La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Sept. 27
BUILDING PERMITS

La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Sept. 27

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Martin Brown, 2122 Farnam St., shed, $1,000.

Scott Zielke, 345 20th St. S., shed, $2,400.

Jade Johnson, 2335 Prospect St., solar panel, $13,224.

Diocese of La Crosse, 3710 East Ave. S., gazebo, $8,577.

Robert Berg, 2512 Smith Valley Road, fence, $4,583.

Zoe Simon, 1530 Avon St., garage, $20,000.

Cassondra Frerks, 4641 33rd St. S., fence, $5,963.

Thomas Fechner, 1646 Denton St., fence, $2,000.

Dennis Michaels, 2827 Harvey St., fence, $1,200.

Property Logic LLC, 3334 Mormon Coulee Road, alteration, $17,500.

City of La Crosse, 621 Third St. N., demolition.

Randy Pedretti, 2330 Losey Blvd., S., roof, $7,250.

Jiachun Zhen, 1522 King St., roof, $11,740.

Berstein Trust, 237 11th St. S., roof, $30,000.

Hoogland and Zoerhoff, 3514 Mormon Coulee Road, sign, $1,315.

Thomas Sandvick, 1806 Losey Blvd. S., addition, $48,000.

Greg Clark, 317 21st St. S., addition, $10,000.

Angela Gelatt, 1504 King St., alteration, $37,000.

Michael Liazuk, 2914 Highland St., alteration, $70,000.

Jedadiah Schaller, 5235 Grandwood Place E., alteration, $15,356.

Margo Goeke, 1928 Miller St., alteration, $15,000.

Terry Werner, 2925 Broadview Place, addition, $78,615.

Vicki Klingbiel, 918 St. Cloud St., addition, $2,000.

CITY OF ONALASKA

William Meshak, 1209 Green St., window, $200.

Charles Wicka, 602-612 12th Ave. S., roof, $21,300.

Charles Wicka, 506 12th Ave. S., roof, $7,560.

Kathy Brummond, 717 Stonebridge Ave., roof, $26,000.

Peter Norenberg, 2909 Heather court, solar panels, $45,000.

Tyler Kneifl, 402 Fifth Ave. N., garage, $10,000.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 9417 State Road 16, tenant buildout, $350,000.

Eyemart Express, 9374 State Road 16, commercial remodel, $320,000.

Anthony and Meredith Grello, 2315 Sandside Court, roof.

Robert Fendt, 4046 Pineview St., accessory building, $1,500.

Christina Stouvenel, 1614 Franklin St., roof, $9,312.

Bryan and Stacy Erdmann, 217 Larkspur Lane E., accessory building, $30,000.

LA CROSSE COUNTY

Matthew and Katherine Fawcett, W7396 County Road ZN, commercial building, $150,000.

Jane and Curtis Wells II, N6012 Big Creek Road, shoreland structure, $7,225.

Richard and Judy Berg, W7463 Sylvester Road, accessory building, $5,000.

Town of Shelby, W5796 Thistledown Road, addition, $50,000.

Joseph Beck, W6734 Strawberry Road, accessory building, $8,000.

Eric and Krista Engholdt, 2929 Bayshore Drive, shoreland structure, $7,500.

John and Courtney Petersen, N5440 Circle Drive E., egress window, $1,200.

William and Marilynn Hinman, N6076 Summerglow Trail, four season porch, $49,000.

