Crosse Area Family YMCA Board of Trustees Inc., 148 West Ave. S., commercial alteration, $3,269,909.
Northern States Power Co., 615 Second St. N., fence, $16,588.
Northern States Power Co., 711 Third St. N., fence, $20,041.
La Crosse Inc. Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, 5250 Justin Road, commercial alteration, $195,000.
Samuel Zwieg, 2221 Market St., roof, $16,057.
CBDC 2020 LLC, 1637 St. James St., roof, $1,290,000.
Hollmann Properties LLC, 1424 Pine St., roof, $9,000.
Rite-Way Club of La Crosse, 1500 Avon St., fence, $2,500.
SLP Center LLC, 3201 South Ave., roof, $13,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Charlotte Pugh, 954 Eighth Ave. N., deck.
Bluemoon, 716 Second Ave. N., commercial addition, $653,381.
Kyler Gustafson, 4043 Mary Drive, shed.
Trudy Ramsbottom, 805 Rachel Place, roof, $10,000.
Adam Puirkowski, 228 Kevin Court, roof, $12,574.
Jan Dagendesh, 503 Monica Lane, basement, $16,493.