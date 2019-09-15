CITY OF LA CROSSE
Patrick Wolfe, 4500 Oak Drive, deck, $20,000.
Matthew Gordy, 547 Losey Blvd. N., fence, $300.
Sandra McDaniel, 2338 George St., deck, $1,500.
Shane Rolff, 2049 31st St. S., deck, $700.
Chase Hendrickson, 419 10th St. S., fence, $500.
Steve Schaefer, 1747 Rose St., gazebo, $937.
Trane US Inc., 2411 East Ave. S., alteration, $251,000.
Aguilera LLC, 1241 BAdger St., build-out, $40,000.
Franciscan Skemp Medical Center Inc., 815 10th St. S., alteration, $20,000.
Russell Rankin, 335 23rd St. S., demolition.
Ronald Puetz, 2626 15th St. S., demolition.
Goliath Companies LLC, 712 Ninth St. N., demolition.
Frank Thorton, 5908 Robil Court W., demolition.
Jerry Worchel, 2023 Winnebago St., roof, $2,400.
Sandra Averill, 1630 Liberty St., roof, $23,000.
Holly Timm, 447 23rd St. N., roof, $1,382.
Vicky Moss, 1521 29th St. S., roof, $7,500.
Finnian Cullen, 1410 22nd St. S., roof, $600.
Joseph Chase, 1124 Liberty St., roof, $500.
Mary Berger, 1037 28th St. S., roof, $7,000.
Kurt Wernecke, 229 19th St. S., roof, $19,000.
Carrie Melin, 1512 Adams St., roof, $13,458.
City of La Crosse, 2840 Airport Road, sign, $11,970.
US Realty 87 La Crosse Associates LTD Partnership, 3131 State Road 16, sign, $29,500.
Michael Margulis, 1303 Main St., alteration, $150.
Curtis Blair, 2011 George St., addition, $3,500.
Spies Construction LLC, 1707 Arizona court, new single-family home, $213,000.
Aaron Becker, 1361 Hyde Ave., alteration, $3,500.
Scott Schieffer, 2120 31st St. S., addition, $17,500.
Spies Construction LLC, 1716 Colorado Court, new single-family home, $213,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Great River Residences, 100 Irvin St., new commercial building, $483,750.
Tamara Zee, 1288 Rudy St., change of use.
City of Onalaska Fire Dept., 415 Main St., remodel, $65,000.
City of Onalaska, 400 Crestwood Lane, booster station, $975,000.
Brenda Swoboda, 501 Third Ave. N., deck, $2,000.
Ben Thorud, 181 Sand Lake Road, commercial remodel, $700,000.
Gundersen Health System, 3190 Gundersen Drive, storage building, $8,800.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Jack and Carol Christnovich, N6191 Johnson Coulee Road, new single-family home, $300,000.
Valley Storage LLC, W4544 Eddie Ave., new commercial building, $134,000.
Robert Tenwinwinkel and Erin Donlin, W6399 Riverview Drive, new single-family home, $700,000.
Mark, Sara, Ronald and Rosemary Pennebecker, W4952 Hoeth St., new porch, $30,000.
Travis and Amanda Stuckey, N7227 Leibl Court, deck, $2,400.
Adam Bezemek, N1406 Red Oaks Drive, new deck, $28,183.
Michael Flury and Sarah Mumaw-Flury, W7815 Amsterdam Prairie Road, addition, $4,000.
Christapher and Jennie Staige, N8194 Amsterdam Prairie Road, accessory building, $80,000.
Benjamin and Michelle Lanzel, W7815 Country Ave., accessory building, $4,000.
