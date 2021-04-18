La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, April 18

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Annette Galstad and Sheriff La Crosse County to CIM Trust 2017-3, 1442 George St.
Stacey Faulkner to Timothy Lemoine and Megan Rivera, 1320 Farnam St., $205,000.
Cassandra and Heath Lauden to Michael McCarty, 701 Liberty St., $140,000.
Audrey Maney to Jean and Randy Krueger, 330 Levy Lane, $200,000.
Tamara Larkin to Warren Frank, 2526 26th St. S., $186,900.
Randy Erickson and Tanya Ford to Ryan Bujnowski, 1428 Redfield St., $92,500.
Nancy Olson and Gregory Potts to Clarence and Shirley Potts, 234 and 236 Avon St.
Alison and Bradley McNally to McNally Properties LLC, 1002 Ninth St. S. and 826 Jackson St.
Alison and Bradley McNally to McNally Properties LLC, 810 and 812 Jackson St.
121 13th Street North LLC to Kevin Brown, 121 13th St. N.
P91 Properties LLC to Daniel and Jennifer Speckeen, 2148 Cass St.
BF of La Crosse LLC to Core Communities 1 LLC, W5585 Country Road MM, $1,550,000.
Kerry Baardseth and Joan McDonah to NRE Properties LLC, 314, 316, 312 and 318 Sixth St. S.,$245,000.
Dallas Ellefson Revocable Trust, Ruth Ellefson Revocable Trust, Grand Apartments LLC, Gundersen Lutheran Administrative Services Inc., HB Properties LLC and South Avenue Self Storage LLC to the City of La Crosse, 2306 South Ave.
Charles Stangl to Path Investments LLC, 1527 Liberty St., $150,000.
J&T Pedace Trust to John Sr. and Therese Pedace, 750 24th St. N.
Kurt Smith to Tyler Grindt, 1110 10th St. S., $176,500.
John Sr. and Therese Pedace to Lucky 7 Rentals LLC, 750 24th St. N.
Jenna and Troy Bacon to Molly Kalmoe and Jacob Larcom, 1339 Nakomis Ave., $549,900.
Yuree Lim to Matthew and Megan Johansen, 609 Market St., $216,725.
Ri Fa Li and Yan Pan to Yan Pan, 215 Copeland Ave., $73,500.
EL Walker LLC to Jennifer Walker, 208 Copeland Ave.
Teresa Goree, Mary Scheide and Michael Zielke to Constance Zielke, 1907 22nd St. S.
Rottinghaus Real Estate LLC to City of La Crosse.
Thinkstoa LLC to JBS Property Management LLC, 728 Division St., $240,000.
Sarah and William Coleman to John and Kalista Richardson, 1216 Main St., $260,000.
Daniel Lundtvedt to Daniel Lundtvedt and Stacy Rice, 1243 Park Ave., $71,000.
Gail and Michael Semb to Semb Special Trust, 2112 Denton St.
Francisco Casas to Amy Hillebrand, 4517 Cliffside Drive, $195,000.
Steven Lowe to Morgan Scheider and Brady Zink, 2115 Charles St., $135,250.
Lester and Wendy Hall to Aben Properties LLC, 330 and 332 10th St. N., $232,000.
Patricia Bye to Patricia Bye Trust, 3111 28th St. S.
Michele Deboer Estate to Patrick Cannon, 1518 Winnebago St.
Tyler Petit to Alexys and Kyle Swart, 4930 County Road B, $228,100.
Karbin Properties LLC to NRE Properties LLC, 418, 420 and 422 Rose St., $159,900.
Donna Hanson to Donna Hanson Irrevocable Trust, 3105 Fairchild St. E.
Mike Kellogg to TAHDSN LLC, 1101, 1105 and 1103 La Crosse St., $250,000.
Tom Hudson and TAHDSN LLC to ILBC LLC, 1101, 1103 and 1105 La Crosse St., $390,000.
Hogwarts LLC to Zink Property Management LLC, 825 George St., 1009 Livingston St., 1220 Moore St., 912 Cameron Ave. and 1108 13th St. S., $275,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Ellen and William Soper to William and Ellen Soper Amended and Restated Trust, 803 Oak Timber Drive.
Caroline Poukey to David and Kathryn Poukey, 1353 Lauderdale Place, $185,000.
Inreit BL Onalaska LLC to Sterling Multifamily Properties LP and Sterling Properties LLLP, 1278 Rudy St.
Lola Fry to William Green and Penny Reinert, 532 Second Ave. N.
Jerry O’Bryant to Jennifer and Patrick Dehaan, 2118 Sandalwood Drive, $335,000.
Jeffrey and Laurie Every to Kimberly and Robert Bezemek, 1291 Bentgrass Court, $355,000.
HOLMEN
Birdd Land Investments Inc. to Westbrook Development Inc., $80,000.
Choice Construction LLC to Jocelyn and Sandoval Dasilva Jr., $403,925.
Daniel Knudtson Estate to Debra Knudtson.
Philip Anderson to Philip and Sarah Anderson.
Alexandra and Michael Smith to Benjamin Barbour, Charles and Kathryn Rutenbar, $276,000.
Elmer Blashaski to Elmer and Vicki Blashaski.
Kobi Steele to Kobi and Travis Steele.
Jason Kleinsasser to Caleb and Kayla Penic, $378,550.
John Molstad Restated Revocable Trust to Stacy Cox and Chris Newton, $350,000.
Angela Boutin to Morgan Armstrong, $227,000.
ROCKLAND
Small Town Investments LLC to Small Town Rentals LLC.
Small Town Rentals LLC to Small Town Investments LLC.
TOWN OF BANGOR
Dennis Labus to Daniel and Emily Miller.
TOWN OF BURNS
Bernadine Wehrs to Karla and Thomas Thurk.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
Eric Penic to Caleb Penic.
Caleb and Kayla Penic to Zachary Halverson, $256,900.
TOWN OF FARMINGTON
Daryl Kirchner to Chad Wehrs Properties LLC, $386,000.
TOWN OF GREENFIELD
Jay June and Aimee Strom to Brandon Bahr, $300,000.
Lorraine and Mark Malin to Mathew Batzel and Lanae Nickelotti, $250,000.
TOWN OF HAMILTON
Connie Breier, Eugene and Heather Clements to Hope and Robert Hembd, $75,000.
Jeffrey Elliott and Brenda Leis to Betty and Larry Elliott.
Jacob Kramar to Jacob and Stephanie Kramar.
Bonnie Bloomfield to Jason Straskowski, $181,000.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
Beaver Properties LLC to Town & Country Homes LLC, $50,000.
Christopher and Miranda Delupo to Lee and Linnette Fehr, $282,000.
TOWN OF MEDARY
Douglas Willer to Willer Family Irrevocable Trust.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
Ryan and Elizabeth Allen Living Trust to Elizabeth and Ryan Allen.
David Balduzzi to RJB Holdings LLC, $410,000.
Zachary Lambert to Rachel Lambert.
TOWN OF SHELBY
Joshua and Rachel Blum to Ethan Klein and Talia Williams, $50,000.
Julia and Lee Bushong to Garet and Sophie Sorenson, $220,900.
Katherine and Timothy Johnston to Jacquelyn and Ryan Schreiner, $320,000.