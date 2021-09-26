La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Sept. 26

CITY OF LA CROSSE
JJAWC LLC, 429 Second St. N., addition, $600,000.
David Thingvold, 3149 26th St. S., deck, $450.
La Crosse’s Self-Storage Properties LLC, 4841 Mormon Coulee Road, antenna, $35,000.
Lauren Baker, 120 17th St. S., roof, $25,986.
David Mindel, 1523 Winnebago St., alteration, $19,146.
Gary Fossum, 1620 Cunningham St., roof, $4,500.
Jarrod Schelbe, 1107 Losey Blvd. S., roof, $5,925.
North Side Development of La Crosse LLC, 40 Copeland Ave. 103, sign, $1,485.
JJA Real Estate 2 LLC, 215 Milwaukee St., roof, $8,850.
Edward Brooks, 2202 19th St. S., roof, $9,500.
RL Properties of La Crosse LLC, 531 Main St., build-out, $35,140.
Matthew Hirsh-Johnson, 507 Fifth Ave. S., roof, $13,000.
Gary Konas, 2022 Cass St., roof, $16,340.
Hoogland and Zoerhoff, 3514 Mormon Coulee Road, fence, $9,500.
VSC Corporation, 1501 and 1516, signs, $6,082.
Lambrea Properties LLC, 1903 West Ave. S., sign, $18,040.
Leslie Davis, 921 Farnam St., fence, $9,222.
Bill Pretasky, 2007 Green Bay St., roof, $6,500.
Franetta Newman, 242 24th St. S., solar panel and alteration, $28,784.
Mayo Clinic Tax Unit, 922 Ferry St., sign, $1,755.
Jenna Radmer, 1823 Green Bay St., fence, $8,470.
Jennifer Terpstra, 1906 Market St., solar panel, $7,765.
Eric Ellis, 4125 Verchota St., fence, $6,935.
Steven and Autumn Stelzl, 4223 Sunnyside Drive, fence, $8,470.
SJSC LLC, 2915 East Ave. S., addition and sign, $21,150.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Joe Gibney, 316 11th Ave. N., roof, $10,000.
Laura Reutlinger, 1151 Schafer Drive, basement, $19,334.
Janet Rundle, 1913 Sandalwood Drive, roof, $19,905.