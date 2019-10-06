CITY OF LA CROSSE
David Olson Trust, 606 11th St. N., deck, $7,500.
Katherine Smalley, 1309 31st Place S., detached garage, $15,000.
Roberta Jirsa, 2014 Jackson St., fence, $500.
Scott Benusa, 1325 Denton St., garage, $2,000.
James and Megan Bisson, 411 13th St. S., fence, $6,000.
Dennis Ryan, 2613 Main St., shed, $2,300.
Bryce Grams, 2838 Brook Court, fence, $2,000.
David Pengra, 1812 Farnam St., shed, $2,218.
Jenna Billskemper, 1340 Wood St., fence, $500.
Harry Dahl Revocable Trust, 711 Third St. S., commercial alteration, $500,000.
Lone Oak—Wisconsin LLC, 1630 Miller St., commercial alteration, $90,000.
Peter Gerrard, 1016 Vine St., demolition.
John Lillejord, 124 21st St. S., demolition.
Steven Eide, 1107 fourth St. S., demolition.
Ann Lachman, 1413 Johnson St., roof, $5,000.
Kathy Williams, 2312 Johnson St., roof, $4,800.
Michael Weinberger, 2604 30th St. S., roof, $5,450.
Barre Meadows LLC, 309 Alexander St., roof, $5,000.
DR Rentals LLC, 905 Vine St., roof, $10,000.
Mary Hendricks, 922 Farnam St., roof, $500.
Edwards Mattie, 2330 Madison St., roof, $7,500.
Jodene Ekker, 919 Farnam St., roof, $1,200.
Sage Realty LLC, 2840 21st Place S., sign, $800.
VSC Corporation, 2424 State Road, sign, $585.
Cary Gundlach, 3514 Birch St., addition, $130,000.
Daniel Padgett Jr., 932 Adams St., addition, $45,000.
Richard Kastenschmidt, 1532 Adams St., alteration, $10,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Anthony Vander Wielen, 2326 Sandside Court, roof, $15,500.
Joel Guberud, 1055 Lauderdale N., commercial addition and alteration, $31,000.
Diana and Harvey Volden, 306 Riders Club Road, roof, $15,000.
Norman Von Haden, 1433 Pine St., roof, $1,000.
Great River Residencies, 200 Court St. S., new commercial apartment building, $1,591,000.
Mike Mayer, 2306 Rylla St., roof, $9,600.
Property Services LLC, 1009 Riders Club Road, alteration, $12,500.
Brandon Weigel, 1030 Wilson St., roof, $2,000.
Rivers Hotel Co., 2514 Midwest Drive, commercial foundation, $200,000.
Heritage Estates, 111 Heritage Lane, deck, $2,500.
Daniel and Alexandra Febry, 525 Grove St., roof, $7,800.
City of Onalaska, 415 Main St., commercial miscellaneous, $50,000.
Jim Rohe, 226 Coachlite Court S., roof, $8,952.
Shopko Optical, 9417 Highway 16, commercial build-out, $150,000.
Michael and Kimberly Gargaro, 451 R. Stephan Place, roof, $9,900.
Matthew Hanson, 455 R. Stephan Place, roof, $11,900.
Oak Forest Partners 2 LLC, 1052 Oak Forest Drive, commercial remodel, $6,200.
Dan Ferries, 415—415 Michael Court, roof, $2,000.
Cris Scott, 1411 Johnson St., roof, $15,000.
Nathan Hills Estates LLC, 232 Crestwood Lane, new single-family home, $150,000.
Nathan Hills Estates LLC, 234 Crestwood Lane, new single-family home, $150,000.
Steven and Katherine Fleis, 1824 East Main St., commercial alteration, $40,000.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Paula Knutson, W7259 Northshore Lane, addition and garage, $105,371.
Jon and Jane Erickson, W5924 Rim of the City Road, accessory building, $25,000.
Nate Knapp, W6036 Ruth Lane, accessory building, $12,000.
Jeffrey and Jacquelyn Voves, W6637 Raptopr Drive, new single-family home, $520,000.
D&G Servais Joint Revocable Trust, W5050 Knobloch Road, commercial cell tower, $170,000.
Dian and Gregory Egan III, 3725 Ebner Coulee Road, new single-family home, $700,000.
Marcus and Chelsea Adams, W3855 Highland Drive, new single-family home, $420,000.
Gregory and Nikki Elsen, N215 Cedar Hills Lane, new single-family home, $280,000.
Kevin and Wendy Korth, N7282 County Road E, agricultural building, $75,000.
Bryan and Melissa Hellwig-Cottrell, N2023 Joy Lane, egress window, $9,000.
Dawson Park LLC, 1900 Dawson Court, new condominium, $680,000.
Mandy and Travis Zeman, N8132 Badger Lane, new single-family home, $215,000.
