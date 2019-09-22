La Crosse County building permits for Sunday, September 22

CITY OF LA CROSSE
US Realty 87 La Crosse Associates LTD Partnership, 3131 State Road 16, airport height.
Kaleb Smith, 226 Caledonia St., fence, $1,500.
Reid Gerken, 2138 Loomis St., fence, $6,000.
Elizabeth Larson, 1546 Loomis St., fence, $7,834.
Robert Holtz, 1117 Liberty St., detached garage, $15,000.
CTR Investments LLC, 122 King St., fence, $3,500.
Michael Margulis, 1303 Main St., fence, $15,000.
Mary Trussoni, 421 Losey Blvd. N., fence, $3,600.
Shallan Rhea, 900 Farnam St., fence, $1,000.
Anthony Parkinson, 807 Sixth St. S., fence, $2,308.
Andersen Joint Revocable Trust, 2734 Longview Court, deck, $18,000.
Housing Authority of La Crosse, 1321 St. James St., commercial alteration, $1,500.
Robert Holtz, 1117 Liberty St., demolition.
Henke Properties LLC, 714 Powell St., alteration, $15,000.
Joshua Toltzman, 402 23rd St. S., roof, $5,850.
Mary Kerrigan, 1225 20th St., S., roof, $6,500.
Duane Schmitz, 1901 Mississippi St., roof, $9,200.
Teresa Fisher, 1502 Market St., roof, $3,000.
Thinkstoa LLC, 728 Division St., roof, $9,300.
Larry Imhoff, 410 22nd St. S., roof, $6,000.
Jay Slind, 1310 Hyde Ave., roof, $7,000.
Camden Thomas, 1512 Winnebago St., roof, $8,500.
James Smith, 2601 Farnam St., roof, $5,500.
La Crosse County Solid Waste, 212 Sixth St. N., sign, $10,000.
La Crosse County Solid Waste, 300 Fourth St. N., sign, $10,000.
Maureen Addis, 1642 Loomis St., alteration, $3,000.
Andrew Becker, 1915 13th St. S., alteration, $9,133.
Brent Smith, 820 Janice Court E., addition, $29,173.
Michael Margulis, 1303 Main St., alteration, $15,000.
Michael Suntken, 2022 Main St., alteration, $3,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
James Busta, 4036 Pineview St., treehouse, $1,000.
Charles Devine, 708 Kent Place, addition, $22,000.
Crescent Painting, 1001 Commercial Court, roof, $13,750.
Julie Sonsalla, 200 17th Ave. S., remodel, $50,000.
Spirit Halloween, 2906 Market Place, temporary occupancy.
Skogen’s Foodliner Inc., 1260 Crossing Meadow Drive, commercial remodel, $120,000.
Joe Steckle, 715 Pleasant Court, roof, $8,250.
Daryl and Debra Lancour, 469 Second Ave. N., accessory building, $2,965.
Great Rivers Residence, 400 Court St. S., commercial apartment building, $6,092,600.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Harold and Judy Smith, N5612 Sandpiper Drive, fence, $4,000.
Paula Knutson, W7259 Northshore Lane, addition, $105,371.
Thomas and Maxine Jacobs, W3809 County Road M, accessory building, $6,000.
timothy Adamson, N7703 Wanlass Road, duplex, $160,000.
Frances and Diana Janisch and Anne Stark, N1099 Lauterbach Road, porch, $15,000.
Dan and Suzann Paisley, W5600 County Road D, deck, $3,000.
Robert Wienke, W5106 County Road B, accessory building, $2,000.
Gavaghan LLC, W6407 Oakwood Circle, duplex, $400,000.
Gregory Fremstad, N9283 County Road C, addition, $10,000.
Peter Dobbs, N6036 County Road XX, detached accessory building, $5,000.
