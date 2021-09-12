 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Sept. 12
0 Comments
editor's pick
BUILDING PERMITS

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Sept. 12

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Marie Snider, 2626 King St., alteration, $30,250.

Rottinghaus Real Estate LLC, 1200 La Crosse St., sign, $9,131.

Carson Real Estate LLC, 1011 10th St. S., demolition.

Brian Carlson, 3200 29th St. S., alteration, $1,100.

Julie Regan, 1323 Adams St., fence, $14,024.

Emmanuel and Cheryl Oke, 1207 17th St. S., fence, $6,000.

Brian and Kevin Hafner, 1920 Adams St., roof, $$7,200.

Plaza 16 of La Crosse LTD, 1425 State Road 16, build-out, $12,000.

Adamson Automotive 3 LLC, 3343 Mormon Coulee Road, sign, $2,000.

Western Resources LLC, 1105 Avon St., demolition.

Shea Ealey Rentals LLC, 1521 George St., demolition.

Jason Mayer, 4670 Brickyard Lane, fence, $13,714.

Nelson Miller, 1431 Charles St., roof, $17,800.

VSC Corporation, 1631 Losey Blvd. S., roof, $28,500.

David Baumgartner, 700 Liberty St., alteration, $800.

Housing Authority of La Crosse, 215 Sixth St. S., sign, $858.

Kelly Haye, 1503 Winnebago St., shed, $8,000.

Mary Gander, 119 16th St. N., alteration, $2,000.

Richard Treakle, 1720 Onalaska Ave., roof, $2,000.

MA Manock Properties LLC, 816 Monitor St., alteration, $3,000.

Danielle Mills, 2132 Jackson St., alteration, $5,200.

Commercial Properties Partners LLC, 3216 Commerce ST., alteration, $133,000.

Torrance Casting Inc., 3131 Commerce St., foundation, $500,000.

Jeffery and Elizabeth Janvrin, 2539 Barlow St., demolition.

Jeffery and Elizabeth Janvrin, 2539 Barlow St., garage, $40,000.

City of La Crosse, 305 Third St. S., alteration, $25,000.

Patricia Nuttall, 527 11th St. N., roof, $7,000.

Daniel Pizzi, 1620 Winnebago St., fence, $1,801.

Julie Schmidt, 1624 Winnebago St., fence.

VSC Corporation, 1525 Losey Blvd. S., alteration.

La Crosse County Historical Society, 429 Seventh St. N., sign, $2,920.

I & B of La Crosse LLC, 112 Fifth Ave. S., roof, $97,000.

Kyle Coleman, 527 23rd St. S., roof, $7,500.

Jonathan Rimmer, 1128 Cliffwood Lane, roof, $13,500.

Ryan Goodwin, 1421 Avon St., roof, $10,500.

Mary Ann Schumacher, 1203 Sixth St. S., fence, $6,000.

Nathan Sterk, 163 Avon St., roof, $10,000.

Kwik Trip, 1626 Oak St., commercial addition, $15,000,000.

Kwik Trip Inc, 2222 Kwik Trip Way, sign, $2,972.

Nancy Hanson, 2222 Barlow St., fence, $5,800.

Curran Properties LLC, 2325 Enterprise Ave., sign, $3,350.

Kwik Trip, 1626 Oak St., foundation, $263,000.

Kayla Martin, 2525 17th St. S., shed, $1,600.

Tara Sagehorn, 1323 Johnson St., fence, $3,000.

Faye Harter, 1835 Sunset Lane, roof, $9,500.

Cedar Hill Multi-Family Property, 413 Jay St., sign, $1,200.

Fortney, Fortney & Fortney, 123 Third St. S., alteration, $100,000.

Riverfront Investors LLC, 502 Front St. S., alterations, $65,000.

Jamie Barton, 1616 Adams St., roof, $7,500.

Morgan Vonbuskirk, 2156 Johnson St., fence, $1,000.

Benjamin Leach, 3135 Cliffside Drive, foundation, $99,350.

Jonathan La Force, 1636 Onalaska Ave., fence.

Logan and Rebecca Holman, 1915 Denton St., alteration, $8,500.

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Robert and Kathryn Wood, W6775 Strawberry Road, accessory building, $6,130.

Valley View Car Wash LLC, W7845 County Road ZB, additions, $10,000.

Peter and Emily Jantz, N1498 Hagen Road, deck, $10,000.

Andrew and Sherie Grass, W4292 Ceresa Drive, swimming pool, $43,000.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Way to 'wow' outreach prospects into actually opening your emails

Make your house a home

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ask the Builder: Will I get shocked? That is the question
Home & Garden

Ask the Builder: Will I get shocked? That is the question

  • Updated

Q: Tim, it's a very long story, and don't think I'm crazy. I'm building a new home and wondering if I can install all the electrical wiring myself. It's not a big home, but it's got all the things going on you'd normally have in a home, including quite a few three- and four-way switches. I've watched a bunch of online videos, I've read a few authoritative books and I'm feeling pretty confident. What am I missing? What would you do if you were me? —Margo F., Albany, Ga.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News