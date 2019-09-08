CITY OF LA CROSSE
Jamar of La Crosse LLC, 521 15th St. S., fence, $1,500.
RCS Developments LLC, 500 2nd St. S., gazebo, $949.
D&K Properties La Crosse 3 LLC, 1914 31st St. S., fence, $800.
Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area Inc., 1608 Prospect St., detached garage, $10,000.
PK Properties LLP, 525 Main St., deck, $3,500.
Warren Leeps, 2627 Ward Ave, shed, $2,500.
Gregory Thompson Revocable Trust, 620 23rd St. N., fence, $4,500.
City of La Crosse, 726 Fifth Ave. S., alteration, $10,000.
Berg Dale, 127 Fourth St. S., build-out, $95,000.
City of La Crosse, 1502 Marco Drive, new commercial building, $267,481.
Castle Headquarters LLC, 2216 State Road 16, new commercial building, $2,200,000.
108 Elm Street LLC, 1218 Vine St., demolition.
Castle Headquarters LLC, 2216 State Road 16, demolition.
Scott Schieffer, 2120 31st St. S., demolition.
Bobbi and Ricky goodman, 1231 Ferry St., roof, $11,000.
ENS Investments, 1526 George St. roof, $5,000.
Cornerstone Flats LLC, 1553 Liberty St., roof, $7,500.
Thomas Fechner, 1646 Denton St., roof, $7,000.
Jerome Dagendish, 2546 Seventh St. S., roof, $4,000.
William Ross, 1628 Cass St., roof, $42,587.
Mary Jahnke, 2626 Onalaska Ave., roof, $12,700.
Marine Credit Union, 811 Monitor St., roof, $140,750.
Gateway Real Estate LLC, 1010 19th St. S., roof, $61,560.
Bryant Davidson, 2800 South Ave., roof, $1,432.
Keith Niemeyer, 2014 Onalaska Ave., roof, $1,000.
Scott Hoffman, 1226 Sixth St. S., roof, $9,250.
Lila Johnsrud, 1907 Jackson St., roof, $3,800.
Joshua Haldorson, 1533 Liberty St., roof, $7,900.
RMD Development LLC, 800 Rose St., sign, $500.
Viterbo University Inc., 900 Viterbo Drive, sign, $17,900.
City of La Crosse, 2300 Seventh St. S., sign, $250.
City of La Crosse, 1100 Joseph Houska Drive, sign, $250.
Richard Wilhelm, 3118 31st St. S., alteration, $5,000.
Seth Nururdin, 1310 10th St. S., $60,000.
John Sullivan, 349 24th St. S., alteration, $19,444.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Erik and Elizabeth Archer, 611 10th Ave. N., accessory building, $4,000.
Dave and Sheri Plantz, 619 10th Ave. N., alteration, $20,000.
William Wilson, 108 Gertie Lane, open deck, $500.
John Hoang, 9376-9378 State Hwy. 16, commercial alteration, $200,000.
Jerry Kirchoff, 939 Tahoe Drive, deck replacement, $25,000.
Verizon Wireless, 580 Lester Ave., co-location cell tower, $85,000.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Frederick Family Investments LLC, N4660 County Road B, detached accessory building, $1,200.
Justin and Jamie Tranberg, W6266 Pinewood Drive, new single-family home, $400,000.
AB and F LLC, N5560 County Road ZM, commercial signs, $25,345.
Bart and Erin Gunderson, W8065 August Ave., detached accessory building, $20,000.
