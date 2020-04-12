La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, April 12

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Fifth & Cameron PArtner LTD Partnership to Micahel Heights Apartments LLC, 413, 419 and 415 Cameron Ave., 420 S. Fifth Ave., $4,650,000.
Jacob Blank and Cody Johnson to Gregory Koch, 940 Johnson St., $127,000.
Charles and Katie Curtis to Jeremiah and Kristina Conca, 2935 Glendale Ave., $198,500.
Roxanne Lenarz to Eagle Ridge Land Co. LLC, 1501 Rose St., $80,000.
Great River Homes LLC to Morgan Hartman, 6116 River Run Road, $279,440.
Bethany and Michael Bakalars to Kellen and Molly Peters, 5230 Creekside Place, $370,000.
Anthony and Megan Plopper to Hannah Mick, 803 S. 19th St., $172,500.
Stove Dealers Realty LLC to Da K-Im Real Estate, Rober Debruin, DRG Investments LLC, EAK InvestCo LLC, Gallagher Investment Group LLC, P&C Investments LLC, Andrew and Barbara Schmidt, SMS Investments LLC and Tenancy-In-Common, 2247 Enterprise Ave., $985,000.
Andrew Grayson to Michael Farran, 3510 S. East Ave., $107,000.
Cudahys Gateway Real Estate LLC to Weiss Commercial Real Estate LLC, 125 N. Fourth St., $715,000.
Seth Nururdin to Devin Fogel, 1310 S. 10th St., $162,000.
Alyssa and Tyler Ludeking to Keith Lease, 2037 George St., $135,000.
Robert Christianson and Kathleen Ehrsam-Christianson to Anthony and Megan Plopper, 503 S. 22nd St., $244,900.
Castle Investment Group LLC to Abigail and Cody Wagner, 2823 Quarry Place, $237,000.
Casey Kamps to Robin Grasse, 1201 S. 19th St., $175,000.
Glen and Susan Larson to Candice and Kevin Ziebell, 3426 Leonard St., $173,400.
Durhman Properties LLC to BBL Real Estate Holdings LLC, 227 and 231 Main St., 103 N. Third St., $465,000.
Daniel Puent to Moonstone Meadow, 1103 S. 19th St., $41,797.
Moonstone Meadow LLC to Erik Stevenson, 1103 S. 19th St., $41,797.
Aaron and Martha Rowling to Paul Ehresmann, 320 S. 21st St., $204,000.
MAT Rentals LLC to PE Rentals LLC, 1016 Charles St., $2,050,000.
Brandon Hanson to Jodi and Joshua Kane, 1636 Green Bay St., $106,000.
Joanne Kjome to PE Rentals LLC, 612 S. Seventh St., $525,000.
Cindy, Thomas D. and Thomas J. Williams to Thomas J. Williams, 2646 S. 15th St.
Nancy Richeson to Alison and Daniel Harper, 4665 Millatti Lane, $244,000.
Sandra Smallish to Andrew Duggan, 1914 Market St., $210,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Joanne Kjome to Bullseye Property Investments LLC, 313 Main St., $465,000.
Joel Roland to Jason and Shannon Krautkramer, 934 and 936 N. Sixth Ave., $229,000.
Lydia Brophy Revocable Trust to Rob Wood, 1005 Lincoln St., $202,500.
Ashlynne and Zachary Knutson to Robert Seberg, 536 N. Third Ave., $174,900.
Beverly Kiesling to Alyssa and Tyler Ludeking, 2425 N. East Ave., $198,000.
Robert and Shelly Wetzsteon to Sean and Shauna Clarke, 518 N. Oak Ave., $216,000.
Christa Gerloff to Katelyn Mehmen, 215 Poplar St., $175,000.
Malorie and Ross Baxter to John and Kelly Arnost, 312 S. 11th Ave., $228,500.
Lori and Randy Williams to Malorie and Ross Baxter, 1313 Cliffview Ave., $329,829.
Pawsitive Investments LLC to Andrea Pederson and Jacob Pyka, 429 N. Sixth Ave., $223,000.
BANGOR
Justin Johnson to Thomas Pesik, $142,000.
HOLMEN
Andria Winchel to William Winchel.
220 Properties LLC to Amber and Lucius Tewes, $275,000.
Gary and Kay Westlie to Steven and Kathleen Lathrop, $44,900.
Sharron and Leonard Loomis Jr. to John Molstad Restated Revocable Trust, $344,000.
HG Holdings Group LLC to HG Group LLC, $264,900.
HG Group LLC to David Johnson and Catherine Pedretti, $264,900.
Elmwood Partners Limited Partnership to Choice Construction, $48,900.
ROCKLAND
Diane Powell to Diane and Mark Powell, $144,600.
WEST SALEM
Elsen Construction LLC to Brian Elsen and Carrie Ihle-Elsen.
TOWN OF BANGOR
Michael McMurtry and Julie Paulson to Annette Faller and Todd Phillips, $173,445.
TOWN OF BARRE
Judith Sterba to Pamela Sterba.
TOWN OF FARMINGTON
Elwood and Mary Mahlum, Sheriff La Crosse County to Bayview Loan Servicing LLC and Isanthes LLC.
Alice and Eugene Gassere to Charles and Katie Curtis, $275,000.
Cindy and Timothy Adamson to Kurt and Kristan Kliminski Revocable Trust, $671,500.
TOWN OF GREENFIELD
Jeanne Goody Trust to Kim Chapman, $175,000.
Adam and Tori Weissenberger to Joan Filla and Kale Freilinger, $475,000.
Donald and Doris Ebert to Jayne Debauche, Christopher, James and Thomas Ebert, Karon Golding and Marrianne Price.
TOWN OF HAMILTON
Kari and Kyle Schuster to Eric and Nicole Hurtz, $265,000.
Harry Griswold to Harry Griswold Irrevocable Trust.
Donald and Kathleen Langrehr to James Shurson Revocable Trust, $800,000.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
Florence and Roger Lewis to Brandon Strand, $285,500.
TOWN OF MEDARY
Miller Road Development LLC to Michael Belliveau, $20,000.
Caroline and Steven Grozvold to John and Linda Sullivan, $329,900.
Kim Anderson and Karen Mondry-Anderson to Robert and Shelly Wetzsteon, $294,846.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
Robin Johnson to Elizabeth and Eric Kolb, $585,000.
Cheryl and Richard Dion to Edna Haldorson, $229,900.
Eric and Nicole Hurtz to Andrew Cwiak and Alexander Welter, $195,100.
Gary Arentz to David and Julie Arentz, $100,000.
Charles Stumlin to Dan and Paula Melde, $44,700.
Diane and Peter Raaum to Tarah Raaum, $155,000.
TOWN OF SHELBY
Alissa and James Vanwassenhoven to Deke and Janell Mader, $58,000.
Curt and Keely Rees to Aaron and Martha Rowling, $369,900.
Cindy and Robert Heller to Carol and Steven Heller.
Carol and Steven Heller to Rhonda Rood and Terry Trueblood Revocable Trust, $142,520.
John and Kathy Speer to Darby Oldenburg and Daisy Toft, $289,900.
