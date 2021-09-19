La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Sept. 19

CITY OF LA CROSSE
Peter Medinger, 2203 Mississippi St., solar panel and alteration, $23,998.
Justin Piggush, 2120 Ferry St., roof, $18,876.
Paul Brown, 4680 Brickyard Lane, roof, $20,924.
Elayne Hass-Proksch, 3505 Robinsdale Ave., deck, $11,000.
Richard Brown, 1804 State St., sign, $1,000.
Michael Scott, 1518 Madison St., alteration, $16,000.
Annie Baumann, 2545 Madison Place, alteration, $54,782.
JPV Properties LLC, 221 Pearl St., roof, $25,000.
1213-1215 Caledonia St. LLC, 1213 Caledonia St., alteration, $105,730.
City of La Crosse, 410 Veterans Memorial Drive, alteration, $404,683.
Krista Hanson, 1812 Mississippi St., alteration, $8,000.
Asma Arayan, 4801 Stanley Court, foundation, $4,638.
1213-1215 Caledonia St. LLC, 1213 Caledonia St., sign, $2,000.
Doyle Pleggenkuhle, 3025 22nd St. S., alteration, $900.
David Soper, 1737 Wood St., garage, $17,000.
Kathy Borman 2222 23rd St. S., roof, $7,000.
Coffee Holdings LLC, 4111 Mormon Coulee Road, $21,357.
Leithold Piano Co. Inc., 116 Fourth St. S., sign, $10,370.
Teresa Hepler, 2211 Winnebago St., fence, $4,000.
Steve Schaefer, 1747 Rose St., shed, $1,500.
Gundersen Clinic LTD, 1836 South Ave., alteration, $9,852,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Mark Seifert, 713 Shelly Lane, deck, $9,000.
Michelle Walsh and Lisa Rudnik, 515 La Crosse St., shed, $800.
William Rinartz, 1109 Quincy St., Coulee Region Roofing, $11,599.
Jeannie Dubiel, 134 Second Ave. N., roof, $13,000.
Jeanette and Dewey Coerper, 116 Rolling Oaks Drive, roof, $20,000.
Victoria Wells, 1504 Well St., garage, $35,000.
Tom and Nancy Meyers, 727 Redwood St., basement, $1,800.
Sergeant Laboratories, 560 Lester Ave., roof, $41,764.
Nicole Hether, 608 Sand Lake Road, basement, $22,907.
Karen Muller, 2316 Evenson Drive, basement, $3,619.
Doug Quinn, 114 Second Ave. N., roof, $30,159.
Jim Lakey, 1702 and 1704 Franklin St., roof, $15,500.
Tom Wilson, 319 and 321 15th Ave. N., roof, $9,950.
Paula Schrabeck and Kent Swan, 919 Streblow St., shed, $5,000.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Gina and Thomas Phelps, N5150 First Ave., new single-family home, $320,800.
Dean and Jean Piper, N3687 County Road Y, additions, $175,000.
Thomas and Gina Phelps, N5150 First Ave., accessory building, $16,000.
Bradley Lyga and Stacia Johnston-Lyga, W7076 County Road T, accessory building, $17,000.
Robert and Donna Crader, W3015 County Road DE, additions, $60,000.
James Westpfahl, N7343 Hidden Prairie Drive, new single-family home, $900,000.