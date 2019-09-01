CITY OF LA CROSSE
Ryan Peterson, 2620 Glendale Ave., fence, $4,500.
City of La Crosse, 520 Veterans Memorial Drive E., shed, $2,273.
Steve Londre, 2307 State St., fence, $1,500.
Darrell Crandall, 4118 Old Town Hall Road, fence, $250.
Joseph Halverson, 2731 Ray Place, shed, $500.
Christopher Mayer, 1237 Market St., fence, $12,000.
David Buroker, 2208 Main St., deck, $4,000.
Steve Schaefer, 1747 Rose St., deck, $1,165.
Chadd Hatlevig, 1615 Mississippi St., fence, $2,000.
Timothy Coughlin, 1727 Winnebago St., fence, $900.
Wayne Shepard, 4235 33d St. S., shed, $2,611.
John Kelly, 2402 Main St., deck, $4,500.
Friedrich Wiggert, 1502 Travis St., fence, $3,500.
Dustin Colclough, 2121 Main St., fence, $10,500.
Gale Bruessel, 2527 26th St. S., fence, $500.
Scenic Center LLC, 115 Fifth Ave. S., antenna, $25,000.
City of La Crosse, 1222 Denton St., demolition.
Cher Lee, 322 Avon St., demolition.
Gundersen Health, 1910 South Ave., alteration, $600,000.
Jamar of La Crosse LLC, 214 West Ave. N., alteration, $2,000.
La Crosse Area Synod of Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2301 South Ave., roof, $7,700.
State Room Properties LLC, 128 Third St. N., roof, $33,000.
Kerry Geraldson, 1635 Barlow St., roof, $1,500.
Joseph McRaniels III, 417 14th St. S., roof, $6,700.
Virginia Nelson-Boland, 2122 Cass St., roof, $3,371.
Masrud McGuire LLC, 400 Buchner Place, roof, $137,000.
Danielle Hleihel, 1217 20th St. S., roof, $5,557.
Gregory Tooke, 524 17th St. S., roof, $6,375.
Masrud McGuire LLC, 333 Buchner Place, roof, $124,000.
Robert Malanic, 1914 Redfield St., roof, $1,000.
Alexander Black, 2328 31st St. S., roof, $3,500.
Phyllis Pielhop, 3044 Losey Blvd. S., roof, $2,600.
Joseph Wiefrefe, 2201 Market St., roof.
Realm Holdings LLC, 2609 South Ave., roof, $14,000.
Niebuhr Real Estate LLC, 1700 16th St. S., sign, $1,850.
Water Place One LLC, 325 River Point, new single-family home, $310,000.
BF of La Crosse LP, W5585 County Road MM, new single-family home, $25,000.
Beverly Miller, 4487 El Camino Real Drive, addition, $20,000.
Joseph Kutzke, 4014 Riverview Drive, alteration, $20,392.
Scott Schumacher, 814 Liberty St., addition, $6,000.
Water Place One LLC, 329 River Point, new single-family home, $350,000.
Jennie Williford, 524 15th St. S., alteration, $22,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Great River Residences, 400 South Court St., foundation, $410,000.
Connect Church, 3340 Kinney Coulee Road S., accessory building, $15,000.
Donovan Barth and Deb Morse, 111 Calla Court, accessory building, $2,750.
Dahl Honda, 2520 Midwest Drive, commercial building, $5,000,000.
LA CROSSE COUNTY
Samuel Monsoor, W8364 Woodview Drive, solar panel, $5,300.
Marc and Susan Anderson, W3191 State Road 16, shoreland structure, $76,000.
Doug Buchner, N6865 Sand Prairie Court, new single-family home, $320,000.
Ford Revocable Trust 1999, N753 East Hills Road, solar panel, $14,956.
Aaron, Jason, Jessica and Megan Kopp, W5582 Olson Road, accessory building, $20,000.
John Huebner, N3270 County Road OA, carport and shoreland structure, $100.
Brandyn Domnie, W7095 Evergreen Way, attached deck, $800.
Frederick Bauer Jr., N8729 Hanson Drive, airplane hangar, $3,846.
Kyle Stoddard, W7592 St. Croix Ave., addition, $6,000.
Todd Bjerke and Karen Kroll, N5455 Circle Drive W., solar panel, $13,337.
HP River Rock LLC, W8288 County Road Z Unit 23, commercial building, $20,000.
HP River Rock LLC, W8288 County Road Z Unit 24, commercial building, $20,000.
HP River Rock LLC, W8288 County Road Z Unit 47, commercial building, $20,000.
Marian Gronbeck Living Trust, W8159 County Road ZB, shoreland structure, $142.
HP River Rock LLC, W8288 County Road Z Unit 51, commercial building, $20,000.
HP River Rock LLC, W8288 County Road Z Unit 52, commercial building, $20,000.
HP River Rock LLC, W8288 County Road Z Unit 57, commercial building, $20,000.
