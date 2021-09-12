La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Sept. 12

CITY OF LA CROSSE
Marie Snider, 2626 King St., alteration, $30,250.
Rottinghaus Real Estate LLC, 1200 La Crosse St., sign, $9,131.
Carson Real Estate LLC, 1011 10th St. S., demolition.
Brian Carlson, 3200 29th St. S., alteration, $1,100.
Julie Regan, 1323 Adams St., fence, $14,024.
Emmanuel and Cheryl Oke, 1207 17th St. S., fence, $6,000.
Brian and Kevin Hafner, 1920 Adams St., roof, $$7,200.
Plaza 16 of La Crosse LTD, 1425 State Road 16, build-out, $12,000.
Adamson Automotive 3 LLC, 3343 Mormon Coulee Road, sign, $2,000.
Western Resources LLC, 1105 Avon St., demolition.
Shea Ealey Rentals LLC, 1521 George St., demolition.
Jason Mayer, 4670 Brickyard Lane, fence, $13,714.
Nelson Miller, 1431 Charles St., roof, $17,800.
VSC Corporation, 1631 Losey Blvd. S., roof, $28,500.
David Baumgartner, 700 Liberty St., alteration, $800.
Housing Authority of La Crosse, 215 Sixth St. S., sign, $858.
Kelly Haye, 1503 Winnebago St., shed, $8,000.
Mary Gander, 119 16th St. N., alteration, $2,000.
Richard Treakle, 1720 Onalaska Ave., roof, $2,000.
MA Manock Properties LLC, 816 Monitor St., alteration, $3,000.
Danielle Mills, 2132 Jackson St., alteration, $5,200.
Commercial Properties Partners LLC, 3216 Commerce ST., alteration, $133,000.
Torrance Casting Inc., 3131 Commerce St., foundation, $500,000.
Jeffery and Elizabeth Janvrin, 2539 Barlow St., demolition.
Jeffery and Elizabeth Janvrin, 2539 Barlow St., garage, $40,000.
City of La Crosse, 305 Third St. S., alteration, $25,000.
Patricia Nuttall, 527 11th St. N., roof, $7,000.
Daniel Pizzi, 1620 Winnebago St., fence, $1,801.
Julie Schmidt, 1624 Winnebago St., fence.
VSC Corporation, 1525 Losey Blvd. S., alteration.
La Crosse County Historical Society, 429 Seventh St. N., sign, $2,920.
I & B of La Crosse LLC, 112 Fifth Ave. S., roof, $97,000.
Kyle Coleman, 527 23rd St. S., roof, $7,500.
Jonathan Rimmer, 1128 Cliffwood Lane, roof, $13,500.
Ryan Goodwin, 1421 Avon St., roof, $10,500.
Mary Ann Schumacher, 1203 Sixth St. S., fence, $6,000.
Nathan Sterk, 163 Avon St., roof, $10,000.
Kwik Trip, 1626 Oak St., commercial addition, $15,000,000.
Kwik Trip Inc, 2222 Kwik Trip Way, sign, $2,972.
Nancy Hanson, 2222 Barlow St., fence, $5,800.
Curran Properties LLC, 2325 Enterprise Ave., sign, $3,350.
Kwik Trip, 1626 Oak St., foundation, $263,000.
Kayla Martin, 2525 17th St. S., shed, $1,600.
Tara Sagehorn, 1323 Johnson St., fence, $3,000.
Faye Harter, 1835 Sunset Lane, roof, $9,500.
Cedar Hill Multi-Family Property, 413 Jay St., sign, $1,200.
Fortney, Fortney & Fortney, 123 Third St. S., alteration, $100,000.
Riverfront Investors LLC, 502 Front St. S., alterations, $65,000.
Jamie Barton, 1616 Adams St., roof, $7,500.
Morgan Vonbuskirk, 2156 Johnson St., fence, $1,000.
Benjamin Leach, 3135 Cliffside Drive, foundation, $99,350.
Jonathan La Force, 1636 Onalaska Ave., fence.
Logan and Rebecca Holman, 1915 Denton St., alteration, $8,500.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Robert and Kathryn Wood, W6775 Strawberry Road, accessory building, $6,130.
Valley View Car Wash LLC, W7845 County Road ZB, additions, $10,000.
Peter and Emily Jantz, N1498 Hagen Road, deck, $10,000.
Andrew and Sherie Grass, W4292 Ceresa Drive, swimming pool, $43,000.