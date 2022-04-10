La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, April 10

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Thomas Ceresa to Meredith Gruber, 1321 31st St. S, $200,000.

Jennifer Hanson to Jamison Hanson, 713 Rose St.

Jill Kresky to Giovanni Donisi, Jill and Kenneth Kresky, 234 10th St. S.

Margaret and Robert Braun Jr. to David and Mary Reinders Revocable Trust, 715 28th St. S., $266,000.

Stone Bridge Design LLC to Samuel Morris and Adam Vanliere, 4718 Bell Farm Green, $685,000.

Jeanette Kline to David Miller Revocable Trust, 2524 Zephyr Circle, $340,000.

Michael and Rebecca Murphy to Marshall Carter and Kinsey Gibbs, 2217 Wood St., $165,000.

Richard Saluzzi Estate to Sarah Saluzzi, 1380 Nakomis Ave.

Riverland Rentals LLC to Bailey Nelson and Pamela Vonruden, 1516 Kane St., $160,000.

Jeneane Jacobson to Brady Jacobson, 1619, 1621 and 1625 Chase St., $120,000.

Sylvia Mauss and Alexander Menden to Alexander Menden, 160 Caledonia St., $46,850.

Marie and Vincent Torres to Jonathan and Katherine Ailabouni, 1823 Madison St., $206,000.

Allison and Jeremy Anderson to Cynthea Gillespie, 1407 Farnam St., $275,000.

Riverland Rentals LLC to HBC Investments LLC, 1214, 1216 and 1218 Avon St., $275,000.

Mitchell and Morgan Beckendorf to Raelene Baron and Dylan Sacia, 1445 Redfield St., $215,000.

Kathy Culver to Linda Schams, 2103 Green Bay St., $48,000.

Christine Miller to Hanna Durrstein, 1131 Charles St., $190,000.

Riverland Rentals LLC to Brenden Rohland and Taylor Schiferl, 817 Sill St., $129,730.

Property Logic LLC to Shelter Development Inc., 1009 Fourth St. S., $325,000.

NRE Properties LLC to Adam Reichenbach, 2522 14th St. S., $210,000.

Kimberly Trujillo to Luke Springer, 3022 Losey Blvd. S., $235,000.

Robert and Beverly Towner Trust to Towner Properties LLC, 1355 Barlow St. and 1925 13th Place S., $210,000.

R&S Ruoff Joint Revocable Trust to Bluffview Holdings LLC, 1123 Main St., $160,000.

Joshua and Lyndsey Neumann to Joshua Neumann, 518, 520, 522, 524, 526 and 528 Ninth St. N.

Joshua Neumann to 900 LAX St. LLC, 518, 520, 522, 524, 526 and 528 Ninth St. N.

David and Heather Korger to Robert Brague and Karen Ehlers, 3014 Birch Drive, $230,000.

Alan Jahnke Estate to Blade Mapes, 2552 14th St. S., $127,500.

CITY OF ONALASKA

Richard Mannstedt Revocable Trust to Douglas Mannstedt, 4155 Beverly Drive.

Kristin Moore to Kristin and Matthew Moore, 536 Flint St.

Judy Butzman to Michael and Rebecca Murphy, 1639 Pine Ridge Drive, $279,900.

Andrew and Nicole Kragness to Nathan and Nicole Haase, 308 Sixth Ave. N., $307,900.

Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation to TKA LLC.

Tom Schumacher Estate to Jonathan and Laura Oebser, 4075 Mary Drive, $400,000.

JKS Holdings LLC to Property Logic III LLC, 1025, 1027, 1035 and 1037 Riders Club Road, $1,050,000.

Betty Wilhelm to Housereward.com Inc., 1214 Green St., $170,000.

DBP Investments LLC to Pine Ridge Apartment Homes LLC, 135 Marcou Road, $6,000,000.

BANGOR

WS Asset Management B LLC to RBI Rentals LLC, $400,000.

WS Asset Management A LLC to RBI Rentals LLC, $400,000.

Goehner Investments LLC to Andrew Goehner.

Andrew Goehner to GI Bangor LLC, $2,160,000.

HOLMEN

Prestige Custom Builders LLC to Kathryn and Robert Lyman Jr., $499,900.

Heidi and Kasey Vergin to Alexander Schafer and Jacquelyn WAedekin, $300,000.

Elmwood Partners LTD Partnership to Choice Construction LLC, $59,900.

Elmwood Partners LTD Partnership to Choice Construction LLC, $59,900.

Mary and Richard Byrne to Cory Byrne and Cortney Molling.

ALT Investments LLC to Doggie Business LLC, $235,000.

Hess Family Revocable Trust to Heritage Village Community LLC, $125,000.

Thorud Development LLC to Holzer Investments LLC, $129,000.

Thorud Development LLC to Westpfahl Construction LLC, $48,900.

Thorud Development LLC to Westpfahl Construction LLC, $48,900.

ROCKLAND

Marie Smith to Marie Smith Irrevocable Trust.

WEST SALEM

Cassandra and Curtis Fry to Heidi and Kasey Vergin, $410,000.

Nagappan Chidambaram and Uma Maheshwari Veturi to Laura Anderson and Hunter McClone, 110 Marigold Lane S., $312,000.

Jason and Megan Breier to Alisha and Nicole Gaunitz, $240,000.

Chris and Kristin Wakefield to Mason Tabor, $292,500.

TOWN OF BARRE

Isaac Bauer and Diane Simonson to Edward and Jennifer Zwibel, $675,000.

TOWN OF BURNS

Mason Tabor to Jason and Megan Breier, $335,000.

TOWN OF CAMPBELL

Darlene Randall to Halle Taylor, $205,000.

TOWN OF GREENFIELD

Gary and Janelle Berg to Betsi Bishop and Grant Peters, $274, 560.

Rose Brown Irrevocable Trust to Emily and Jacob Wiedemann, $225,000.

TOWN OF HAMILTON

David Wight to Chassidy and Jake Hastings, $320,000.

TOWN OF HOLLAND

Mary and Robert Kotte to Robert Kotte.

Beaver Properties LLC to Shannon Carey, $250,000.

TOWN OF MEDARY

Brent and Celeste Fuerbringer to Christopher and Natalie Doerfler, $420,000.

TOWN OF ONALASKA

Jane and Robert Fisher to Stacy Cooke and Richard Wollin, $620,000.

Mand Properties LLC to Eitsert Properties LLC, $54,990.

Susan Paudler and Nancy Way to Susan Paudler and Nancy Way.

Charles and Rachael Gilkes to Kyra and Seth Rasmusson, $270,000.

TOWN OF SHELBY

Richard Roesler to Richard Roesler Revocable Trust.

Dorider LLC to Tippetts Rentals LLC, $2,365,000.

TOWN OF WASHINGTON

David Antony Irrevocable Living Trust to Janet Kaiser, $275,500.

Jeffery Hundt Estate to Amanda and Nathan Langrehr.

