La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, October 27

CITY OF LA CROSSE
John Kuhl, 2629 29th St. S., accessory, shed, $3,500.
T&L Enterprises Three LLC, 1412 Rose St., parking lot, $5,600.
Alexandra Sanders, 925 Hood St., detached garage, $25,000.
Applebury Properties LLC, 2710 Onalaska Ave., deck, $1,600.
City of La Crosse, 2800 Jackson St., fence, $26,000.
T&L Enterprises Three LLC, 1406 Rose St., parking lot, $5,600.
James and Megan Bisson, 411 13th St. S., fence, $10,000.
PM 2 LLC, 2615 East Ave. S., commercial build-out, $1,025,000.
La Crosse County Solid Waste, 317 Kertzman Place, commercial, $75,000.
320 Pearl LLC, 320 Pearl St., demolition.
Russell Rankin, 335 23rd St. S., demolition.
Gary Harter, 1133 Liberty St., demolition.
Terry Schlintz, 727 Monitor St., foundation, $9,000.
Kwik Trip, 2200 Palace St., foundation, $1,500,000.
Double Tap Ventures LLC, 112 11th St. S., roof, $2,000.
Patricia Nuttall, 762 24th St. N., roof, $2,500.
Devon Danielson, 2218 Adams St., roof, $7,300.
Cecilia Clements, 2150 Farnam St., roof, $12,000.
Amy Schwarz, 809 23rd St. S., roof, $6,600.
Laurie Matti-Jore, 1801 East Ave. S., roof, $7,100.
Donnel Henderson, 1211 20th St. S., roof, $4,785.
Laurie Stiers-Foltz, 1729 Kane St., roof, $5,600.
Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 806 St. Paul St., roof, $2,000.
La Crosse County Solid Waste, 333 Vine St., sign, $3,000.
La Crosse County Solid Waste, 333 Vine St., sign, $6,000.
US Realty 87 La Crosse Associates LP, 3131 State Road 16, sign, $14,000.
Mary Mother of the Church, 2006 Weston St., sign, $17,667.
Hickory Point Holdings LLC, 4003 Kinney coulee Road, N., $10,126.
La Crosse County Solid Waste, 201 Seventh St. N., sign, $6,000.
La Crosse County Solid Waste, 230 Seventh St. N., sign, $3,000.
Warm and Cozy LLC, 2326 State St., alteration, $25,000.
G&N Skemp Trust, 1816 Denton St., alteration, $10,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Ann Wolfe, 1229—1231 Rosewood Trail, roof, $8,500.
Terry Weiland, 518 Second Ave. N., foundation repair, $2,000.
La Crosse Area Builder’s Association, 816 Second Av. S., commercial alteration, $1,500.
Walmart Real Estate Business Trust, 3107 Market Place, egress gates, $5,000.
Mark Anderson, 1030 Greens Coulee Road, roof, $8,600.
Renee Rockwell, 428 Pearl St., deck, $1,000.
River of Life Assembly of God, 1214 CTH PH., interior build-out, $10,000.
James Ferris, 708 Vilas St., roof, $2,000.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Scott Merritt, N5778 County Road Z, commercial building, $3,500.
Kurt and Margaret Pfuhl, W5225 County Road MM, new single-family home, $840,000.
Frank and Karyn Labedz, N2274 Clements Road, deck, $14,985.
Robert and Margarita Vannuland, N2638 Potato Ridge Road, new single-family home, $375,000.
Craig and Jacqueline Lenz, N6021 Prairie Fire Trail, detached accessory building, $1,500.
Steven Whitford and Stephanie Whitford-Hawkins, 3615 Ebner Coulee Road, addition, $43,000.
