BUILDING PERMITS

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Sept. 26

CITY OF LA CROSSE

JJAWC LLC, 429 Second St. N., addition, $600,000.

David Thingvold, 3149 26th St. S., deck, $450.

La Crosse’s Self-Storage Properties LLC, 4841 Mormon Coulee Road, antenna, $35,000.

Lauren Baker, 120 17th St. S., roof, $25,986.

David Mindel, 1523 Winnebago St., alteration, $19,146.

Gary Fossum, 1620 Cunningham St., roof, $4,500.

Jarrod Schelbe, 1107 Losey Blvd. S., roof, $5,925.

North Side Development of La Crosse LLC, 40 Copeland Ave. 103, sign, $1,485.

JJA Real Estate 2 LLC, 215 Milwaukee St., roof, $8,850.

Edward Brooks, 2202 19th St. S., roof, $9,500.

RL Properties of La Crosse LLC, 531 Main St., build-out, $35,140.

Matthew Hirsh-Johnson, 507 Fifth Ave. S., roof, $13,000.

Gary Konas, 2022 Cass St., roof, $16,340.

Hoogland and Zoerhoff, 3514 Mormon Coulee Road, fence, $9,500.

VSC Corporation, 1501 and 1516, signs, $6,082.

Lambrea Properties LLC, 1903 West Ave. S., sign, $18,040.

Leslie Davis, 921 Farnam St., fence, $9,222.

Bill Pretasky, 2007 Green Bay St., roof, $6,500.

Franetta Newman, 242 24th St. S., solar panel and alteration, $28,784.

Mayo Clinic Tax Unit, 922 Ferry St., sign, $1,755.

Jenna Radmer, 1823 Green Bay St., fence, $8,470.

Jennifer Terpstra, 1906 Market St., solar panel, $7,765.

Eric Ellis, 4125 Verchota St., fence, $6,935.

Steven and Autumn Stelzl, 4223 Sunnyside Drive, fence, $8,470.

SJSC LLC, 2915 East Ave. S., addition and sign, $21,150.

CITY OF ONALASKA

Joe Gibney, 316 11th Ave. N., roof, $10,000.

Laura Reutlinger, 1151 Schafer Drive, basement, $19,334.

Janet Rundle, 1913 Sandalwood Drive, roof, $19,905.

