La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, April 19

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Nancy Sielisch to Ann Rand, 4369 S. Mariah Drive, $219,900.
Ann Rand to Rand Revocable Trust, 4369 S. Mariah Drive, $219,900.
Sarah Michel to Su Casa Salon & Bridal Suite LLC, 1621 and 1623 S. West Ave., $62,000.
Marcus Wise to Isaac Jacobson, 2102 S. 16th St., $113,500.
Brent Anderson to SLP Center LLC, 2643 S. East Ave. and 3201 South Ave., $115,000.
Carol and Michael Mader to Mary Rybarik Family Trust, 14 Copeland Ave., $234,900.
Jason and Sherry Beames to Cody Blaha and Tori Flanders, 1417 S. 15th St., $188,025.
Spies Construction LLC to Frances Ball and Mary O’Sullivan, 1716 Colorado Court, $293,429.
Katherine Scheuch to Jennifer Rothwell, 3617 Raintree Place, $281,900.
Colleen Earhart Estate to Denise and Matthew Bungum, $187,000.
Rebecca Thompson to Jason Thompson, 4829 Nottingham Ave.
Denison Trust to Sherry McDonald, 3020 Baier Lane, $400,000.
Jackie Yaeger to Cassie Hammond and Katie Johnson, 804 S. 19th St., $141,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Ashley and Michael Dorn to Chance and Danielle Dickman, 506 Locust St., $158,000.
I&B of Hudson LLC to Aaron and Anna Olson, 1045 and 1090 Summers Day Lane, $520,000.
Susan and William Ilfrey to Ilfrey Family Trust, 1005 Fair Meadow Way.
BANGOR
Darol and Ruth Linse to Darol and Ruth Linse Trust.
HOLMEN
MB Real Estate Investment LLC to Abby and Francis Vang, $305,300.
Amber and Lucius Tewes to Taylor and Zachary Meredith, $200,000.
Abby and Francis Vang to Kent Ellickson, $198,000.
Clint Meyer Enterprises LLC to Linda Anderson, $303,000.
WEST SALEM
Terry Leland to Amber and Robert Coe, $256,000.
TOWN OF BANGOR
RDP Investments LLC to Aben Farms LLC, $175,000.
RDP Investments LLC to Aben Farms LLC, $125,000.
TOWN OF BURNS
Susie Kneifl to Joseph Kneifl.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
Roland Kratz to Larissa King.
Larissa King to Molly Kieser, $197,000.
TOWN OF FARMINGTON
Brett and Tina Flick to Cindy Adamson and Jack Haldeman, $268,000.
TOWN OF HAMILTON
Carolyn Karl to David and Kim Bringe, $144,000.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
Jill and Mark Dunne to Cheng Her and Pao Xiong, $80,000.
Jill and Mark Dunne to Xao Xiong and Ker Yang, $80,000.
TOWN OF MEDARY
Dawn and Gerard Numsen to Teresa and Tim George, $325,000.
Brandon Erickson to Jason and Laura Urbanek.
TOWN OF SHELBY
Meagan and Ryan Conrad to Aaron and Lalaine Thiese, $175,000.
Rand Revocable Trust to Jason and Sherry Beames, $313,000.
Jason and Sherry Beames to Tabitha Blazek.
Jason and Sherry Beames to Anita Dickman.
Michael and Marilyn Kendhammer Revocable Trust and John Molstad Revocable Trust to Town of Shelby.
