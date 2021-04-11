La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, April 11

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Dennis Michaels to Dennis and Geraldine Michaels, 2827 Harvey St.
Dennis and Geraldine Michaels to Justin Michaels, 2827 Harvey St.
G&N Skemp Trust to Benjamin Varsho, 1816 and 1818 Denton St., $150,000.
Applebury Properties LLC to Colt and Erin Johnson, 2538 and 2540 Harvey St., $161,000.
Grant Soper to Megan Clemment and Samuel Zwieg, 2221 Market St., $176,000.
Stanley Koziara Estate to Role Properties, 5203 Mormon Coulee Road, $185,000.
Monitor Street LLC to Desmond Investments II LLC, 810 Monitor St., $353,500.
BNW Enterprises LLC to Ronald and Sandra Miller, 2922 23rd St. S., $228,000.
Barbara and Brian O’Leary to Anthony Arbanas, 1308 27th St. S., $190,000.
Jason Semann to NRE Properties LLC, 1713 Wood St., $107,000.
Angela Baran-Dagendesh and John Dagendesh to Daniel and Shaelee Quast, 3116 Losey Blvd. S., $175,000.
Lynsey and Ryan Thibodeau to Rebecca Sullivan, 1606 10th St. S., $175,000.
Catherine Wooten to Lynsey and Ryan Thibodeau, 2822 Fairchild St., $260,000.
Goehner Investments LLC to Vercruysse Ventures LLC, 918 Hood St., $142,000.
Brady Blankenship to Sandra Gilman, 3304 Greenspire Lane, $180,000.
GAOS Realty Inc. to Trishool Enterprises LLC, 318 and 322 Fourth St. S., $520,000.
Andrew Goehner to Driftless Estates LLC, 1708 Market St., $137,000.
Wied Investments LLC to Victoria Carlson, 748 22nd St. N., $150,000.
Jay and John Burns, Jan Burns-Fuchs to Justin Burns, 2142 Park Ave., $160,000.
Debbie and Jacqueline Kettner-Sieber to Abbey and Eric Ellis, 4125 Verchota St., $303,000.
Abbey and Eric Ellis to Kathleen Knutson-Skiles and Daniel Skiles, 3019 Fairchild St. E., $168,000.
Leslie and Rebecca Atwood to Kimberly Trujillo, 3022 Losey Blvd. S., $155,125.
Great River Homes LLC to Debbie and Jacqueline Kettner-Sieber, 6025 and 6027 River Run Road, $362,100.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Nathan Hill Estates LLC to Kelly and Scott Christopherson, 422 Coronado Circle, $262,000.
Brenda and Chad Tuescher to Muffy Vannostrand Revocable Living Trust, 1143 Aspen Valley Drive, $505,000.
Kayla Hines to WISCO Property Group LLC, 829 Madison St., $161,500.
Chase and Kimberly Clausen to Michael Sanford, 1914 Franklin St., $207,500.
Janet Stansfield Revocable Trust to Eugene and Lana Smithart, 3206 Emerald Valley Drive, $750,000.
Black Wolf Partners Revocable Trust to Kate and Paul Bergl, 710 Stonebridge Ave., $735,000.
Rodney Bruand and Rodney and Roberta Braund Trust to Rodney and Roberta Braund Irrevocable Trust.
Kevin and Sharilyn Hop to Kevin and Sharilyn Hop Trust, 1305 Meadow Lane.
Gina Tyler Revocable Trust to Maria Graf and Justin Schroeder, 117 Larkspur Lane W., $385,000.
HOLMEN
1315 Properties LLC to Brijen Investments LLC, $75,000.
Gary and Laurie Smith to Adam Smith, $190,000.
Thorud Development LLC to Moore & Moore Renovating & Construction Inc., $48,900.
Westpfahl Construction LLC to Austin Leichtnam, $365,326.
Andrew and Jessica Campbell to Kelly Anderson and Todd Lukwitz, $300,000.
Mathy Construction Co to Kwik Trip Inc., $1,400,000.
Mathy Construction Co to Citizens First Bank, $450,840.
Holly and Jared Showers to Amanda Smullen-Johnston, $275,000.
ROCKLAND
Wayne Solberg to Wayne Solberg Residence Trust.
TOWN OF BANGOR
Knebes Family Trust to Johnny and Lizzie Byler, $215,586.
TOWN OF BARRE
Ellen and Mark Thorn to Gloria Johnson.
Abbey England to Michael England.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
Heather and Steven Butterfield II to Anthony LeClair and Holly McIntyre, $247,000.
Karlene and William Mellem to Alyson Lynn, $226,500.
TOWN OF HAMILTON
Maynard and Doris Carlson Family Trust to Kristin Carlson, $316,000.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
Ashley and Matthew Post to Karlene and William Mellem, $345,000.
Hidden Prairie LLC to Kaylie Connaughty and Joey Fredrick, $78,000.
David and Peggy Roberts to Peggy Roberts.
Kris and Timothy Darling to Chase and Kimberly Clausen, $400,000.
Pinnacle Gold Co LLC to Town of Holland.
Richard Locey to David Wilchinski Jr., $126,900.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
Thomas Sr. and Viola Weeks Trust to Christopher and Lois Weeks, $190,000.
Gavaghan LLC to Erin Donlin and Robert Tenwinkel, $95,000.
Steven Marking to Christopher Hackner and Katherine Johnson-Hackner, $318,500.
TOWN OF SHELBY
D&G Servais Joint Revocable Trust to Whitney Hegseth and Neal Zygarlicke, $92,750.
TOWN OF WASHINGTON
Hammes Farms Family LTD Partnership to Kenneth Clements and Karen Nordstrom.
Kenneth Clements and Karen Nordstrom to Hammes Farms Family LTD Partnership.