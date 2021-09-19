 Skip to main content
La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Sept. 19
BUILDING PERMITS

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Sept. 19

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Peter Medinger, 2203 Mississippi St., solar panel and alteration, $23,998.

Justin Piggush, 2120 Ferry St., roof, $18,876.

Paul Brown, 4680 Brickyard Lane, roof, $20,924.

Elayne Hass-Proksch, 3505 Robinsdale Ave., deck, $11,000.

Richard Brown, 1804 State St., sign, $1,000.

Michael Scott, 1518 Madison St., alteration, $16,000.

Annie Baumann, 2545 Madison Place, alteration, $54,782.

JPV Properties LLC, 221 Pearl St., roof, $25,000.

1213-1215 Caledonia St. LLC, 1213 Caledonia St., alteration, $105,730.

City of La Crosse, 410 Veterans Memorial Drive, alteration, $404,683.

Krista Hanson, 1812 Mississippi St., alteration, $8,000.

Asma Arayan, 4801 Stanley Court, foundation, $4,638.

1213-1215 Caledonia St. LLC, 1213 Caledonia St., sign, $2,000.

Doyle Pleggenkuhle, 3025 22nd St. S., alteration, $900.

David Soper, 1737 Wood St., garage, $17,000.

Kathy Borman 2222 23rd St. S., roof, $7,000.

Coffee Holdings LLC, 4111 Mormon Coulee Road, $21,357.

Leithold Piano Co. Inc., 116 Fourth St. S., sign, $10,370.

Teresa Hepler, 2211 Winnebago St., fence, $4,000.

Steve Schaefer, 1747 Rose St., shed, $1,500.

Gundersen Clinic LTD, 1836 South Ave., alteration, $9,852,000.

CITY OF ONALASKA

Mark Seifert, 713 Shelly Lane, deck, $9,000.

Michelle Walsh and Lisa Rudnik, 515 La Crosse St., shed, $800.

William Rinartz, 1109 Quincy St., Coulee Region Roofing, $11,599.

Jeannie Dubiel, 134 Second Ave. N., roof, $13,000.

Jeanette and Dewey Coerper, 116 Rolling Oaks Drive, roof, $20,000.

Victoria Wells, 1504 Well St., garage, $35,000.

Tom and Nancy Meyers, 727 Redwood St., basement, $1,800.

Sergeant Laboratories, 560 Lester Ave., roof, $41,764.

Nicole Hether, 608 Sand Lake Road, basement, $22,907.

Karen Muller, 2316 Evenson Drive, basement, $3,619.

Doug Quinn, 114 Second Ave. N., roof, $30,159.

Jim Lakey, 1702 and 1704 Franklin St., roof, $15,500.

Tom Wilson, 319 and 321 15th Ave. N., roof, $9,950.

Paula Schrabeck and Kent Swan, 919 Streblow St., shed, $5,000.

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Gina and Thomas Phelps, N5150 First Ave., new single-family home, $320,800.

Dean and Jean Piper, N3687 County Road Y, additions, $175,000.

Thomas and Gina Phelps, N5150 First Ave., accessory building, $16,000.

Bradley Lyga and Stacia Johnston-Lyga, W7076 County Road T, accessory building, $17,000.

Robert and Donna Crader, W3015 County Road DE, additions, $60,000.

James Westpfahl, N7343 Hidden Prairie Drive, new single-family home, $900,000.

