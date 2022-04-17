La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, April 17

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Travis Sindles and Emily Svenjnoha to Dennis Loosbrock and Katie Poterucha, 4111 Cardinal Lane, $352,000.
Rolan Covert to Amy Covert, 2637 13th Court.
Jerome and Victoria Mueller to Victoria Mueller, 2218 George St.
Robert Kessler to Kimberly Clark, 918 Johnson St., $110,000.
Riverland Investments LLC to NRE Properties LLC, 926 Main St., $499,000.
Mazzola Construction Consulting LLC to Daniel Wettstein, 5211 Creekside Place, $639,699.
Patricia Fairchild to Cary Properties LLC, 2325 Winnebago St., $187,000.
Myron Gierszewski to Jeffrey and Kevin Gierszewski, 4105 33rd St.
David and Karen Lange to Haley Bell and James Christensen, 2505 Smith Valley Road, $310,000.
Janice Johnson to Jeffery and Sherilyn Laufle, 1311 Adams St., $128,000.
Lynn and Quentin Albrecht to John and Katelin Robinson, 1317 27th St. S., $226,500.
Sara Marsolek and Sue Row to DC Tracks LLC, 1022 Vine St.
Kerry Everts Estate to Colton and Hallie Everts, 1549 Wood St.
Jason Winchel to Jason Winchel, 3511 33rd St. S.
Riverland Investments LLC to Garcia Rondon Investments LLC, 1127 Liberty St., $115,000.
SA & DA Lang Rentals LLC, 902 Sixth St. S., 514, 518, 520, 524 and 526 Mississippi St., $515,000.
Joseph and Rebecca Smith to Jonathan and Nathaly Rodriguez, 2502 Prospect St., $185,000.
Benjamin Kaiser to Desmond Investments II LLC, 1603 Charles St., $225,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Karin Cram and Gary Nelson to David and Heather Korger, 1308 Pine St., $240,000.
Scott Gage to James Michael, 787 St. Paul St., $90,000.
Jason Bahr and Jennifer Kugel to Jeffrey Bahr, 714 Tillman Drive, $65,000.
NRE Properties LLC to Brianna and Caleb Gilboy, $200,000.
Traditional Trades Inc. to Goehner Investments LLC, 210 Third Ave. S., $140,000.
Joyce and Wynn Capps to Capps Family Trust, 1271 Bentgrass Court.
Dairyland Power Cooperative to Riverland Energy Cooperative, 1855 East Ave. N., $498,100.
Croix Valley Solutions LLC to Barbara Schell, $289,500.
BANGOR
Lisa and Stanley Brickl to Nicholas and Tamera Brickl, $370,000.
HOLMEN
LREC Properties LLC to David Rodriguez and Tami Santos, $327,000.
Jacob Ludwig to Angelo and Erica Carbona, $481,000.
Randy Johnson to Arbanasi Properties LLC, $190,000.
Thorud Development LLC to Mark Smith Construction LLC, $51,900.
Natalie Bellacero to Alexis and Jared Swajanen, $266,900.
Thorud Development LLC to Borchert Exteriors LLC, $48,900.
Jason Kleinsasser to Patricia Morris, $329,900.
Jason Kleinsasser to Jarrod and Kimberly Byers, $324,500.
Thorud Development LLC to Gerald and Valerie Dewitt, $49,900.
ROCKLAND
Gold Star LLC to Aaron Tracy, $215,000.
WEST SALEM
Mervin Haakenson Revocable Trust to Scott Haakenson and Sue Haakenson-Crook.
Southdale Hills Associates LLP to Moonstone Meadow LLC, $120,000.
Jenifer and Steven Jackson to Cheri Xiong, $273,200.
TOWN OF BANGOR
Leslie and Whitney Nicolai to Prickly Pair Revocable Trust.
Kim Nicolai to Kim Nicolai Irrevocable Living Trust.
TOWN OF BURNS
Margaret Fleming and Lili Fleming-Nieri to Jamie and Ryan Elliott, $22,500.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
Donald Grabinski Estate to THR Investments LLC, $205,000.
Druliner Holding LLC to NRE Properties LLC, $426,000.
Ralph Hauser Jr. to Michael Hauser.
Michael Hauser to Lucas O'Grady, $213,000.
TOWN OF FARMINGTON
Larry Jostad to Benjamin Pfaff, $10,000.
TOWN OF GREENFIELD
Jayne Debauche, Christopher, James and Thomas Ebert, Karen Golding and Marianne Price to Donald and Doris Ebert.
TOWN OF HAMILTON
Diane and Douglas Adams to Kimberly Adams.
Barbara and Yvonne Gilster to Erin and Matthew Luethe, $15,000.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
Liza Collins to Shane Collins.
Danielle and Richard Johnson to Owen and Rebecca Linzmeier, $275,000.
Dairyland Power Cooperative to Riverland Energy Cooperative, $582,900.
Dairyland Power Cooperative to Riverland Energy Cooperative, $1,404,100.
Michael and Brenda Lichucki Trust to Brian and Charlene Gray, $550,000.
TOWN OF MEDARY
Charles and Eric Gamble to Jeffrey and Jean Moorhouse Revocable Trust, $200,000.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
Bradford and Jenifer Fry to Jennifer and Keith Dworshak, $360,000.
Christopher and Teresa Lee to George and Vicky Holden, $171,635.
Gavaghan LLC to Cayleen and Darrick Weeks, $160,000.
Gavaghan LLC to Brenna and Zachary Karbula, $95,000.
Dairyland Power Cooperative to Riverland Energy Cooperative, $212,800.
Dairyland Power Cooperative to Riverland Energy Cooperative, $72,400.
David and Dawn Burg to Derek and Katy Kozlak, $515,000.
Jacqulynn and Lonnie Hauser to Jaclyn and Rustin Hauser, $385,000.
TOWN OF SHELBY
Carrie and Heath Lampman to Elizabeth and Samuel Middleton, $355,000.
M&JV Living Trust to Emily Dellenbach, $350,000.