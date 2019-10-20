CITY OF LA CROSSE
Curtis Shattuck, 721 24th St. N., garage, $18,000.
Stacey Jacob, 2228 Sunset Lane, deck, $3,525.
Jason Gregory, 2424 Wood St., fence, $3,700.
Gundersen Health, 622 Bennora Lee Court, fence, $10,000.
Melinda Mahnke, 2613 Losey Blvd. S., fence, $1,500.
Edith Howard, 2201 Prospect St., fence, $700.
WHP Construction LLC, 1218 Sixth St. S., garage, $15,000.
James Vanoursouw, 141 23rd St. S., demolition.
Monte Rentschler, 2646 29th St. S., roof, $12,424.
JKS Holdings LLC, 1521 11th St. S., roof, $7,000.
theresa Flottmeier, 400 Prospect St., roof, $11,500.
Bryon Richason, 2852 Brook Court, roof, $11,000.
John Boland Jr., 348 19th St. S., roof, $8,000.
Terry Nirva, 1511 Travis St., alteration, $16,500.
Virginia Cress, 2022 State St., alteration, $64,300.
1302 Losey Blvd. LLC, 1302 Losey Blvd. S., alteration, $9,000.
WHP Construction LLC, 1218 Sixth St. S., new single-family home, $190,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Dahl Auto Group, 2520 Midwest Drive, demolition.
PA Cheng Vue, 743 Domke St., roof, $1,500.
Naomi Moeller, 885 Summers Day Lane, deck, $59,321.
Curt Fossum, 326 and 328 Fourth Ave. N., new duplex and garages, $350,000.
James Schuh, 1027 Riders Club Road, commercial remodel, $36,000.
Tim MC Andrews, 132 Calla Court, roof, $13,000.
Gundersen Health System, 111 Sand Lake Road, commercial alteration, $100,000.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Houa and Yee Yang Vue,W2404 County Road N, accessory building, $97,015.
Broadway Properties LLC, N8827 US Highway 53, addition, $3,500.
Guy and Michael Valiquette, N3236 Miller Road, $80,600.
Lyle Ellis Moonstone Meadow LLC, N3230 Holmgren Drive, new single-family home, $400,000.
Jeffrey and Jaime Powell, N7362 County Road HD, accessory building, $5,000.
Samuel and Jennifer Reedy-Taylor, N5190 Innsbruck Road N., new single-family home, $300,000.
Broadway Properties LLC, A Johnson Road, cabin, $23,000.
John and Joanna Olson, W3751 Highland Drive, $282,464.
Steven and Pamela Oyer, 2710 Burr Oak St. E., accessory building, $3,000.
