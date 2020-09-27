La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, Sept. 27

Q: Tim, please help me. My husband and I are at odds as to what’s slowly ruining all of my wonderful clear glasses and heat-treated glass items in my kitchen. Each time I remove them from my dishwasher, they look worse. My husband states it’s just hard water. I tried soaking some of the ruined things in hot white vinegar, and there was no change. It’s got to be something else, but I can’t figure it out. Can you shed light on this? —Sandra P., Las Vegas