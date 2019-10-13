CITY OF LA CROSSE
Dawson Park LLC, 83 Hinkley Road, airport height.
Dawson Park LLC, 75 Hinkley Road, airport height.
Kevin Hughes, 520 28th St. S., deck, $12,000.
Nathan Fater, 3410 28th St. S., fence, $1,900.
Kimberly Markwardt, 2118 Hyde Ave., garage, $20,000.
Frederick Green, 1718 Sunset Drive, fence, $5,290.
Zachariah Schultz, 1915 30th St. S., deck, $500.
James Vanoursouw, 141 23rd St. S., garage, $20,000.
Katherine Stevenson, 1503 Ferry St., fence, $2,500.
Mark Olson, 1244 West Ave. S., garage, $10,000.
Jacqueline Marcou, 1432 Winnebago St., fence, $5,700.
John H Kelly Trust, 304 21st St. S., fence, $4,661.
Kimberly Markwardt, 2118 Hyde Ave., demolition.
Peter Gerrard, 1016 Vine St., demolition.
Maureen Addis, 1642 Loomis St., foundation, $5,500.
Kwik Trip, 1813 Kramer St., new industrial building, $16,000,000.
10th & Vine LLC, 1010 Vine St., new multi-family home, $3,000,000.
Matthew Schroeder, 1733 Charles St., roof, $1,000.
Erik Schell, 1308 16th St. S., roof, $1,100.
Rhonda Neff, 2220 15th Place S., $6,000.
Teresa Byland, 1806 19th St. S., roof, $6,500.
Barbara Michaels, 1722 Ferry St., roof, $3,500.
Ryan Poellinger, 1820 Denton St., roof, $11,300.
La Crosse Depot LLC, 601 St. Andrew St., sign, $2,555.
Stacey Parmenter, 626 Harvey St. alteration, $9,000.
LP & Associates LLC, 414 Cameron Ave., addition, $17,500.
Property One LAX LLC, 3017 22nd St. S., addition, $16,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Dr. and Mrs. Mike Witcik, 2928 Wild Rose Lane, alteration, $62,000.
Shannon Carey, 502 10th Place N., roof, $6,500.
Lori Bixby, 429 Sixth Ave. N., egress window, $1,000.
Centurylink, 319 Main St., commercial roofing, $152,000.
Michelle Wilson, 500 Willow St., roof, $5,800.
Mat Rentals LLC, 202 Third Ave. S., build-out, $18,000.
Miles Wilkins, 4012 Beverly Drive, deck, $2,000.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Forrest and Brooke Breeden, W5295 County Road B, accessory building, $3,935.
Michael and Mary Paggi, N4666 timber Crest Drive E., new single-family home, $600,000.
Jesse and Brittany Kane, W6398 Willow Wood Court, new single-family home, $580,000.
Trent and Beth Hansen, N2296 Clements Road, new porch, $18,905.
Larry and Damaris Johnson, W2344 Koltermann Road, accessory building, $30,000.
Paul and Jennifer Westlie, N8730 Garfield Road, addition, $4,000.
Brent Zillmer, W8319 County Road Z, new commercial building, $310,000.
